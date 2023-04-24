Midweek meals: Five delicious pasta dishes ready in 30 minutes or less

Method

Remove the sausages from their skins and chop them into pieces 1-2cm pieces. Discard the skins.

Warm a heavy based non-stick frying pan over a high heat. Add the sausages and reduce the heat to medium.

Fry for three to four minutes, stirring occasionally, until the sausage has broken up a little more, is cooked through and starting to caramelise. Remove from the heat and set aside for now.

Bring a large pot of salted water to the boil. Add the pasta and cook until it is tender, but still about one minute away from fully done. For linguine, allow about nine to ten minutes, for fresine, allow eleven to twelve minutes.

While the pasta is cooking, heat a small pan over a high heat and add the butter.

Reduce the heat to medium and when the butter starts to foam, reduce to low.

Wash and roughly chop the sage leaves, discarding the thicker stalks as they are too fibrous to use in this recipe. Add the chopped sage, to the foaming butter and cook until the butter turns nutty brown.

This will only take a few minutes, so keep an eye on the pan and do not let the butter or the sage burn. You want the butter to be a nice brown colour with a biscuity hazelnut like aroma. When it is done, remove the pan for the heat and set aside.

When the pasta is almost done, remove one cup of the starchy cooking water and set aside. Drain the pasta and pop it back into the pot.

Add the cooked sausage, the brown butter and sage, and the parmesan and stir to mix and warm them through over a low heat. The pasta should be coated quite thickly now in the butter and cheese mixture, so add some of the reserved pasta cooking water to thin it out. The salty, starchy water will add seasoning but also help bind the pasta and sauce together; and it also helps give a lovely texture to the sauce.

Just add one quarter of a cup at a time until you get the desired consistency.

Finally, add a splash of lemon juice and a good grind of fresh black pepper to season. If you used enough salt in the pasta water, you should not need any more, but taste the sauce and adjust the seasoning to taste, adding more lemon juice, pepper or salt if needed.