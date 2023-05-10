World Cocktail Day: Eight delicious drinks to make at home this weekend

Whether you’re a newbie or a cocktail connoisseur, we've cocktails for everyone
Celebrate World Cocktail Day with a recipe for a tasty tipple. Picture: iStock

Wed, 10 May, 2023
Maeve Lee

In case you weren’t aware, World Cocktail Day is this week, taking place on Saturday, May 13.

The global celebration marks the publication anniversary for the definition of a cocktail which occurred on the same date in 1806 (it was described as “a stimulating liquor, composed of spirits of any kind, sugar, water and bitters”).

If you’re looking for an excuse to get creative with your shaker, we have compiled eight great recipes that you can give a go at home this weekend. Whether you’re a newbie or a cocktail connoisseur, there is something for everyone here.

Ti’ Punch

recipe by:Oisin Wolfe, Paladar Cocktail Bar, Bridge Street, Cork

From Oisin Wolfe, Paladar Cocktail Bar, Bridge Street, Cork - www.paladar.ie

Ti’ Punch

Servings

1

Preparation Time

5 mins

Total Time

5 mins

Course

Side

Ingredients

  • Lime wheel

  • 1 teaspoon cane Simple Syrup

  • 60 mls Rhum Agricole (e.g. Renegade Pearls)

Method

  1. Squeeze a lime wheel into a chilled rocks (Old Fashioned) glass and drop it in.

  2. Add cane sugar syrup and Rhum Agricole and stir.

  3. Serve on ice if preferred.

Corn ‘n’ Oil

recipe by:Oisin Wolfe, Paladar Cocktail Bar, Bridge Street, Cork

A Barbadian classic cocktail. Falernum is a rum liqueur which tastes of ginger, vanilla and almond with notes of allspice and lime and is available in good off-licences

Corn ‘n’ Oil

Servings

1

Preparation Time

5 mins

Total Time

5 mins

Course

Side

Ingredients

  • 50ml Aged Caribbean Rum

  • 15ml dark rum (can be floated on top)

  • 20ml Falernum liqueur

  • 20ml lime juice

  • 2 dashes of aromatic bitters

Method

  1. Add all to an old-fashioned glass and stir, over ice if preferred.

Dark and Stormy Cocktail

recipe by:Leslie Willlams

This cocktail is easy to prepare and well worth a try.

Dark and Stormy Cocktail

Servings

1

Preparation Time

5 mins

Total Time

5 mins

Course

Side

Ingredients

  • 50ml Dark Rum

  • 20ml Lime Juice

  • 2 dashes of Angostura or Beara Bitters

  • 100ml Zinga Ginger Beer (or any good craft Ginger Beer)

Method

  1. Fill a tall Collins glass with ice, add the ingredients in the order above and stir.

Watermelon Frozé

Frozen rosé is a perfect summer treat.

Watermelon Frozé

Servings

4

Preparation Time

10 mins

Cooking Time

3 hours 0 mins

Total Time

3 hours 10 mins

Course

Dessert

Ingredients

  • 375ml rosé

  • ½ a watermelon, chopped

  • Two tbsp caster sugar

  • Juice of one lemon

Method

  1. Blend the rosé with the watermelon pieces, lemon juice, and sugar.

  2. Pour into an ice tray and place into the freezer. Allow to freeze for at least three hours or overnight. 

  3. Then blend again, pour into four glasses and top with fresh mint leaves to serve.

Leslie Williams’ blackberry bramble

recipe by:Leslie Willliams

This blackberry gin cocktail works best with gins that are less sweet.

Leslie Williams’ blackberry bramble

Servings

1

Cooking Time

5 mins

Total Time

5 mins

Course

Dessert

Ingredients

  • 50 ml of gin (we like Glendalough Gin for this one)

  • Three tablespoons of blackberries

  • 25 ml of simple syrup

  • Juice of half a lemon

  • Ice

  • Optional: splash of tonic water

Method

  1. If you don’t have sugar syrup on hand, start by melting 300 grams of sugar in 300ml of water and letting it cool in the fridge.

  2. Muddle the blackberries with a spoon and add to a cocktail shaker with the gin, sugar syrup, lemon juice, and a scoop of ice. Shake and pour over crushed ice.

  3. Top with tonic if using and a slice of lemon.

Classic and dressed up sangria

Replace brandy with Licor 43 if you can find it for a real Spanish twist.

Classic and dressed up sangria

Servings

6

Preparation Time

30 mins

Total Time

30 mins

Course

Dessert

Ingredients

  • One bottle of Spanish red wine, like Rioja

  • ¼ cup of brandy

  • 25ml lemon juice

  • A variety of fruit (oranges, peaches, raspberries, and strawberries work best)

  • Ice

  • Optional: dash of simple syrup

Method

  1. Chop up whatever fruit you are using and put it in a large jug with ice. Pour in wine, brandy, lemon juice, and a spoon of sugar or sugar syrup if you really want to amp up the sweetness. Chill for at least 30 minutes - the longer the better, and serve in chilled glasses with more ice.

  2. If you can get your hands on it, replace the brandy with 35ml of Licor 43, a popular Spanish sweet liqueur made from Mediterranean fruits and herbs with vanilla and caramel flavours. If dressing up your Sangria this way, channel your inner mixologist and add five dashes of Angostura Bitters to the mix too.

  3. If you’re not feeling the red wine, replace it with a white and swap brandy for Cointreau or Grand Marnier.

French 75

recipe by:Leslie Williams

The French 75 cocktail dates from the golden age of cocktails and is named for the 75mm Howitzer Field Guns used by the French Army during WWI - like the Howitzer this packs a punch

French 75

Servings

1

Preparation Time

5 mins

Total Time

5 mins

Course

Side

Ingredients

  • Lemon

  • Bertha’s Revenge Navy Strength Gin

  • Sugar Syrup (equal parts sugar and water)

  • Champagne (or Cava)

Method

  1. Cut a thin slice of lemon peel and remove the white pith to create a ‘lemon twist’ and add to a Coup glass (or a glass of your choice).

  2. Squeeze half the lemon into a cocktail shaker (approx. 25ml), add 25ml of Sugar Syrup, 50ml Bertha’s Revenge Navy Strength Gin (or use 60ml of standard strength gin of your choice).

  3. Shake over ice, strain into your glass and add Champagne/Cava until it reaches the brim of your Coup glass. If using a larger glass add approx. 60ml Champagne (or to taste). Sláinte.

 

Sprites and Goblins

recipe by:Andy Ferreira, Cask

This recipe is from Andy Ferreira, Managing Partner at Cask in Cork

Sprites and Goblins

Servings

1

Preparation Time

5 mins

Total Time

5 mins

Course

Dessert

Ingredients

  • 40mls Killahora Pom’O 

  • 15ml Plantation Pineapple Rum 

  • 10ml Clement Créole Shrubb (available from The Celtic Whiskey Shop or substitute with Cointreau if you can’t source this liqueur)

  • 25ml carrot cordial (see method)

  • 1 whole egg

  • Carrot dust to garnish

Method

  1. To make the carrot cordial:

  2. You’ll need 300ml carrot juice - you can buy this in any health food store but we juice ours fresh and dehydrated and blitz the pulp to make the carrot dust for garnish.

  3. Add the juice in a jug/bowl with 300g caster sugar ad 1g citric acid and stir until the sugar and acid are dissolved. Bottle and store in the fridge for up to one week.

  4. Method: 

  5. Add all the ingredients to a cocktail shaker and dry shake (without ice), then shake with ice. 

  6. Fine strain the mixture into a coupe. 

  7. Garnish with a sprinkle of carrot dust.

