What's for lunch? How to make leek and potato soup and the best Irish brown bread

When I need to replenish my tank, I inevitably make a big pot of soup. It serves two purposes, nourishing my vegetable-hating children and me. As the cold weather approached this week, I whipped up a batch of simple yet delicious leek and potato soup and paired it with my homemade brown bread.

This meal, using vegetables grown locally and bread made with Macroom Stoneground Wholewheat Flour and Irish buttermilk, was perfect for the freezing weather and reminded me that we do not need to source food from far away to eat exceptionally well in this country. How lucky are we?