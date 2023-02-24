Rationing move introduced as tomato shortage impacts Irish supermarkets

Colder than normal weather in Spain has caused a shortage in some fruit and veg products here. Some supermarkets have had to put up notices alerting customers to the issue and saying they are restricting the amount of tomatoes or peppers customers can buy.
SuperValu at Boroimhe Shopping Centre in Swords is among the stores limiting customers to two packs of peppers or tomatoes each.
The notice displayed in the fresh produce section of the store reads: "Customer Update: product impacted: only 2 peppers/tomatoes per customer. Dear Customer, Apologies but we are experiencing some shortages of PEPPERS as a result of colder than normal weather in Spain. Please accept our apologies for any inconvenience caused as we work to get back to full supply. Thank you, SuperValu Team."
Irish Examiner food columnist Caitríona Redmond noted: "The shortages due to poor weather on mainland Europe are having a clear impact on shoppers in North County Dublin today. A wise move by SuperValu to introduce rationing to make it fair for everyone. This supply issue should be temporary and I'm certainly looking forward to enjoying Irish tomatoes on the shelves soon."
Some shoppers in Britain had speculated that the lack of tomatoes, peppers and other fresh veg was due to Brexit supply chain problems.
#TomatoShortages #TomatoGate #BrexitFoodRationing #brexit https://t.co/DvfLHTJFDq— Alan Matthews 🇺🇦💙 💚 #FBPE #GTTO #StopTheRot (@alan_matts) February 24, 2023
And Britain's Environment Secretary, Thérèse Coffey, suggested turnips could be a suitable alternative while other vegetables remain in short supply.
In Britain, Tesco and Aldi have already limited purchases of peppers, cucumbers, and tomatoes to three units per person. The moves follow Morrisons, which has a limit of two products and Asda, with a restriction of three.
Conservative cabinet minister Thérèse Coffey suggests the UK should 'cherish' turnips.— Good Morning Britain (@GMB) February 24, 2023
Her comments come amidst shortages of vegetables such as cucumbers and tomatoes. pic.twitter.com/UfoTtYixPU