Batch cooking, fussy-eaters: Neven Maguire and other chefs share tips for home cooking

With young children, both Neven Maguire and Kwanghi Chan prioritise the importance of sitting down and eating together. Every family has to figure out a balance between after-school activities and dinner time but, as Maguire says, “it’s about the company and the chat.”
As Eunice Power and Karen Austin’s children are grown up now, they have years of experience with feeding families and the perspective to see what works. There’s no one size fits all solution to midweek meals but these four chefs have tips, tricks and recipes that will help to make the daily routine that bit easier.
- Midweek Meals and More Midweek Meals by Neven Maguire are published by Gill. See nevenmaguire.com
Dungarvan-based Eunice Power is a woman who wears many hats. She launched Eunice Power Catering in 2001, using the best of seasonal and local produce to cater for weddings, family and corporate events all around Ireland. Her Dungarvan takeaway And Chips focuses on high quality, sustainable fast and affordable food and was recently named Irish Takeaway of the Year 2023. She’s equally at home cooking an enormous paella at Electric Picnic to feed the masses in the Theatre of Food as she is putting an aubergine parmigiana together on RTÉ’s Today show.
Mother of three grown-up sons, Power is also the festival director of the West Waterford Festival of Food, which will take place from 14 to 16 April. That doesn’t mean that she gets to duck out of midweek meals though.
“Sadly for me, it appears after 25 years I am still the main cook in the house. Where have I gone wrong!” Power asks. “I suspect it’s all my own fault as I tend to prefer to do it myself rather than look at the chaos created when the children cook.”
With just herself, her husband Edmund and one of her sons at home during the week, Power points out that “dinner isn’t the production it once was.” That said, she does note that “planning makes family meals much easier, even if it’s just having the basic store cupboard ingredients to hand - tinned tomatoes, pasta, rice and beans.”
When she is trying to decide what’s for dinner, it has to be “about speed of delivery – I am nearly always up against it with time! I tend to cook either really slow or super-fast dishes. Really slow being a casserole that I start in the morning and pop in the slow cooker or bottom of the aga. Fast is generally pan-fried or baked fish.”
Power finds inspiration from many different sources “be it a new combination of flavours, the introduction of a new ingredient or perhaps just looking at ingredients in a different way. I am excited by food and flavours and love to see ingredients coming into season each year, I welcome them like old friends".
"My favorite food writer is Diana Henry, her recipes are delicious, inspirational, and utterly reliable. I love Lilly Higgins on Instagram – great flavours and ingenious shortcuts.”
- The 14th West Waterford Festival of Food is taking place from 14 to 16 April. For more details of what will be taking place see westwaterfordfestivaloffood.com
- Eunice Power Catering is at eunicepower.com
Kwanghi Chan, the chef-owner of Bites by Kwanghi, was born in Hong Kong and grew up in Buncrana, Co Donegal. He learned to cook in his family’s Chinese restaurant, subsequently embarking on a diverse career in food that has included being the head chef in a Michelin-stared kitchen, operating his own food truck and setting up the ChanChan street food sauces and seasonings company. He is the author of Wok, the first Irish-Chinese cookbook to be published and Chan makes regular appearances on Virgin Media One’s The Six O’Clock Show.
With everything that he has going on, it’s no surprise to discover that meal times in his house vary. Chan and his wife, Michelle, have two children, nine-year-old Lily and Alex, who is three.
“Michelle cooks and organises dinners for our children after school. We tend to cook together in the evenings, and the kids would also eat again a small amount as a tea-time snack before bed.” He finds that staggering meal times takes a lot of pressure off.
“The kids eat stews, casseroles and pasta dinners after school,” Chan says, “so there is no pressure for them to eat as much in the evening. It takes the stress away, we can focus more on chatting about our day and just enjoy whatever we eat.”
That said, even chefs’ children have their likes and dislikes: Chan’s daughter is not a fan of cheese so “sometimes there might be drama if she spots [it] on her plate.” He keeps midweek meals interesting by using different flavours. “We might be using the same ingredients but mixing around with flavours helps it to feel different,” Chan says.
Like most parents, he acknowledges that it’s difficult to create amazing meals when you’re under time pressure and recommends “keeping it quick, healthy and, most importantly, including lots of flavour”.
Although Chan says that he doesn’t turn to books for ideas, he says that his wife is “a huge fan of Karen Coakley [@KenmareFoodie on Instagram] and likes to follow some of Karen’s tips and recipes when cooking family meals”. His own Wok is full of quick, flavoursome ideas for family-friendly options using basic Irish ingredients: think Cantonese-style sweet and sour chicken, beef with green peppers and black bean sauce, and prawn and chorizo fried rice.
- Wok by Kwanghi Chan (€15) is published by Blasta Books. More information, along with lots of useful videos for mid-week inspiration is available on Chan’s website kwanghi.com
Karen Austin may have retired from her role as the chef and co-owner of popular Clonakilty food emporium Lettercollum Kitchen Project, but she’s still working with vegetables from the walled gardens of Lettercollum House that have always inspired her. As a vegetarian for more than 40 years, apart from “the odd bit of fish and chorizo,” Austin knows how to make the most of Irish-grown produce by using ingredients discovered on her travels around the world.
Austin, who has three grown-up children with her partner and fellow chef, Con McLoughlin, clearly remembers the difficulties of managing work and feeding the family.
When the children were young, the couple were also running an acclaimed restaurant at Lettercollum House. “It was chaotic!," she says. "Whichever of us wasn’t on duty would be cooking [for the children] or if both of us were working, it was the babysitter cooking.”
In 2004, they left the restaurant to open LKP and life got slightly easier, Austin remembers. “When we moved onto the shop and our children became teenagers the dinners became much healthier and very social affairs.” Meals also came with rules: the person who cooks doesn’t have to wash up, which seems to have been a good incentive for all three children learning to cook.
- Find Austin’s cookbooks, more information on her cooking classes and her Greek culinary adventure at lettercollum.ie