Wine with Leslie: Polish wine fest returns to Dublin and six wines with an Irish connection

It has become a tradition around St Patrick’s Day for me to write about wines with an Irish connection.
Stockists: O’Briens stores nationwide
This is from an Australian-Irish couple who grow organic old-vine Carignan, Grenache and Syrah in the Languedoc - reduced from €17 this is a total bargain at this price. Fermented with wild yeasts, this is ripe and fruit-focused with cherry and blackberry scents, spice notes, soft dark fruits, and some herbal garrigue flavours on the finish.
Stockist: Dunnes Stores
From a cluster of vineyards of similar terroir at Cóte 128; ‘côte’ being the name for the altimetric contour line of the vineyards on a map. Grapes are night-harvested to preserve aromas and part fermented in oak. Scents of peaches and white flowers with tropical touches, fruity and ripe but with balancing lemon acidity on the finish.
Stockist: Dunnes Stores
Solas means joy in French and light in Irish so was a good choice of name - also watch for the Solas Viognier at the same bargain price. Bright red and black fruits on the nose with a touch of forest floor, darker fruits on the palate, ripe but not jammy and some herbal edges on the finish.
Stockists: Cinnamon Cottage; Fields Skibbereen; Matsons; Searsons; 64 Wines; Barnhill Stores; SIYPS.com
Made by an Irish trio led by winemaker Simon Tyrrell - Atelier des Sources is a sister range to ‘Les Deux Cols’ who I’ve mentioned before. Syrah focused with violet-scented blackberry and dark cherry fruits, supple and lively with black pepper and liquorice touches.
Stockist: Selected Dunnes Stores
Reduced from €30 and the second wine of Ch. Du Tertre, Cru Classé in 1855, and once owned by Dublin-born Pierre Mitchell (he also owned a glassworks and established the Bordeaux bottle shape). Darkly fruity with damson, blackcurrant and chocolate notes, creamy and almost lush with cedar and spice notes on the finish. Delicious.
Stockists: O’Briens; Searsons; Greenacres; Jus de Vine; Independents.
The low price is O’Briens of course. The Barton family still have their Irish citizenship with Lillian Barton looking after Langoa and Léoville, and her children the more recently acquired Mauvesin Barton which gets better each vintage. 2018 is a ripe year and this has pleasing juicy dark fruits with touches of mint, dark chocolate and blackcurrants.
Stockists: Matsons; Castle; CarryOut; Redmonds; Vintry; Independents; Everywhere on the Dingle Peninsula; www.westkerrybrewery.ie
I last mentioned this beer in April 2013 but I’m featuring it again as it won the 2023 Irish Food Writer’s Guild Drinks Award. Still brewed in the garden of Tig Bhric pub in Ballyferriter, the recipe has changed a little. The base is still hook head ale malt from Minch in Athy plus Cara and Wheat malt, with a combination of English hops with American Cascade to give a citrus kick.
Light amber in colour with a honey tinged biscuit and caramel character and a pleasing mix of dried fruits, hops and malt flavours with a hint of grapefruit - balanced, crisp and delicious.