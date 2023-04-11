Food fit for a President: Six American-style recipes to try to mark Joe Biden’s trip to Ireland

American-style sloppy joes
This is a version of a sandwich that is an all-American classic, consisting of minced beef cooked in a spicy tomato sauce, often with the addition of kidney beans
Servings4
Preparation Time 20 mins
Cooking Time 20 mins
Total Time 40 mins
Course Main
Cuisine American
Ingredients
1 tbsp rapeseed oil
50g raw chorizo, diced
350g lean minced beef
1 small onion, finely chopped
1 green pepper, diced
1 fresh small green chilli, deseeded and finely chopped (optional)
140g tomato purée
3 tbsp dark brown muscovado sugar
2 tbsp apple cider vinegar
1 tbsp honey
2 tsp Dijon mustard
1 tsp Worcestershire sauce
1 × 400g tin of kidney beans in chilli sauce
4-6 burger buns
1 Little Gem lettuce, shredded
100g cheddar cheese, grated
handful of mixed hot chillies in brine or sliced jalapeño chillies, drained (optional)
sea salt
freshly ground black pepper
Method
Heat the oil in a large sauté pan over a medium heat. Add the chorizo and cook until it just starts to release its oil, then add the minced beef. Stir-fry until the meat starts to brown, breaking up any lumps with a wooden spoon. Add the onion, green pepper and chilli (if using) and continue to cook for another 5 minutes or so, until the vegetables are beginning to soften.
Add the tomato purée, sugar, vinegar, honey, mustard and Worcestershire sauce and stir until well combined, then stir in the beans. Season to taste, then bring to a simmer and cook for another 15 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the sauce is nice and thick.
Toast the burger buns under the grill. Arrange the lettuce on the bottom of each bun, then spoon over the sloppy Joe beef mixture. Scatter the grated cheddar on top with the hot chillies (if using), then sandwich together with the tops of the buns.
Neven Maguire’s bestselling Midweek Meals is published by Gill Books, priced €22.99
American buttermilk pancakes with crispy bacon and maple syrup
Treat yourself to a delectable brunch with these fluffy American pancakes with a generous drizzle of maple syrup and pieces of crispy bacon
Servings6
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 10 mins
Total Time 20 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
250ml buttermilk
1 egg
15g butter, melted
150g plain white flour
pinch of salt
1 tsp bread soda
To serve:
butter
12-18 pieces crispy bacon
maple syrup or honey
Method
Mix the buttermilk, egg and melted butter in a large bowl, until smooth and blended.
Sieve the flour, salt and baking soda together, stir into the buttermilk until the ingredients are barely combined, don’t worry about the lumps. Do not over mix or the pancakes will be heavy.
Heat a heavy iron or non-stick pan until medium hot. Grease with a little clarified butter. Spoon 2 generous tablespoons of batter onto the pan, spread slightly with the back of the spoon to a round about 7.5cm across.
Cook until the bubbles rise and break on the top of the pancake (about a minute). Flip over gently. Cook until pale golden on the other side. Spread each with butter.
Serve a stack of three with crispy streaky bacon and maple syrup.
Corn Dogs
A fairground favourite in the States, the corn dog consists of a hot dog speared on a stick, dipped in a thick cornmeal batter and fried until golden with a signature fluffy interior beneath its crisp jacket.
Servings6
Preparation Time 50 mins
Cooking Time 15 mins
Total Time 1 hours 5 mins
Course Side
Cuisine American
Ingredients
sunflower or vegetable oil, for deep-frying
120g (scant 4 1/2oz) fine cornmeal
80g (3 1/4oz) plain flour
1 large egg
175ml (6fl oz) buttermilk
1/2 tsp fine sea salt
1/2 tsp caster sugar
1/4 tsp paprika
1/4 tsp ground white pepper
1/4 tsp garlic powder (optional)
1/4 tsp baking soda
6-8 large skinny frankfurter-style sausages and 6-8 skewers
a small dish of cornflour (cornstarch), to coat
To serve:
ketchup
yellow mustard
Method
Heat the oil in your deep-fryer to 180˚C/350˚F.
Prepare your batter by adding the cornmeal, flour, egg, buttermilk, salt, sugar, paprika, white pepper, garlic powder (if using) and baking soda into a mixing bowl and whisking vigorously to combine, then transfer to a tall glass, measuring jug or NutriBullet beaker, any of which provide the height that enables enviably easy dippage to completely coat the dogs.
Pat the dogs dry on kitchen paper. If making small corn dogs, cut each one in half to make two, but if making large ones, just keep them whole. Skewer each one with a wooden or bamboo skewer three-quarters of the way up through the centre, taking care not to veer off and tear through the side.
Put the cornflour in a wide, shallow dish or tray, then dredge each of the sausages through it, coating completely and shaking off any excess - this helps the cornmeal batter to stick. Set aside on a plate, ready for dipping.
When ready to dip and coat, holding the wooden skewer, submerge each sausage head-first into the batter, twisting gently to coax the batter to stick, then gently and slowly twisting as you pull the skewer up and out of the glass or jug to reveal a completely coated corn dog.
Working quickly, gently lower the battered corn dog head first into the hot oil (rather than into the fryer basket, which should already be submerged), hovering the top in the oil for a little bit to get it accustomed and then lowering it in. At this point, give the submerged basket a rigorous shake to ensure the corn dog doesn't stick to the bottom.
Repeat this process as you fry in batches of two to four, depending on the size of your fryer, for 3-4 minutes in total. About two-thirds of the way through the cooking time, you may want to use tongs to turn the corn dogs gently to ensure they colour evenly.
When the corn dogs are an even golden colour, you'll know they're done, so lift them out one by one or together in the basket, drip-draining any excess oil. Allow to further drain and cool on a wire rack set over a baking tray lined with kitchen paper as you continue with the next ones.
Enjoy immediately with ketchup and yellow mustard, your choice of condiments or just as is.
Oreo peanut butter ice cream cake recipe
A decadent delight you can make months in advance.
Servings6
Preparation Time 19 mins
Total Time 19 mins
Course Dessert
Ingredients
1 x 154g packet Oreos
60g butter, melted, plus extra for greasing
200g chocolate digestive biscuits
80g smooth peanut butter, plus a little extra to drizzle over the top
1 x 900ml tub of vanilla ice cream, softened
Method
Grease an 18cm springform tin with butter and set aside.
Set aside three Oreos to use for decoration, then add the rest to a large freezer bag along with the digestive biscuits and smash with a rolling pin to fine crumb consistency. Transfer to a large mixing bowl, add the melted butter and stir to combine. Tip the crumb mixture into the prepared springform tin and press down into the base in an even layer. Transfer to the fridge to firm up while you prepare the topping.
Tip the ice cream into a mixing bowl (it should be soft but not runny). Put the peanut butter in a separate small microwavable bowl and microwave for a few seconds until runny, then pour the peanut butter into the ice cream and beat together with a wooden spoon until combined.
Remove the base from the fridge and pour over the ice cream mixture, levelling it out in an even layer. Dot a little more peanut butter over the surface, then use a knife or skewer to ripple through the ice cream.
Crush the remaining Oreos and sprinkle over the top, then cover the ice cream cake with clingfilm and transfer to the freezer for at least three hours to set.
If you're serving now… Once the ice cream cake has fully set, remove from the freezer and leave to thaw slightly for around 10 minutes. Run a knife around the inside edge of the tin, then open the springform tin, cut the cake into wedges and serve.
Or, simply leave the cake in the freezer for up to three months. Then remove the cake from the freezer and leave to thaw slightly for around 10 minutes. Run a knife around the inside edge of the tin, then open the springform tin, cut the cake into wedges and serve.
Everyone's Favourite mac and cheese
Mac and cheese is simple fare but everyone loves it.
Servings6
Preparation Time 15 mins
Cooking Time 30 mins
Total Time 45 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
225g (8oz) macaroni or ditalini
50g (2oz) butter
150g (5oz) onion, finely chopped
50g (2oz) plain flour
850ml (scant 1 1/2 pints) boiling whole milk OR 700ml (1 1/4 pints) milk and 150ml (1/4 pint) pint cream
1/4 tsp Dijon or English mustard
1 tbsp chopped flat-leaf parsley (optional)
225g (8oz) freshly grated mature Cheddar cheese or a mix of Cheddar, Gruyère and Parmesan
25g (1oz) freshly grated Cheddar or Parmesan cheese, for sprinkling on top (optional)
sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
Method
Bring 3.4 litres (6 pints) water to the boil in a large saucepan and add 2 teaspoons of salt. Sprinkle in the macaroni and stir to make sure it doesn’t stick together. Cook according to the packet instructions until al dente. Drain well.
Meanwhile, melt the butter over a gentle heat, add the chopped onion, stir to coat, cover and sweat over a gentle heat for 6–8 minutes until sweet and mellow. Add the flour and cook over a medium heat, stirring occasionally, for 1–2 minutes. Remove from the heat. Whisk the milk in gradually, season well with salt and pepper, then return to the boil, stirring constantly. Add the mustard, parsley, if using, and cheese. Add the well-drained macaroni and return to the boil. Season to taste and serve immediately.
Alternatively, turn into a 1.2 litre(2 pint) pie dish and sprinkle the extra grated cheese over the top. Bake at 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4 for15–20 minutes.
The NíosMó - ultimate Irish s'more
Using finest Irish ingredients, I’ve created a superior alternative to the s'more that I’m dubbing The NíosMó - Irish for ‘more’
Servings1
Preparation Time 5 mins
Cooking Time 5 mins
Total Time 10 mins
Course Dessert
Ingredients
2 Kilbeggan Irish Oat Cookies
1 MallowMia Marshmallows
2 squares Wilkie's Tumbes 64% Organic Dark Chocolate
Method
Impale marshmallow on wooden skewer (pre-soaked in water).
Lay two squares of chocolate on top of cookie, place cookie on double-folded tin foil to edge of BBQ/Grill to begin melting chocolate.
Meanwhile, toast marshmallow, rotating constantly to avoid burning, when browning, gooey, melting remove and place on top of the chocolate-covered cookie and, without burning the mouth off yourself, ascend to heaven.