World Cocktail Day: Eight delicious drinks to make at home this weekend

In case you weren’t aware, World Cocktail Day is this week, taking place on Saturday, May 13.
The global celebration marks the publication anniversary for the definition of a cocktail which occurred on the same date in 1806 (it was described as “a stimulating liquor, composed of spirits of any kind, sugar, water and bitters”).
If you’re looking for an excuse to get creative with your shaker, we have compiled eight great recipes that you can give a go at home this weekend. Whether you’re a newbie or a cocktail connoisseur, there is something for everyone here.
Ti’ Punch
From Oisin Wolfe, Paladar Cocktail Bar, Bridge Street, Cork - www.paladar.ie
Servings1
Preparation Time 5 mins
Total Time 5 mins
Course Side
Ingredients
Lime wheel
1 teaspoon cane Simple Syrup
60 mls Rhum Agricole (e.g. Renegade Pearls)
Method
Squeeze a lime wheel into a chilled rocks (Old Fashioned) glass and drop it in.
Add cane sugar syrup and Rhum Agricole and stir.
Serve on ice if preferred.
Corn ‘n’ Oil
A Barbadian classic cocktail. Falernum is a rum liqueur which tastes of ginger, vanilla and almond with notes of allspice and lime and is available in good off-licences
Servings1
Preparation Time 5 mins
Total Time 5 mins
Course Side
Ingredients
50ml Aged Caribbean Rum
15ml dark rum (can be floated on top)
20ml Falernum liqueur
20ml lime juice
2 dashes of aromatic bitters
Method
Add all to an old-fashioned glass and stir, over ice if preferred.
Dark and Stormy Cocktail
This cocktail is easy to prepare and well worth a try.
Servings1
Preparation Time 5 mins
Total Time 5 mins
Course Side
Ingredients
50ml Dark Rum
20ml Lime Juice
2 dashes of Angostura or Beara Bitters
100ml Zinga Ginger Beer (or any good craft Ginger Beer)
Method
Fill a tall Collins glass with ice, add the ingredients in the order above and stir.
Watermelon Frozé
Frozen rosé is a perfect summer treat.
Servings4
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 3 hours 0 mins
Total Time 3 hours 10 mins
Course Dessert
Ingredients
375ml rosé
½ a watermelon, chopped
Two tbsp caster sugar
Juice of one lemon
Method
Blend the rosé with the watermelon pieces, lemon juice, and sugar.
Pour into an ice tray and place into the freezer. Allow to freeze for at least three hours or overnight.
Then blend again, pour into four glasses and top with fresh mint leaves to serve.
Leslie Williams’ blackberry bramble
This blackberry gin cocktail works best with gins that are less sweet.
Servings1
Cooking Time 5 mins
Total Time 5 mins
Course Dessert
Ingredients
50 ml of gin (we like Glendalough Gin for this one)
Three tablespoons of blackberries
25 ml of simple syrup
Juice of half a lemon
Ice
Optional: splash of tonic water
Method
If you don’t have sugar syrup on hand, start by melting 300 grams of sugar in 300ml of water and letting it cool in the fridge.
Muddle the blackberries with a spoon and add to a cocktail shaker with the gin, sugar syrup, lemon juice, and a scoop of ice. Shake and pour over crushed ice.
Top with tonic if using and a slice of lemon.
Classic and dressed up sangria
Replace brandy with Licor 43 if you can find it for a real Spanish twist.
Servings6
Preparation Time 30 mins
Total Time 30 mins
Course Dessert
Ingredients
One bottle of Spanish red wine, like Rioja
¼ cup of brandy
25ml lemon juice
A variety of fruit (oranges, peaches, raspberries, and strawberries work best)
Ice
Optional: dash of simple syrup
Method
Chop up whatever fruit you are using and put it in a large jug with ice. Pour in wine, brandy, lemon juice, and a spoon of sugar or sugar syrup if you really want to amp up the sweetness. Chill for at least 30 minutes - the longer the better, and serve in chilled glasses with more ice.
If you can get your hands on it, replace the brandy with 35ml of Licor 43, a popular Spanish sweet liqueur made from Mediterranean fruits and herbs with vanilla and caramel flavours. If dressing up your Sangria this way, channel your inner mixologist and add five dashes of Angostura Bitters to the mix too.
If you’re not feeling the red wine, replace it with a white and swap brandy for Cointreau or Grand Marnier.
French 75
The French 75 cocktail dates from the golden age of cocktails and is named for the 75mm Howitzer Field Guns used by the French Army during WWI - like the Howitzer this packs a punch
Servings1
Preparation Time 5 mins
Total Time 5 mins
Course Side
Ingredients
Lemon
Bertha’s Revenge Navy Strength Gin
Sugar Syrup (equal parts sugar and water)
Champagne (or Cava)
Method
Cut a thin slice of lemon peel and remove the white pith to create a ‘lemon twist’ and add to a Coup glass (or a glass of your choice).
Squeeze half the lemon into a cocktail shaker (approx. 25ml), add 25ml of Sugar Syrup, 50ml Bertha’s Revenge Navy Strength Gin (or use 60ml of standard strength gin of your choice).
Shake over ice, strain into your glass and add Champagne/Cava until it reaches the brim of your Coup glass. If using a larger glass add approx. 60ml Champagne (or to taste). Sláinte.
Sprites and Goblins
This recipe is from Andy Ferreira, Managing Partner at Cask in Cork
Servings1
Preparation Time 5 mins
Total Time 5 mins
Course Dessert
Ingredients
40mls Killahora Pom’O
15ml Plantation Pineapple Rum
10ml Clement Créole Shrubb (available from The Celtic Whiskey Shop or substitute with Cointreau if you can’t source this liqueur)
25ml carrot cordial (see method)
1 whole egg
Carrot dust to garnish
Method
To make the carrot cordial:
You’ll need 300ml carrot juice - you can buy this in any health food store but we juice ours fresh and dehydrated and blitz the pulp to make the carrot dust for garnish.
Add the juice in a jug/bowl with 300g caster sugar ad 1g citric acid and stir until the sugar and acid are dissolved. Bottle and store in the fridge for up to one week.
Method:
Add all the ingredients to a cocktail shaker and dry shake (without ice), then shake with ice.
Fine strain the mixture into a coupe.
Garnish with a sprinkle of carrot dust.