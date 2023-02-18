Indian made easy: Three quick and easy recipes from Rukmini Iyer's new book

Rukmini Iyer’s chilli, coconut and lime salmon
A quick and tasty one-dish dinner, perfect for midweek
Servings2
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 25 mins
Total Time 35 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
4tbsp desiccated coconut
1 fresh red chilli
Handful mint leaves, plus extra to serve
2 cloves garlic
Juice of 2 limes
1 red onion, thinly sliced
250g vine cherry tomatoes, halved
2 sustainable salmon fillets
2tbsp neutral or olive oil
1tsp sea salt flakes
Method
Preheat the oven to 180°C fan/200°C/gas 6.
Tip the coconut, chilli, mint leaves, garlic, lime juice, one tablespoon of the oil and the sea salt into a spice grinder or high-speed blender/Nutribullet and blitz roughly until the chilli looks evenly incorporated through the coconut (you’ll have a reddish, greenish rubble).
Mix the sliced onion and cherry tomatoes in a medium roasting tin along with the remaining oil. Make space for the two salmon fillets, place them in the tin, skin side down, then pat a tablespoon of the coconut-chilli mixture evenly over each fillet. Scatter the remaining mixture over the onions and tomatoes.
Transfer to the oven to roast for 20–25 minutes until the salmon is cooked through. Scatter with mint leaves and serve hot, with rice alongside if you wish.
Notes: You can substitute the salmon for cod, haddock or another firm-fleshed white fish – it’ll take about the same time to cook. To carb it up in the same tin, start by roasting off cubed sweet potato with a little olive oil and salt in your roasting tin for 30 minutes, before continuing with the recipe as above.
India Express: Fresh And Delicious Recipes For Every Day by Rukmini Iyer is published by Square Peg, photography by David Loftus. Available now.
South Indian Puy Lentil & Tenderstem Broccoli Stir Fry
This is a quick and easy weeknight stir fry – if you serve it with rice or flatbreads, it’s all your food groups on one plate
Servings4
Preparation Time 5 mins
Cooking Time 10 mins
Total Time 15 mins
Course Main
Cuisine Indian
Ingredients
300g tenderstem broccoli, halved
500g vac-packed puy lentils
Juice of 1 lime
Handful salted peanuts, roughly chopped
2 tbsp neutral or olive oil, plus extra to serve
1 tsp mustard seeds
1 tsp cumin seeds
1 tsp chilli flakes
1⁄2 tspground turmeric
1 tsp sea salt flakes
Method
Tip the broccoli into a bowl of boiling water and let it blanch for 2 minutes.
Meanwhile, heat the oil in a large frying pan and add the mustard and cumin seeds. Turn the heat down to medium to low and let them splutter for 30 seconds, or until the cumin seeds start to darken very slightly. Drain the broccoli and add it to the pan.
Add the chilli flakes, turmeric and sea salt and stir-fry over a high heat for 2–3 minutes before adding the puy lentils. Stir for a further 2–3 minutes over a lower heat, then add the lime juice, taste the salt and adjust as needed and add a little more oil if you wish.
Serve hot, scattered with the peanuts, with rice or flatbreads and yogurt alongside.
Mango, stem ginger and lime ice-ream
A gorgeous ice cream, studded with crystallised ginger and with a hint of lime bringing out the very best of the mango
Servings8
Preparation Time 5 hours 20 mins
Total Time 5 hours 20 mins
Course Dessert
Cuisine Indian
Ingredients
- 300g tinned mango pulp from a tin
300ml double cream
Zest and juice of 2 limes
5 medium free-range egg yolks
90g caster sugar
120g crystallised ginger, chopped
Method
- Gently heat the mango pulp and cream in a saucepan with the lime zest, stirring until it just comes to the boil, then turn off the heat.
Whisk the egg yolks and sugar in a bowl until smooth, and then pour over the hot mango cream, stirring continuously.
Return the mango custard to the pan and stir over a medium to low heat for 5–6 minutes until thickened – it should coat the back of a spoon (this means when you run your finger through the back of a spoon then tip it from side to side, the liquid is thick enough that it won’t run).
Let the mixture cool for 20 minutes, then stir through the lime juice. Let the custard cool to room temperature, then chill in the fridge for at least an hour before churning, following the instructions on your ice-cream machine. Add the chopped crystallised ginger about 5 minutes before the ice cream is ready.
If you don’t have an ice-cream machine, you can pour the mixture into a shallow container and pop it in the freezer.
Fork it through every hour to break up the ice crystals (repeat this every hour for 4–5 hours), adding the crystallised ginger and stirring through on the final mix. Return to the freezer; when you’re ready to eat, let it sit at room temperature for 20 minutes before serving.
- Extracted from: India Express – Fresh and Delicious Recipes for Every Day By Rukmini Iyer Published by Square Peg £22. Photography by David Loftus