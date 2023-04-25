Soup recipes: How to make quick corn noodle soup in 15 minutes

Quick corn noodle soup
This quick and easy corn noodle soup feels hearty and comforting
Servings4
Preparation Time 5 mins
Cooking Time 10 mins
Total Time 15 mins
Course Main
Cuisine Irish
Ingredients
400ml hot vegetable stock
1 tsp ginger and garlic paste
150g frozen sweetcorn
100g fine egg noodles
50g frozen peas
To serve:
Dried chilli flakes
Spring onions
Soy sauce
Method
Put a large pot on a medium heat, fill with hot stock and bring to a slow simmer. Spoon in the ginger and garlic paste (found in a jar in many Asian food stores and grocers). Stir the sweetcorn into the hot stock and stir well until they are defrosted completely.
Remove the pot from the heat and carefully immerse the head of the stick blender. Pulse until the sweetcorn is mixed into the stock. It will foam on top, don’t worry that will disappear later. I like to leave my corn with some texture.
Return the pot to the heat and break in the egg noodles. Simmer for 5 minutes until the noodles are cooked, then stir in the frozen peas. They will thaw immediately in the hot soup.
Serve once the peas are hot through (about 2 minutes) and sprinkle with dried chilli if you’re a heat fiend. Drizzle soy sauce on top to season if you like and scatter with finely sliced spring onion. Do bear in mind though that if you’ve used a stock cube for the base, then it will be salty already.