The Menu: Hannah Conroy is Cork's next culinary superstar

A name for the future

There are more than a few food-related and culinary competitions out there and unsurprisingly they vary in both importance, relevance and integrity which is why The Menu is quite careful about those he chooses to cover. However, the Knorr Professional Student Chef of the Year competition, now in its 25th year, is undoubtedly one of the better ones, keenly contested each year by second-year culinary students from all around Ireland.

The Menu reckons, however, that this year’s winner, Hannah Conroy, a student in the Culinary Department at MTU, will prove in years to come to be a very special talent indeed, for he has known her since she was a child, back when he had his own stall at the farmers’ markets and she was a daily communicant, ever sampling without fear or favour from The Menu’s array of own sauces, dips, relishes and other deli-style treats, even at that age, displaying a remarkable palate.

But then again, her parents owned and operated a nearby stall, Woodside Farm Rare Breed Free Range Pork, still The Menu’s most favourite pork producers of all and true heroes of Irish speciality food production, and where Hannah has worked her entire life.

In addition, Hannah was mentored by The Menu’s great former mentor, MTU senior culinary lecturer and Ballycotton’s Bayview Hotel head chef Ciaran Scully, a further endorsement of her prowess, as she delivered classic dishes with a modern twist, using mostly superbly sourced local ingredients, a fundamental part of her Woodside DNA.

So remember that name because The Menu relishes the prospect of fetching up at a restaurant to tuck into fine fare from Hannah Conroy’s kitchen in the not-too-distant future!

Gourmet in the glovebox

In this modern age, when that all-seeing, all-knowing and all-powerful pocket-sized digital dictator, aka the ‘smart-arse’ phone, is seemingly the primary source of knowledge on any given subject, The Menu is delighted to herald the charms of a good old fashioned book, in this instance, the latest edition of food and hospitality writer Georgina Campbell’s Ireland: The Best of the Best, a guide to the very finest places to eat, drink and stay around the country. Campbell’s myriad accomplishments and achievements over decades of promoting Irish food are both legion and legendary, and The Menu finds it a cheering pleasure to return to the old school charms of browsing a book rather than flicking at a screen to craft an edible itinerary, and this extremely comprehensive 600-page tome offers excellent options in all 32 counties, ideal for perusing at home but equally for bringing on the road as a class of gourmand’s glovebox guardian angel.

Dingle Distillery have launched the first ten year old release from the distillery in over 100 years.

Dingle marks the decade

As is well known around these parts, The Menu is very partial to a drop of the craythur, most especially finest Irish whiskey and regularly makes mention of same.

This week however is particularly gratifying as he is delighted to announce the first 10-year-old whiskey release from an Irish craft distillery in over 100 years, as Dingle Distillery, first of the new wave of independent Irish craft distilleries to lay down their own whiskey, a decade ago, on December 18, 2012, launch their highly anticipated Single Cask 10-year-old Single Malt whiskey, with just 237 bottles set to be released, the €385 price tag per 70cl bottle (58.1% ABV) reflecting its exclusivity.

Tasting notes suggest the bourbon casks in which it was aged make for an intense nose of summer blossom, sweet honey, butter toffee with molten honeycomb and ripe fruits, while on the tongue it is freshly squeezed apple juice laced with cinnamon, finishing with hints grapefruit sprinkled with brown sugar, toasted vanilla and subtle spice. It comes nicely packaged in a bespoke wooden box handcrafted by Irish company Bear Creation with bottle artwork by artist Kathrina Rupit, aka KinMX.

Proper Chocolate hazelnut spread pairs beautifully with oatcakes

TODAY’S SPECIAL

Ever mindful of his health and wellbeing other than actually being specifically mindful of his health and wellbeing, The Menu had arrived at a pretty pass whereby the weighing scales had taken to asking if The Menu really wants to know his true weight or would prefer a continuing cocoon of falsehoods that would sanction The Menu’s attempts to not only eat for Ireland but possibly even eat Ireland itself altogether.

There is no doubt one of the downsides of being a professional eater is the surfeit of edible excess so in an effort to put the mockers on same, The Menu has belatedly adopted certain dietary measures, not altogether depriving himself but certainly seeking the middle ground of compromise, and this

includes his ration of sweet treats, in particular, something sugary to go with his post-luncheon espresso.

In a flash of brilliance, he took to combining the hairshirt of oatcakes with something far less penitential: Dublin-based Proper Chocolate Company’s Chocolate Hazelnut Spread. Of the select band of Irish bean-to-bar chocolate producers, Proper Chocolate are up there with the very best and the spread features just four ingredients, all organic: hazelnuts, cocoa beans, coconut oil, and unrefined cane sugar, for an extremely grown-up take on that childhood crack cocaine equivalent, Nutella.

It is Goldilocks sweet, in other words, ‘just right’ and carries deep, smokey cocoa bite and a nuttiness that pairs perfectly with rough textures of oat cake for a quite delightful and surprisingly substantial snack, one more than enough for each sitting — which is exactly what The Menu’s hard working fitness team like to hear. The Menu, of course, has since upped his daily espresso intake but, then, you can’t win them all.