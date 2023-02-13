Midweek meals: 5 quick and easy lunch recipes to make in your airfryer

Fully loaded Air Fryer Potato Wedges with Easy Chilli
Golden crispy chips wedges, topped with my fabulous chilli, smoked crispy bacon, vintage Cheddar, pickled jalapeno chillies, chopped spring onion and coriander and served with garlic mayonnaise
Servings4
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 60 mins
Total Time 1 hours 10 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
For the wedges:
4 medium-sized Maris Piper potatoes
A splash of olive oil
For the chilli:
2 medium onions
3 cloves garlic
1 tbsp ground cumin
2 tsp chilli flakes
1 cinnamon stick
1 tbsp tomato purée
400g lean beef mince
2 tins cherry or chopped tomatoes
2 tins black beans
1 tsp flaky sea salt
2 tbsp cocoa powder
2 tbsp dark brown sugar
Suggested toppings:
A few slices of smoked streaky bacon per person
Grated vintage Cheddar
Chopped spring onions
Pickled jalapeno peppers
Garlic mayonnaise
Chopped coriander
Method
Chop and sauté the onions over a medium heat in a little olive oil until translucent and just turning slightly brown. This will sweeten and deepen the flavour of the dish. Crush in the garlic and cook for another minute. Add the cumin, cinnamon and chilli flakes. Stir them in well and cook for another two minutes. Add the tomato paste, stir well, cook for another minute.
Add the beef, keep stirring to break it up and brown the meat. This will take about five minutes. Now add the tomatoes. Drain and rinse the beans and add them to the pan as well. I use black beans in my chilli and I find they hold their shape better than kidney beans, but either will work well. Season with the salt and a good grind of black pepper. Add the cocoa powder and brown sugar and stir both in well.
Bring the pot to a slow boil, then turn down the heat to a simmer and cover the pan. Let the chilli simmer away for anything from forty-five minutes to an hour while you make your wedges.
Wash the potatoes and cut lengthways to open the skin a little. This will ensure the potatoes do not burst open in the microwave, so do not skip this step. Cook on full power for about twenty minutes until they are just cooked though. While the potatoes are in the microwave, cook some streaky bacon in your air fryer at 200°C until it is crisp, this will only take about five minutes. When it is done, set it aside.
When the potatoes are baked, cut them into nice big wedges with the skin still on, I usually go for quarters or thirds depending upon the size of the potatoes. Put a tablespoon of olive oil into a large bowl, add some of the wedges and gently mix them to coat them in the oil. Do this in a few batches so that you can take care not to break up the potato wedges, it will only take a few minutes in all.
Place the wedges in the basket or on the trays of your air fryer and cook them at 200°C for about twenty-five minutes until they are golden brown and crispy. While they are cooking, prepare the rest of your toppings. Grate some cheddar, chop the cooked bacon, the spring onions, and some fresh coriander. You can mix up some garlic mayonnaise if you do not have any to hand by grating a clove of garlic into 200g of mayonnaise. Add a tablespoon of lemon juice to the mayonnaise and whisk to combine.
When your wedges are done, divide them between four plates. Spoon over a generous amount of the beef chilli and sprinkle over some grated Cheddar, the bacon, spring onions, jalapenos, and coriander. Serve with the garlic mayonnaise on the side and whatever other sauces you fancy.
Buddha Bowl with Air Fryer Chickpeas
Make the best out of some bedrock ingredients!
Servings4
Preparation Time 40 mins
Cooking Time 20 mins
Total Time 60 mins
Course Main
Cuisine European
Ingredients
For the roasted vegetables:
1 tbsp olive or coconut oil
1 sweet potato or butternut squash, cubed
2 beetroot, cubed
2 red onions, cut into eighths
For the air fryer chickpeas:
1 tin chickpeas, drained
1 tsp olive or coconut oil
½ tsp cumin
¼ tsp paprika
½ tsp garlic powder
Salt and pepper
For the tahini dressing:
2 tbsp tahini
Juice of half a lemon
½ tsp maple syrup
½ clove garlic, crushed
Hot water
To serve:
Cooked and cooled bulghur wheat, Feta cheese, olives, salad leaves and cucumber and onion
Method
In an air fryer, tumble in the vegetables with the oil, set the air fryer to 190°C and cook for fifteen minutes, shaking once in the middle. If using a conventional oven, scatter the vegetables on an oven tray and cook at 180°C for 20-25 minutes or until cooked through.
To cook the chickpeas, set the air fryer to 190°C and pour in the chickpeas, spices and oil, giving it a good shake to make sure that they are well covered in the spice mixture. Cook for ten minutes. If cooking in a conventional oven, lay flat on a baking sheet, combine with the spices and oil and cook at 180°C for 25-30 minutes or until crispy.
Cool the vegetables and chickpeas and store in covered containers in the fridge for up to five days. To make the tahini dressing, whisk together the tahini, lemon juice, maple syrup and garlic, thinning with hot water to reach a pouring consistency. Season with salt and pepper and drizzle over your salad when ready to assemble. Store in a jar in the fridge.
All-in-one weekend brunch
Keep mess all in one place
Servings2
Preparation Time 5 mins
Cooking Time 15 mins
Total Time 20 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
1 medium potato, peeled and finely sliced into discs
1tsp English mustard powder
4tbsp milk
100g fresh spinach, washed
130g chorizo, diced
80g Cheddar cheese, grated
2 eggs
Olive oil, for spraying
Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
Method
Spray your dish with a little olive oil, then arrange the potato discs in a single layer in the base of the dish. Sprinkle over the mustard powder and pour over the milk. Cover the potatoes with the spinach in an even layer, then scatter over the chopped chorizo. Top with the grated Cheddar, then crack both eggs over and season generously with salt and pepper.
Transfer the dish to the air fryer and cook at 180°C for 10-15 minutes, checking every five minutes, until everything is cooked through and the cheese is bubbling. Serve hot.
The Ultimate Air Fryer Cookbook by Clare Andrews is published by Penguin Michael Joseph on February 16
Air Fryer Korean Crispy Chicken Wings
This basic recipe will give you gorgeous wings that you can then toss in your preferred sauce
Servings4
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 30 mins
Total Time 40 mins
Course Main
Cuisine Korean
Ingredients
- 1kg chicken wings
2 tsp baking powder
2 tsp potato starch or cornflour
Salt and pepper
For the sauce:
2 cloves of garlic, grated
2 tbsp Gochujang chilli sauce
3 tbsp ketchup
1 tbsp brown sugar
40g honey
1 tbsp sesame oil
2 tbsp soy sauce
For the pickles:
150ml white wine vinegar
5 tbsp caster sugar
½ tsp flaky sea salt
½ cucumber
2 fresh beetroots
125g fresh radishes
Method
Start by preparing your pickles. Heat the vinegar and sugar in a small pan over a medium heat until the sugar is dissolved. Add the salt. Wash and peel the beetroot, wash and trim the radishes and cucumber. Slice the vegetables as thinly as possible and pop each into an individual bowl. Divide the pickling mixture between the three bowls, covering the vegetables as much as possible. Give them a stir to make sure they are well coated with the pickling liquid and set aside for now.
Cut the chicken wings into three sections and discard the tips. Use a kitchen towel to dry the wings. Pop the wings into a bowl and sprinkle over the baking powder and the potato starch or cornflour.
Depending upon the model of your air fryer, you may need to cook your wings in two batches. Some air fryers have baskets which rotate like a rotisserie or a paddle that turns the food as it cooks. If you have one of those you can cook the lot in one batch. If your air fryer has a smaller static basket though, you will likely need to cook them in two batches and place just a single layer of wings in the basket, leaving a little space between each one. Cook at 185°C for twenty minutes, tossing them halfway through if you are using a static basket fryer.
After twenty minutes, take out your wings and toss them in some salt and freshly ground black pepper. Turn the temperature up to 200°C and pop the wings back in for another five to six minutes. You can put them all back in together now rather than in batches as this last cook is to get them very golden and crispy.
Combine all the ingredients for your sauce in a bowl, and when your wings are fully cooked, toss them in the sauce. Serve the wings in a big bowl, scattered with some toasted sesame seeds, and chopped spring onion with your fresh pickles on the side.
Crispy Air Fryer Chicken with quick and easy Flatbreads
Once you make these wraps you'll never want a chicken fillet roll again
Servings4
Cooking Time 20 mins
Total Time 20 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
For the flatbreads:
500g flour
1 tbsp sugar
1 tbsp flaky sea salt
7g active dried yeast
30ml olive oil
180g Greek yoghurt
15g parsley, chopped
250ml lukewarm water
For the chicken:
4 chicken breasts
12 tbsp panko breadcrumbs
½ tsp garlic salt
½ tsp cumin
salt and pepper
4 eggs, beaten
To serve:
iceberg lettuce
Mayonnaise and sweet chilli sauce
Method
nto the bowl of a food mixer with the dough hook attached, put your dry ingredients. Pulse to combine and add the olive oil and yoghurt, and water and the parsley. Knead for five minutes until it starts to come away from the sides of the bowl. This quite a wet dough, do not worry. Turn onto a floured work surface and knead for a minute until it comes together. Knead into a sausage shape, cover with cling film and leave to rest for fifteen minutes.
For the chicken, mix the breadcrumbs and spices. Drop the chicken into the egg and then the breadcrumbs, pressing it in so that it’s well coated. Put it into the basket of your air fryer and cook for 20 minutes at 180°C. If you are cooking in the oven, cook it at 180°C for thirty minutes.
To cook your flatbreads, cut the dough into four and roll out into a circular shape. Cook on a dry frying pan for two minutes on each side, until it puffs up and has char marks on the bottom.
To serve, slice the chicken and serve with iceberg lettuce, mayonnaise and sweet chilli sauce.