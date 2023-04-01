Dinner dash: Three quick and easy meals to get on the table in under 30 minutes 

If you struggle with a weekly menu that is low on time and high on flavour, then Michelle Darmody has some very delicious solutions
It can be a juggle to get dinner on the table as well as getting all the other day-to-day family chores done. These recipes will make it that bit easier.

Sat, 01 Apr, 2023 - 02:00
Michelle Darmody

It can be a juggle to get dinner on the table as well as getting all the other day-to-day family chores done. Hopefully, the following recipes will give you a little inspiration.

Stirring mozzarella through warm sauce-covered pasta is a real treat. The mozzarella melts and goes all soft and gooey. It is best to eat this dinner just when it is made. Some fresh basil adds a flavour bomb to the quite simple dish. The tomato can be substituted with basil pesto for an alternative.

Both the pasta and noodle dinners are cooked on a stovetop, but the chickpea and butternut squash stew can be popped in the oven, or done in a slow cooker. 

Chickpea and butternut squash stew

recipe by:Michelle Darmody

This tasty veggie dinner can be made in a slow cooker

Chickpea and butternut squash stew

Servings

4

Preparation Time

5 mins

Cooking Time

20 mins

Total Time

25 mins

Course

Main

Cuisine

Irish

Ingredients

  • A dash of rapeseed oil

  • 2 red onions, diced

  • 6 cloves of garlic, crushed

  • 1 small butternut squash, peeled and cubed

  • 3 tsp ground cinnamon

  • 2 tsp chilli powder

  • 3 tsp cumin seeds

  • 1 tin chopped tomatoes

  • 2 tsp honey or golden caster sugar

  • 1 tin chickpeas, drained

  • 1 tbsp of golden raisins

  • 50 mls stock

  • To serve:

  • Steamed couscous for four

  • 2 scallions, sliced

  • 2 tbsp slivered almonds, toasted

  • A spoon of natural yoghurt

Method

  1. Put all of the ingredients for the stew into a large ovenproof dish. Place it into your preheated over without a lid. Allow to bubble away until the squash is soft. You can add a little more stock as it bubbles if you feel the squash is soaking up all of the liquid.

  2. Serve with the couscous, scallions and the yogurt and slivered almonds on top.

  3. You could serve it with freshly chopped coriander or some preserved lemons as well if you wish.

Beef Noodle Stir Fry

recipe by:Michelle Darmody

A quick and easy noodle recipe to add to your reportaire

Beef Noodle Stir Fry

Servings

4

Preparation Time

10 mins

Cooking Time

10 mins

Total Time

20 mins

Course

Main

Cuisine

Asian

Ingredients

  • 350g egg noodles

  • A dash of sesame oil

  • 4 cloves of garlic, crushed

  • an inch size piece of ginger, finely grated

  • 1 red chilli, finely chopped

  • 1 carrot or red pepper, sliced into very thin slices

  • 450g of either beef steak cut into thin slices, or firm tofu cut into thin slices

  • 3 tbsp light soy sauce

  • 2 tbsp hoisin sauce

  • 4 tbsp stock

  • To garnish:

  • 2 scallions, finely sliced

  • A handful of fresh coriander, finely sliced

  • A handful of lightly salted peanuts, finely chopped

Method

  1. Put the noodles into boiling water and cook until they have softened but still have bite. Toss in a little sesame oil and set aside.

  2. Heat another dash of sesame oil in a large pan or a wok until it is hot. Add the garlic, ginger and chilli to the pan. It will start to colour quite quickly so add in the strips of beef and carrot and toss them.

  3. Add in the soya sauce, hoisin sauce and stock. Serve on top the noodles. You can add a little more stock if the sauce evaporates too quickly.

Tagliatelle with mozzarella and fresh basil

recipe by:Michelle Darmody

A quick, comforting lunch or dinner

Tagliatelle with mozzarella and fresh basil

Servings

4

Preparation Time

5 mins

Cooking Time

15 mins

Total Time

20 mins

Course

Main

Cuisine

Italian

Ingredients

  • 350g of dried tagliatelle

  • 2 shallots, finely sliced

  • 4 cloves garlic, crushed

  • 180mls tomato passata

  • 1 tsp chopped thyme

  • 2 balls mozzarella, cut into large cubes

  • A bunch of fresh basil, roughly ripped up

Method

  1. Cook your pasta.

  2. Sauté the shallots in a dash of olive oil until translucent and add the garlic for the last minute. Add in the passata and thyme. Allow to bubble on a low heat for ten minutes. Season to taste.

  3. Toss your pasta in the sauce and toss in the mozzarella and basil. Season and serve.

READ NOW

