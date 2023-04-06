Three easy chocolate recipes to make with the kids, plus last-minute Easter Egg deals

Chocolate peanut butter and tahini brownies
Peanut butter and tahini give these brownies a nutty, delicious flavour profile
Servings12
Preparation Time 60 mins
Cooking Time 25 mins
Total Time 1 hours 25 mins
Course Baking
Cuisine Irish
Ingredients
- 2tbsp flaxseed meal
170g plain flour
60g cocoa powder
2tsp baking powder
150g brown sugar
¼tsp sea salt, plus more for finishing
320g dark chocolate chips
½tsp instant coffee
230g oat milk or non-dairy alternative
120g butter, melted
1tsp vanilla extract
50g smooth peanut butter
25g tahini
Method
Preheat the oven to 200˚C/180˚C fan/gas 6. Line a 23 x 23-centimetre baking tin with baking parchment.
In a small bowl, combine the flaxseeds with three tablespoons of water. Set aside for about five to 10 minutes until it thickens and develops a jelly-like consistency.
Into a large mixing bowl, sift the flour, cocoa powder and baking powder. Stir in the sugar and salt.
Place a heatproof bowl over a saucepan of simmering water, making sure the bottom of the bowl doesn’t touch the hot water. Weigh out and set aside 100 grams of the chocolate. Melt two-thirds of the remaining chocolate in the heatproof bowl, stirring often. Once completely melted, add the remaining one-third of the chocolate and the instant coffee powder, remove from heat and stir until silky smooth. Leave to cool for five minutes.
Fold the melted chocolate, oat milk, butter, flaxseed paste and vanilla extract into the dry ingredients until well combined. Pour the mixture into the lined baking tin. Tap gently against the counter to remove any trapped air bubbles.
Bake for 25 minutes; the top should be slightly cracked and cooked, and the inside should be slightly gooey. Remove from the oven and allow to cool completely in the tin.
Set a heatproof bowl over a pan of simmering water, making sure it doesn’t touch the water. Melt two-thirds of the remaining chocolate in the bowl, stirring. Once melted, add the rest of it, remove from the heat and stir until smooth. Cool for five minutes.
Spread the remaining chocolate mixture over the brownies, top with dollops of peanut butter and tahini. Using a knife or a toothpick, gently swirl the peanut butter and tahini together to create a magical design. Transfer the brownies to the fridge to cool for about 45 minutes.
Cut the chilled brownies, sprinkle of sea salt and serve.
Double chocolate and raspberry buns
Chocolate and raspberries are always a good combination.
Servings12
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 20 mins
Total Time 30 mins
Course Baking
Cuisine Irish
Ingredients
25g cocoa powder, sieved
250g self-raising flour
2 tsp baking powder, sieved
25g muscovado sugar
100g golden caster sugar
2 eggs, lightly beaten
170mls milk
100mls rapeseed oil
100g raspberries
100g of chocolate chips
Method
Preheat your oven to 170°C and pop bun cases into a 12-hole tin.
Mix the dry ingredients together then make a well in the centre and add in the eggs, milk and oil. Combine until smooth.
Stir in the raspberries and chocolate chips.
Scoop the mixture between your bun cases and bake for about 20 minutes until the buns are baked through. Once cool enough to handle place on a wire rack to cool completely.
Orange chocolate truffle eggs
These orange and chocolate truffles are the perfect after-dinner chocolate nibble on Easter day. Leave them in the fridge until about a quarter of an hour before you want to serve them.
Servings10
Cooking Time 20 mins
Total Time 20 mins
Course Dessert
Ingredients
200mls of cream
50g of soft butter
150g of dark chocolate chips, or a bar broken into small even size pieces
150g of milk chocolate chips, or a bar broken into small even size pieces
the zest of 2 oranges
cocoa powder for dusting
Method
Heat the cream to shivering and stir in the chocolate chips and butter until they have all melted. Stir in the zest and pour into a bowl and allow cool down then place it into the fridge to firm up.
Use a melon baller or two small spoons to make small balls of the truffle mix. Shape them into mini eggs and roll them in the cocoa powder. Place onto a clean plate and store in the fridge until about ten minutes before serving. They are perfect with a cup of coffee or tea after Easter dinner.
- Pop into Lidl for last-minute easter egg purchases that won't hurt your wallet. Cadbury Mini Eggs medium eggs are now on sale for 99c (was €1.49), with large eggs like Cadbury Caramel reduced to €2.99 (was €3.99).
- Tesco Clubcard holders will be able to treat themselves to luxury eggs for less with Lily O'Brien's Sticky Toffee Pouch Easter Egg just €8 for Clubcard members (RRP €10.99).
- Aldi is also offering discounts on its luxury eggs, with the Hand Finished Salted Caramel Crunch Milk Chocolate Egg With Crisp Salted Caramel Pieces now €8.99 (was €9.99).
- If you're quick, Supervalu have an offer on a large Galaxy Enchanted Egg (206g) which ends today, Thursday April 6. It's €4, reduced from €6.50.