Soup recipes: Make this 'love your veg' soup for someone special this Valentine's Day

Make soup the food of love this Valentine's Day
Ready in 45 minutes, this warming soup is sure to impress

Tue, 14 Feb, 2023 - 06:00

Nothing says 'I love you' like a home-cooked meal and this soup will show you care while also using up leftover ingredients in your kitchen.

Keep it simple with veg or elevate the dish by adding leftover fried breakfast bits, like bacon and sausage.

Love your veg soup

recipe by:Erica Drum

This soup uses any leftover vegetables you have and transforms it into a delicious soup

Servings

6

Preparation Time

5 mins

Cooking Time

45 mins

Total Time

50 mins

Course

Main

Ingredients

  • 1kg mixed vegetables – carrots, courgette, parsnips, potatoes, bruised tomatoes, peppers, leeks, squash, pumpkin, peas

  • 1 large white onion

  • 4 garlic cloves

  • Leftover fried breakfast bits – bacon, sausage or pudding (optional)

  • 1l vegetable stock

  • Slices stale bread

  • Olive oil

  • Salt and black pepper

Method

  1. Chop up your raw vegetables into even size pieces. Toss with two tablespoons of olive oil, a pinch of salt and pepper. Place on a baking tray and cook for 20 minutes at 180°C.

  2. In the meantime, dice your onions. Pour one tablespoon of olive oil in a large saucepot over a medium heat and begin to fry your onions. Leave these to sauté for a few minutes, stirring occasionally. Finely chop your garlic and add this to the onions.

  3. If you have leftover bacon or breakfast bits, chop them up nice and fine. Add the breakfast bits to the onions and garlic and stir on a low heat for a minute.

  4. Place the cooked veg from the oven into your saucepot and pour over the stock. Bring this to the boil and reduce to a simmer for 10 minutes.

  5. While this is simmering, cube up your stale bread, drizzle with olive oil season with salt and pepper and toast in the oven for a few minutes on each side.

  6. Place the soup mixture in a food processor or blitz with a soup gun. Add more water and seasoning where needed to reach your desired texture and taste. Serve with some homemade croutons and a drizzle of olive oil.

    Picture: Yvonne Keane

