Dinner dash: Three quick and easy meals to get on the table in under 30 minutes 

It can be a juggle to get dinner on the table as well as getting all the other day-to-day family chores done. Hopefully, the following recipes will give you a little inspiration.

Stirring mozzarella through warm sauce-covered pasta is a real treat. The mozzarella melts and goes all soft and gooey. It is best to eat this dinner just when it is made. Some fresh basil adds a flavour bomb to the quite simple dish. The tomato can be substituted with basil pesto for an alternative.