Colm O'Gorman's perfect Pasta Puttanesca - even if you hate anchovies

Colm O'Gorman's Pasta Puttanesca
Inspired by the ever-droll Loyd Grossman's standard-setting iteration of the classic
Servings4
Preparation Time 15 mins
Cooking Time 10 mins
Total Time 25 mins
Course Main
Cuisine Italian
Ingredients
2 tbsp olive oil
3 cloves garlic
8 anchovy fillets
100g pitted black olives
40g capers
1 tin cherry tomatoes
½ tsp chilli flakes
Zest of half a lemon
320g dried linguine
20g fresh flat leaf parsley
A good grind of black pepper
Method
Bring a large pan of salted water to the boil for your pasta. While that is heating, you can get on with making the sauce.
Peel and finely slice or chop the garlic. Roughly chop the anchovies, the black olives, and the capers. Heat the olive oil in a large skillet or sauté pan over a high heat. When the oil is shimmering, reduce the heat to low and add the garlic. Sautee the garlic for a minute or two before adding the chopped anchovies. Cook for another few minutes, stirring all the time, until the anchovies dissolve into the oil and garlic. Add the chopped olives and capers, and the chilli flakes. Turn the heat up to medium and stir to combine everything thoroughly. Next, add the lemon zest and cook that in for just one more minute.
Add the tin of cherry tomatoes and bring the pan to a soft boil, stirring well to combine the tomatoes and the rest of the ingredients. Reduce the heat to a simmer and pop a lid on the pan.
Add the pasta to the pan of boiling water and cook according to the instructions on the packet. Linguine will take about eight to ten minutes, so check it after eight minutes. Just fish out a strand, taking care to let it cool a little before you bite into it. It should be soft but still retain a little firmness or bite. Pasta is best served ‘al dente’, which literally translates as ‘to the tooth’, meaning that the pasta should require a little chewing to eat and not simply melt away once you bite into it. When your pasta is ready, remove a cup of the starchy water from the pan and drain the pasta into a colander. Pop the pasta back in the pot and toss it in a splash of olive oil to prevent it sticking while you finish the sauce.
Wash and chop the parsley. Add about a third to the puttanesca sauce and stir it in. If your sauce needs to be thinned out a little, add some of the reserved cooking water from the pasta. Taste the sauce and add more black pepper if needed. It will not need any salt as the anchovies, olives and capers will have added enough already.
Pour the sauce over the cooked linguine and toss thoroughly coat the pasta. Serve on warm bowls or plates and scatter the rest of the chopped parsley over each dish.