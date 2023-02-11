Seven of the best travel cups to keep your drink hot while looking cool

Ecoset Travel mug

Being eco-friendly on the go is a joy with this Irish-designed travel mug. Made of triple-walled vacuum-insulated stainless steel, it will keep your drink cold for 12 hours and warm for six. The best part: it fits in most car holders and you can pay an extra €3.50 to personalise it with your name.

The Ecoholic Coffee Cup

Mother Reusables The Ecoholic Coffee Cup

This is a really stylish design. The cup is made from recycled and recyclable materials, including copper lining and a BPA-free lid. It can keep your drinks hot for up to 12 hours or cold for up to 24, so perfect for a long journey.

Nespresso Touch travel mug

Nespresso Touch travel mug

It’s no surprise that a company that makes coffee understands how to make a decent travel mug. Boasting an urban design, the cup will keep your hands cool even when its contents are piping hot. You can make life even easier by washing it in the dishwasher and it slots nicely into most car holders.

HuskeeCup Range

HuskeeCup

Huskee’s sustainable cups are extremely striking and available in two colours: natural or charcoal. It has great insulation to keep liquids hot and the lid can be pushed on with one hand. It’s another one that can be cleaned in a dishwasher and its makers say the cups were designed with durability in mind and to “take a beating in daily service” in cafes.

Circular & Co

Circular & Co Reusable Travel Mug

Not only are you avoiding single-use cups, this one is actually made from them. It is 100% leakproof and is designed for 10 years of use, so it’s in it for the long haul. It will keep your drink hot or cold for up to 90 minutes and has 360-degree drinking, so you can sip from any side.

(227ml or 340ml), from €16.50 @ circularandco.com/ie/

Chilly’s

Chilly’s Original coffee cup

A sturdy option, this coffee cup from Chilly’s used double-walled technology to keep your drink hot for as long as possible without burning your hands. It comes in a range of colours and patterns so you’re sure to find one that suits your style — and for an extra €10 you can get it personalised.

Original coffee cup (340ml or 500ml), from €25 @ chillys.com/ie

Black & Blum

Black & Blum Insulated Travel Cup

Great for avoiding spills, this insulated travel mug is 100% leakproof and keeps drinks hot for up to five hours, or cold for up to eight hours. It is lockable and can be opened and closed with one hand. It’s dishwasher safe and fits in most bike and car holders.