Midweek Meals: Five healthy fakeaways to make at home this week

Method

For the marinade, this is so easy, just mix the ingredients together in a large bowl, add the chicken and coat well. Cover and chill overnight, or for at least four hours. This tenderises the chicken and gives it a nice bite from the buttermilk, adding an extra kick.

Preheat the oven to 200°C and line a large baking tray with foil or baking paper, you’ll thank me later!

For the crispy coating, mix all the ingredients together in a shallow bowl.

Shake off the excess buttermilk from your chicken and dip into the dry mix, turn to coat well on all sides.

Place on the lined baking tray. Spray each thigh about 4 times with the oil. 6. Cook for 20–25 minutes, or until crispy, browned and cooked through.

While the chicken is cooking, make the coleslaw.

Grate onion with a box grater, it’s less bitter and doesn’t overpower the coleslaw, Scrape grated onion into a large bowl.

Add Greek yogurt, mayonnaise, vinegar, sugar, mustard, salt, pepper in a large bowl and whisk to combine. (Reserve a third of the mayo mix to a small container and add one clove of grated garlic, perfect for dipping wedges or chips!)

Finally add cabbage, carrots, toss to coat. This is a sharp tangy dressing which cuts through the sweetness of the chicken and just adds a yummy bite.