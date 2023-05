Focus on biodiversity

In our seemingly green and pleasant land, all 50 shades of it, far too many of those shades acquire their verdant luminosity thanks to the egregious application of artificial nitrates which have wreaked untold damage on both our soils and freshwater rivers and lakes, and going on to cause similar damage to our coastal sea waters, where we have had several highly damaging algal blooms already this century off the southern Irish coast. It is all part of the staggering and quite catastrophic damage to our natural biodiversity where, for all our much-vaunted ‘natural wilderness’, used to market Ireland as a tourist destination, we in fact have one of the worst records in Europe when it comes to protecting our precious natural bounty and resolving the issues is also intrinsically entwined in measures to address climate change.

With National Biodiversity Week (May 19 - 28) taking place later this month, The Menu will in coming weeks supply further information about relevant events, but The Organic Centre in Leitrim have a cluster of events serving as an advance posse, all well worth checking out.

The programme of events includes Biodiversity Walk’n’Talks, Biodiversity and the Arts Workshops, a particularly relevant Gardening for Biodiversity with Stephen Campbell, and a Biodiversity Online talk with Leif Barry (a fine example of nominative determinism), which provides an overview of why biodiversity is so essential and why it behoves each and every one of us to become involved in its rescue and redemption, even the most cultivated of city dwelling urbanites.

By the way, on the off chance you can fit in a last-minute flit to Leitrim, the Organic Centre also hosts a cheesemaking workshop tomorrow (May 7) by the legendary Silke Cropp, and having just polished off a delightful Corleggy cheese last night in his ongoing celebration of Irish Raw Milk Cheese week, The Menu would recommend attendance,

Burren Slow Food Festival

The Menu has never really cared just how far Clare is from ‘here’ because he’d travel from the ends of the earth to visit one of his most favourite places in the world, especially that part of the Banner County that contains the Burren. And along with that offering of extraordinary natural beauty, the other reason Clare is so close to his heart is because of its wonderful food offering and food culture, wonderfully expressed each year at the Burren Slow Food Festival.

While hospitality establishments in the area will make a weekend of it, and the Roadside Tavern has a Slow Food Menu for the duration, the festival itself takes place on Sunday, May 21, in its usual venue of the community centre in Lisdoonvarna, and will include a farmers market — featuring some of the very finest local producers — a crafts market, café, cookery demos, tastings, and inspirational talks, all with a focus on health and wellbeing.

Speakers include June Curtin from Snámhaí Sásta on sea swimming; Pius Murray on Walking into Wellbeing; Carol Gleeson from the Burren & Cliffs of Moher Geopark on GEOfood; Conor Graham from Flaggy Shore Oysters on oysters and GEOfood; and Llewyn from Savage Craic on fermented food.

Demos include: Peter Jackson, from the Roadside Tavern; Edel Breslin, Oír Tonics, showcasing a gut-healing dish and a refreshing summer mocktail recipe; Ryan Fitzpatrick from Wild Catering (at Doolin Cave); and Sinéad Ní Gháirbhith from the Cheese Press in Ennistymon will do a cheesemaking demo.

Burren in Bloom for May

Also ongoing over the month of May is Burren in Bloom, is a series of themed weekends, exploring and showcasing the region’s natural wonders.

Next weekend’s events include: Butterfly Walk (May 13 and 14) in Clooncoose valley, with Jesmond Hardin; Plants and Grasses of the High Burren (May 13) with Lynda Weekes; Family Walk (May 14), Ballyvaughan, 2 - 4pm; and Rekindle, the festival of lost skills (May 14), The Courthouse gallery, Ennistymon (ourcommonknowledge.org)

Mount Congreve Gardens Gate Lodge

Gin in the Georgian gate lodge

Ever a keen gardener, The Menu is planning a road trip in the near future to the stunning Mount Congreve Gardens in Co Waterford, and can think of no finer way to immerse himself in the experience than to enjoy a stay in the luxurious Mount Congreve Gardens Gate Lodge, a Georgian gate lodge dating back to 1775 that has been beautifully redeveloped to offer a two-bedroom sanctuary in the midst of the majestic 70 acres of gardens.

A detached five-bay single-storey gate lodge, it has been gloriously refurbished, a splendid combination of old world and new including an antique bio-ethanol stove, 18th-century French day-bed, and even a gin bar for guests to enjoy the Mount Congreve Woodland Gin. It also allows after-hours private access to the gardens and a welcome hamper includes local artisanal produce including Mount Congreve Estate honey, Flahavan’s oats, local organic eggs, and more. Dog-friendly but adult-only.

Feed Your Senses brunch

The Menu wonders whether some subliminal unconscious forces were at work last weekend when he was raving about the upcoming Feed Your Senses musical brunch at The Keep, Sally Barnes’ new food school-cum-dining hall, alongside her Woodcock Smokery, near Castletownshend, in West Cork, for he forgot to supply a date for same: Sunday, May 28, at 12pm.

BKultured

Today’s special

When The Menu’s hardworking belly has been putting in extra long shifts at the table, and is perhaps feeling the ‘strain’, one of his favourite methods of ‘recalibrating’ is to amp up his consumption of fermented foods and beverages to restore the natural order to his gut health, and he is especially partial to kefir drinks, more often than not having a batch on the go in his own kitchen.

That doesn’t mean he won’t pick up a bottle or three when he’s out on his travels and he recently enjoyed Corkwoman Niamh Hegarty’s BKultured, Sassy Mixed Berry flavour proving especially refreshing but it was the Jamin’ Ginger & Turmeric which really righted the ship, made with raw, organic ginger and turmeric and evolving during fermentation into a mighty fine beverage, a crisp, sweet, but not overly so, draught, sporting a delightful natural fizz, intriguingly complex flavour profile of earthy, yet sprightly citrus and an undercurrent of invigorating ginger heat.