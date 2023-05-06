Over the past couple of years there has been a surge in the discussion regarding gut health. There are new reports regularly coming out about how important our gut is for helping to regulate not only digestion, but how much it affects overall health and wellness.
Try to incorporate some new foods into your diet. This could be trying a vegetable you haven’t in a while, or trying a new fermented food. Remember - variety is the key.
Make sure you are getting enough quality sleep. Sleep deprivation can really impact your athletic performance and mental performance too.
Red Lentil Dahl
A delicious and healthy recipe that can be loaded with whatever vegetables you have on hand to increase the nutritional value
Servings2
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 30 mins
Total Time 40 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
2 tbsp coconut oil
½ onion, finely diced
2 cloves garlic, crushed
1 thumb size piece of ginger , grated
1 medium red chilli, seeds removed and finely chopped
3 tsp cumin
1 tbsp medium curry powder
200g red lentils washed and drained
Juice of 2 limes
1 tin chopped tomatoes
500ml boiling water
Bunch of fresh coriander, roughly chopped
Method
In a large pot melt the coconut oil.
Add the onions and sweat off gently on a low heat for about five minutes.
Add the garlic, ginger, chilli, cumin and curry powder and cook for roughly another two minutes.
Stir in your lentils, lime juice and chopped tomatoes.
Add the water and bring to a gentle simmer. Continue to simmer for another 15- 20 minutes, adding more water if necessary.
Serve topped with heaps of fresh coriander and a good dollop of natural yoghurt!