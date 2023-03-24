Wine with Leslie: Reign of terroir - the meaning behind the universal language

I was asked recently to recommend a first book on wine and I suggested the World Atlas of Wine edited by Hugh Johnson and Jancis Robinson, now in its 8th edition. Geography really is the key to learning about what makes wine exciting, more specifically the ‘Terroir’ where a wine is made.

It is easy to distinguish a wine by its grape variety, and learning your grapes is still a good first step. But in order to dig a little deeper you really need to understand why Sauvignon Blanc tastes so different in Marlborough in New Zealand from how it tastes in the Casablanca Valley in Chile to how it tastes in the Loire. Dig a little deeper and you will find that it can taste significantly different in say Pouilly Fumé on the left bank of the Loire to Sancerre on the right bank with Pouilly Fumé a little broader and smokier and Sancerre a little more vibrant and floral.

These differences are explained by terroir - a concept which incorporates the grapes, the soil, the aspect, the sunshine hours, the rainfall and the people, and it doesn’t have an English translation.

Terroir is universal - just ask any tillage farmer and they will tell you which of their fields is best for winter barley or oats. It is this knowledge that Waterford Whisky and other distillers are tapping into and we can expect to see more terroir-specific whiskies on our shelves from the likes of Tipperary, Wayward Spirits and others. Waterford even has some French barley on the way from the Baumard Savennières estate in the Loire.

It is true that a winemaker, distiller or brewer’s decisions have a big influence, but the most interesting winemakers adopt a hands-off approach and allow the grapes to do the talking and I find these are the wines I’m most likely to choose.

This week I recommend a Waterford Whisky made from a heritage barley grown in Donoughmore in County Cork, and my wine recommendations are from six different terroirs, all of which are distinctive and unique. Nobody growing the same grapes in say California could replicate the flavours in these wines, and nor should they want to, California has many fascinating terroirs of its own.

Wine Under €15

Château Béchereau Bordeaux Supérieur 2019/20

Château Béchereau Bordeaux Supérieur 2019/20, France - €11.20

Stockist: Dunnes Stores

Terroir is especially noticeable in Bordeaux thanks to its more marginal climate. There are two Bordeaux called Béchereau on offer in Dunnes - this one has pleasing berry fruits with a touch of spice or for an extra €2.40 you could opt for the riper softer Béchereau Montagne Saint-Émilion which does show how the terroir here makes Merlot taste of chocolate.

Langlois Saumur-Champigny 2018/20

Langlois Saumur-Champigny 2018/20, Loire, France - €14.76

Stockist: O’Briens

For me Saumur-Champigny competes with Chinon for best red region of the Loire. As one of France’s cooler wine regions expect lighter tones and more red fruits than black. Cabernet Franc is the grape and as expected this has soft red fruit aromas with a hint of leaf and earth, lively and juicy with lingering berry flavours.

Poggio Alla Luna 2020 Chianti

Poggio Alla Luna 2020 Chianti, Italy - €14.95

Stockist: Wines Direct Mullingar; Winesdirect.ie

Chianti is in the heart of romantic Tuscany between Siena and Florence and I am almost always charmed by the cherry fruits in inexpensive Chianti which is so much more consistent these days. This has scents of raspberry and cherry with an earthy back-note, lively and supple with refreshing balancing acidity.

Wine Over €15

Colutta Schioppettino 2016

Colutta Schioppettino 2016, Friuli-Colli-Orientali DOC, Italy - €29.20

Stockist: Wines Direct Mullingar; Winesdirect.ie

Wines Direct have always focused on small terroir-centric producers. Georgio Colutta is one of only 15 growers working with the rare Schioppettino grape which is most usually found in Friuli. This pours a bright red-purple with lively berry aromas and pleasingly juicy and fruit-focused palate, and lingering crunchy raspberry fruit flavours. A herald of Spring.

Domaine du Vieux Bourg Morgon Côte du Py

Domaine du Vieux Bourg Morgon Côte du Py 2021, Beaujolais - €30

Stockist: Whelehan’s Wines www.whelehanswines.ie

Morgon and the hill of Côte du Puy are the essence of Beaujolais for me, iron-oxide soils, granite, schist and the famous blue stones seem to allow power and richness but also elegance. This has cherry pie aromas, soft red berries and bright taut fruits - youthful, so decanting for an hour will soften it further.

Weingut Pfeffingen Terra Rossa Riesling Spätlese Trocken

Weingut Pfeffingen Terra Rossa Riesling Spätlese Trocken 2021, Pfalz - €27

Stockist: Whelehan’s Wines www.whelehanswines.ie

The Pfalz near Heidelberg has a mix of soils including some ‘terra rossa’ red clay where this elegant Riesling was grown. Soft apple and lime aromas with herbal complexity, apple fruits hit first followed by citrus and prickly lime flavours, this is layered and taut and bracingly dry and crisp. Stunningly good.

That's the Spirit

Waterford Whisky Hunter Heritage

Waterford Whisky Hunter Heritage, 50% ABV, 70cl - €99.95

Stockists: CelticWhiskeyShop.com; Shop.WaterfordWhisky.com

I haven’t featured Waterford Whisky in a while despite their avalanche of releases over the last three years or so, including the world’s first organic and biodynamic whiskies and of course several micro-terroir whiskies.

Hunter Heritage Barley was famed for its flavour but disappeared in the 1970’s, replaced by more economically rewarding varieties. Grown in Cork, just 10,000 bottles were made (50 casks - a mix US first fill oak, virgin oak and ex-Vin Doux Naturel.

For a barley-forward whisky it makes sense to use the best tasting barley and this is delicious - lime, citrus & baked bread aromas, pepper and dried fruits on the palate, rounded and smooth with honey sweetness and lingering spice on the finish.