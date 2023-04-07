Ireland's favourite fish recipes: Seven delicious fish suppers for Good Friday

Method

Peel and finely chop the onion. Peel and grate the garlic and the ginger. Wash, deseed and finely chop the red chilli and wash and cut the tomatoes into 1cm pieces.

Get a large pan of water on to boil and add a generous amount of salt, a heaped teaspoon full is perfect.

Heat a heavy based pan over a high heat and add the olive oil. Reduce the heat to medium and add the chopped onion. Sautee them until they are soft, about two minutes will do it. Add the garlic, ginger and chilli and cook those for another one to two minutes, just until the garlic and ginger lose their raw smell. Add the chopped tomatoes and stir well to combine. Reduce the heat to low and cover the pan with a lid. Cook for ten minutes, checking occasionally and giving the sauce a stir.

While the sauce is simmering, cook the linguine. Add the dried pasta to the pan, I generally use about 125g of dried pasta per person but adjust the amount to suit your own requirements. The linguine will take about twelve minutes to cook. You want it to retain some bite, so do not overcook it. I always check mine after ten minutes as the time it requires will vary depending upon the pasta that I use.

At the ten minutes stage, check the sauce. The tomatoes will have broken down by now and the sauce will be quite thick, more like a paste than a sauce. Take half a cup of the starchy water from the pasta pot and add that to the sauce, stirring it in well. The salty, starchy water will add flavour but also help bind the pasta and sauce together; and it also helps give a lovely texture to the sauce.

When the pasta is ready, drain it into a colander before returning it to the pan. Reserve a little more of the pasta water in case you need to thin the sauce a little more at the end. Add a generous splash of good quality extra virgin olive oil to the cooked pasta at this stage, this will add lots of flavour and prevent it from sticking while you finish the sauce.

Turn the heat under the sauce up to medium and add the prawns. Chop the fresh parsley and basil and add those at the same time. Stir to coat the prawns well in the sauce and cook for three minutes, stirring regularly to turn them over and ensure that they cook evenly. Take care not to overcook the prawns or they will lose all their lovely juicy, delicate flavour. They really do just need minutes in the sauce.

Tase and add salt and fresh ground black pepper as needed. You will need less salt than you might imagine as there will have been some in the pasta water that you added earlier, but a good grind of fresh black pepper is essential. Add a splash of lemon juice to finish.