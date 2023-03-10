Top 8: these shop-bought fishcakes are the reel thing

Mother’s Day on Sunday week is a good opportunity for everyone to take it easy and serve a simple meal full of delicious flavours that will please all the family. Fishcakes are a good bet.
Older children could give mum a break by using an air fryer to cook them but an adult will need to step in if a regular oven is needed. (Add a simple apple or rhubarb crumble to use it efficiently. You'll find plenty of recipes online from Mary Berry, Jaimie Oliver, Nigella and Odlums. Serve the crumble with plain yoghurt with a little vanilla or finely grated fresh ginger.)
A Marie Rose sauce made with shop-bought mayo and a squeeze of tomato puree or dessertspoon of tomato ketchup - easy for children to make - is delicious with fishcakes. To spice things up, swap the ketchup for chopped gherkins or capers, or add a dash of sriracha sauce. For style, decorate with micro greens and serve a grated carrot and sweet apple salad on the side – no need for a dressing.
Steam or roast some seasonal beetroot, slice and, in my modified version of one of my most used cookbooks,by Yotam Ottolenghi, add sliced steamed leeks and some halved walnuts, finishing with a vinaigrette, flavoured with (sweet and sour) tamarind water – worth having to hand for dressings. I buy in Mr Bell’s, English Market, Cork.