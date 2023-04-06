Three easy chocolate recipes to make with the kids, plus last-minute Easter Egg deals

Easy chocolate recipes to make over the Easter break with kids

Thu, 06 Apr, 2023 - 15:07
Nicole Glennon

Chocolate peanut butter and tahini brownies

recipe by:Max La Manna

Peanut butter and tahini give these brownies a nutty, delicious flavour profile

Chocolate peanut butter and tahini brownies

Servings

12

Preparation Time

60 mins

Cooking Time

25 mins

Total Time

1 hours 25 mins

Course

Baking

Cuisine

Irish

Ingredients

  • 2tbsp flaxseed meal

  • 170g plain flour

  • 60g cocoa powder

  • 2tsp baking powder

  • 150g brown sugar

  • ¼tsp sea salt, plus more for finishing

  • 320g dark chocolate chips

  • ½tsp instant coffee

  • 230g oat milk or non-dairy alternative

  • 120g butter, melted

  • 1tsp vanilla extract

  • 50g smooth peanut butter

  • 25g tahini

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 200˚C/180˚C fan/gas 6. Line a 23 x 23-centimetre baking tin with baking parchment.

  2. In a small bowl, combine the flaxseeds with three tablespoons of water. Set aside for about five to 10 minutes until it thickens and develops a jelly-like consistency.

  3. Into a large mixing bowl, sift the flour, cocoa powder and baking powder. Stir in the sugar and salt.

  4. Place a heatproof bowl over a saucepan of simmering water, making sure the bottom of the bowl doesn’t touch the hot water. Weigh out and set aside 100 grams of the chocolate. Melt two-thirds of the remaining chocolate in the heatproof bowl, stirring often. Once completely melted, add the remaining one-third of the chocolate and the instant coffee powder, remove from heat and stir until silky smooth. Leave to cool for five minutes.

  5. Fold the melted chocolate, oat milk, butter, flaxseed paste and vanilla extract into the dry ingredients until well combined. Pour the mixture into the lined baking tin. Tap gently against the counter to remove any trapped air bubbles.

  6. Bake for 25 minutes; the top should be slightly cracked and cooked, and the inside should be slightly gooey. Remove from the oven and allow to cool completely in the tin.

  7. Set a heatproof bowl over a pan of simmering water, making sure it doesn’t touch the water. Melt two-thirds of the remaining chocolate in the bowl, stirring. Once melted, add the rest of it, remove from the heat and stir until smooth. Cool for five minutes.

  8. Spread the remaining chocolate mixture over the brownies, top with dollops of peanut butter and tahini. Using a knife or a toothpick, gently swirl the peanut butter and tahini together to create a magical design. Transfer the brownies to the fridge to cool for about 45 minutes.

  9. Cut the chilled brownies, sprinkle of sea salt and serve.

Double chocolate and raspberry buns

recipe by:Michelle Darmody

Chocolate and raspberries are always a good combination.

Double chocolate and raspberry buns

Servings

12

Preparation Time

10 mins

Cooking Time

20 mins

Total Time

30 mins

Course

Baking

Cuisine

Irish

Ingredients

  • 25g cocoa powder, sieved

  • 250g self-raising flour

  • 2 tsp baking powder, sieved

  • 25g muscovado sugar

  • 100g golden caster sugar

  • 2 eggs, lightly beaten

  • 170mls milk

  • 100mls rapeseed oil

  • 100g raspberries

  • 100g of chocolate chips

Method

  1. Preheat your oven to 170°C and pop bun cases into a 12-hole tin.

  2. Mix the dry ingredients together then make a well in the centre and add in the eggs, milk and oil. Combine until smooth.

  3. Stir in the raspberries and chocolate chips.

  4. Scoop the mixture between your bun cases and bake for about 20 minutes until the buns are baked through. Once cool enough to handle place on a wire rack to cool completely.

Orange chocolate truffle eggs

recipe by:Michelle Darmody

These orange and chocolate truffles are the perfect after-dinner chocolate nibble on Easter day. Leave them in the fridge until about a quarter of an hour before you want to serve them.

Orange chocolate truffle eggs

Servings

10

Cooking Time

20 mins

Total Time

20 mins

Course

Dessert

Ingredients

  • 200mls of cream

  • 50g of soft butter

  • 150g of dark chocolate chips, or a bar broken into small even size pieces

  • 150g of milk chocolate chips, or a bar broken into small even size pieces

  • the zest of 2 oranges

  • cocoa powder for dusting

Method

  1. Heat the cream to shivering and stir in the chocolate chips and butter until they have all melted. Stir in the zest and pour into a bowl and allow cool down then place it into the fridge to firm up.

  2. Use a melon baller or two small spoons to make small balls of the truffle mix. Shape them into mini eggs and roll them in the cocoa powder. Place onto a clean plate and store in the fridge until about ten minutes before serving. They are perfect with a cup of coffee or tea after Easter dinner.

Last-minute Easter Egg deals

Last-minute Easter Egg offers
Last-minute Easter Egg offers

  • Pop into Lidl for last-minute easter egg purchases that won't hurt your wallet. Cadbury Mini Eggs medium eggs are now on sale for 99c (was €1.49), with large eggs like Cadbury Caramel reduced to €2.99 (was €3.99).
  • Tesco Clubcard holders will be able to treat themselves to luxury eggs for less with Lily O'Brien's Sticky Toffee Pouch Easter Egg just €8 for Clubcard members (RRP €10.99).
  • Aldi is also offering discounts on its luxury eggs, with the Hand Finished Salted Caramel Crunch Milk Chocolate Egg With Crisp Salted Caramel Pieces now €8.99 (was €9.99).
  • If you're quick, Supervalu have an offer on a large Galaxy Enchanted Egg (206g) which ends today, Thursday April 6. It's €4, reduced from €6.50.

