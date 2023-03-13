Midweek Meals: warm up with these five comfy, cold-weather soups

Method

To prepare the topping: Preheat the oven to 180°C/fan 160°C/gas 4, and line a baking tray with parchment paper.

Mix everything for the topping together and spoon out onto the tray.

Bake for about 12 minutes, turning once. Keep an eye on them as flaked almonds burn quickly.

When golden, remove and sprinkle the sea salt flakes on top, mixing well.

Set aside until ready to use.

To prepare the soup: Add a little oil into a large saucepan, add the onion and sauté for 6-8 minutes before adding the garlic, ground coriander and red chilli flakes and cook for 1 minute.

Add carrots, fresh ginger, orange zest and diced sweet potatoes and sauté for about 2 minutes, stirring from time to time. Season with salt and freshly ground black pepper.

Pour in the stock and bring to the boil. Reduce the heat and simmer for about 20 minutes – check that the carrots and sweet potatoes are cooked though.

Use a blender to puree the soup until smooth. Check the seasoning and add more salt and freshly ground black pepper.