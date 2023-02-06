Midweek meals: Five quick and easy dinners to make in 30 minutes or less this week

 From pasta to beef, take the pressure off your cooking time this week with these quick and tasty recipes
There are plenty of options for your dinner table here

Mon, 06 Feb, 2023 - 08:43

The Pasta Queen's Cacio e Pepe

This silky pasta dish comes together in a flash

The Pasta Queen's Cacio e Pepe

Servings

4

Preparation Time

3 mins

Cooking Time

9 mins

Total Time

12 mins

Course

Main

Cuisine

Italian

Ingredients

  • 300g finely ground Pecorino Romano

  • 1tbsp coarsely ground black pepper, plus more for garnish

  • Sea salt

  • 450 grams homemade Tonnarelli or store-bought fresh spaghetti alla chitarra

Method

  1. Fill a large pot halfway with water. Bring the water to a rolling boil over high heat.

  2. While the water is coming to a boil, in a medium bowl, combine the Pecorino Romano and 240 millilitres water and stir passionately, adding more water a little at a time as needed to make a luscious cream.

  3. In a large frying pan, heat the ground pepper over low heat, swirling to lightly toast it and bring out its gorgeous aromas, about 30 seconds. Add a splash of water and swirl to infuse it with the pepper’s spicy and smoky aromatics. Remove the pan from the heat.

  4. Once the water has reached a rolling boil, season lightly with salt. Drop in the tonnarelli and cook until the pasta is tender, two to two-and-a-half minutes.

  5. Transfer the pasta directly to the pan with the pepper. Pour in the Pecorino Romano sauce and toss vigorously until the pasta is drenched in peppery sauce and the sauce is silky and smooth. Add the tears of the gods [the pasta water] a spoonful at a time if the sauce is clumpy and stir passionately until smooth.

  6. Serve drizzled with any remaining sauce in the pan and garnish with a scrunch of pepper.

    The Pasta Queen: A Just Gorgeous Authentic Italian Cookbook by Nadia Caterina Munno, with Katie Parla, is published by HarperCollins, priced £22. Photography by Giovanna Di Lisciandro. Available now.

 

Fish Fingers with Garlic Mayo

recipe by:Darina Allen

A perfect after-school dinner

Fish Fingers with Garlic Mayo

Servings

8

Preparation Time

5 mins

Cooking Time

10 mins

Total Time

15 mins

Course

Main

Cuisine

Irish

Ingredients

  • 8 pieces fresh haddock, hake or pollock cut into fingers 11.5 x 3cm (4 1/2 x 1 1/4 inch) approximately

  • salt and freshly ground black pepper

  • white flour, seasoned well with salt, freshly ground pepper and a little cayenne or smoked paprika (optional)

  • For the egg wash:

  • 2-3 beaten free-range, organic eggs and a little milk

  • panko or dried white breadcrumbs

  • To serve:

  • crunchy little gem lettuce leaves

  • For the garlic mayo:

  • 225g (8oz) homemade mayonnaise

  • 1-4 crushed garlic cloves (depending on size)

Method

  1. Add the garlic to the mayonnaise and season to taste.

  2. Heat the oil in a deep fry to 180˚C/350°F.

  3. Season the fingers of fish with salt and freshly ground black pepper. Then, dip the fish, first into the well-seasoned flour and then into the beaten egg and finally coat evenly all over with the crumbs of your choice. Pat gently to firm up…!

  4. Heat some olive oil or clarified butter in a wide frying pan over a medium heat.

  5. Cook the fish fingers until golden and crispy on the outside and cooked through into the centre. Drain on kitchen paper.

  6. I love to wrap them in crunchy little gem lettuce leaves, add a dollop of garlic mayo (aioli) or your mayo of choice and enjoy.

 

Drunken chicken noodles recipe

recipe by:Kwoklyn Wan

A perfect recovery dish for the day after the night before

Drunken chicken noodles recipe

Servings

2

Preparation Time

10 mins

Cooking Time

25 mins

Total Time

35 mins

Course

Main

Cuisine

Chinese

Ingredients

  • 400g fresh flat rice noodles (ho fun)

  • 2tbsp vegetable oil

  • 350g boneless skin-on chicken thighs, cut into 2.5cm pieces

  • 2 garlic cloves, minced

  • Thumb-sized piece of ginger, peeled and sliced

  • 3 spring onions, cut into 5cm lengths, whites and greens separated

  • 300g choy sum, cut into 5cm lengths, stalks and leaves separated

  • 3tbsp oyster sauce

  • 2tbsp light soy sauce

  • 1tbsp dark soy sauce

  • 2tsp chicken powder

  • 125ml red wine

  • 1tbsp cornflour mixed with 2tbsp water

  • 1tsp sesame oil

Method

  1. Place the noodles in a colander or sieve (strainer) and loosen under hot water, drain and set to one side.

  2. Heat a wok with the oil over a medium-high heat, then add the chicken thighs and cook for about 12–18 minutes, turning occasionally until golden brown and cooked through.

  3. Now add the garlic and ginger and fry until fragrant, then add the spring onion whites and choy sum stalks along with the oyster sauce, light and dark soy sauces, chicken powder and red wine.

  4. Bring to the boil, then add the softened noodles, spring onion greens and choy sum leaves and combine.

  5. Give the cornflour mixture a stir and pour into the noodle sauce, mixing continuously until the sauce reaches your desired consistency.

  6. Turn off the heat and drizzle with the sesame oil.

 

Lean beef stroganoff

recipe by:Derval O'Rourke

This recipe was given to me by Patricia O'Flaherty from A Touch Of Magic in Carrigaline

Lean beef stroganoff

Servings

2

Preparation Time

5 mins

Cooking Time

15 mins

Total Time

20 mins

Course

Main

Ingredients

  • 1 large onion, sliced and diced

  • 2 crushed cloves of garlic (use a grater for speed!)

  • 400g lean beef or beef medallions, thinly sliced

  • 50g sliced button mushrooms

  • 400ml of beef broth (or 1 stock cube dissolved into 400ml boiling water)

  • 2 tbsp of tomato puree

  • 1 tsp of Dijon mustard

  • 1 tbsp of freshly chopped thyme or use ½ tsp dried thyme

  • Salt & pepper to season

  • ½ tsp paprika

  • ½ tsp Worcestershire sauce

  • ½ tsp balsamic vinegar

  • 90g of 0% fat-free natural yoghurt (brought to room temperature before using)

  • Spray oil

Method

  1. Get all your ingredients ready so you’ll whizz through this recipe.

  2. Add thyme to the beef stock and let infuse for a few minutes before you start the beef searing — give the thyme… time!

  3. Spray a non-stick frying pan with some oil and once it's hot, sear your beef until it starts to go golden, remove and set aside to rest.

  4. Add your onion, mushrooms and garlic and sauté for just under a minute on medium heat, you don’t want the garlic burning as it will leave a bitter aftertaste. Once softened, add a few tablespoons of your beef broth and turn up the heat, as the stock starts to reduce keep adding more and more, continuing until you have about ¼ of the stock remaining. As you reduce the stock you are intensifying the flavour.

  5. Next add tomato purée, paprika, mustard, Worcestershire sauce and balsamic vinegar.

  6. Return the beef to the pan and nestle with all the yummy sauce, simmer for a minute to get the beef mingling with the rest of the ingredients, turn off the heat and then stir in your yogurt.

  7. This is yummy served up with either rice, cauliflower rice, potatoes or mixed through pasta.

 

Butternut squash mac and cheese

recipe by:Ciara McDonnell

Butternut squash is the essential ingredient in this silky smooth mac and cheese

Butternut squash mac and cheese

Servings

4

Preparation Time

5 mins

Cooking Time

25 mins

Total Time

30 mins

Course

Main

Ingredients

  • 1 butternut squash, cubed

  • 350ml milk

  • Salt and pepper

  • 1 clove garlic, minced

  • Grating of nutmeg

  • 450g macaroni or small pasta shells

  • 100g strong Cheddar, grated

  • 50g Parmesan or Grana Padano, grated

  • 50g mascarpone (optional)

  • For the breadcrumbs (otional): 

  • 100g breadcrumbs

  • 2tbsp butter

Method

  1. Place the butternut squash, milk and 150ml water into a saucepan and bring to a gentle boil. Stir in the garlic, nutmeg and salt and pepper. 

  2. After 15-20 minutes, pierce the squash with a knife. If there is no resistance, turn off the heat and leave to cool slightly while you cook the pasta according to the packet instructions. 

  3. Drain the pasta, reserving 1 cup of pasta water. 

  4. Using a stick blender, purée the butternut squash in its cooking liquid. Stir in the pasta and cheeses, stirring until the cheeses are melted and the sauce has come together. Taste, adding more seasoning if needed. If the sauce is too thick, add a little pasta water to thin it out. 

  5. Melt the butter in a small frying pan and stir the breadcrumbs in foaming butter until golden and crispy. Scatter on top of the mac and cheese just before serving. 

