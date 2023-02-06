Midweek meals: Five quick and easy dinners to make in 30 minutes or less this week

The Pasta Queen's Cacio e Pepe
This silky pasta dish comes together in a flash
Servings4
Preparation Time 3 mins
Cooking Time 9 mins
Total Time 12 mins
Course Main
Cuisine Italian
Ingredients
300g finely ground Pecorino Romano
1tbsp coarsely ground black pepper, plus more for garnish
Sea salt
450 grams homemade Tonnarelli or store-bought fresh spaghetti alla chitarra
Method
Fill a large pot halfway with water. Bring the water to a rolling boil over high heat.
While the water is coming to a boil, in a medium bowl, combine the Pecorino Romano and 240 millilitres water and stir passionately, adding more water a little at a time as needed to make a luscious cream.
In a large frying pan, heat the ground pepper over low heat, swirling to lightly toast it and bring out its gorgeous aromas, about 30 seconds. Add a splash of water and swirl to infuse it with the pepper’s spicy and smoky aromatics. Remove the pan from the heat.
Once the water has reached a rolling boil, season lightly with salt. Drop in the tonnarelli and cook until the pasta is tender, two to two-and-a-half minutes.
Transfer the pasta directly to the pan with the pepper. Pour in the Pecorino Romano sauce and toss vigorously until the pasta is drenched in peppery sauce and the sauce is silky and smooth. Add the tears of the gods [the pasta water] a spoonful at a time if the sauce is clumpy and stir passionately until smooth.
Serve drizzled with any remaining sauce in the pan and garnish with a scrunch of pepper.
The Pasta Queen: A Just Gorgeous Authentic Italian Cookbook by Nadia Caterina Munno, with Katie Parla, is published by HarperCollins, priced £22. Photography by Giovanna Di Lisciandro. Available now.
Fish Fingers with Garlic Mayo
A perfect after-school dinner
Servings8
Preparation Time 5 mins
Cooking Time 10 mins
Total Time 15 mins
Course Main
Cuisine Irish
Ingredients
8 pieces fresh haddock, hake or pollock cut into fingers 11.5 x 3cm (4 1/2 x 1 1/4 inch) approximately
salt and freshly ground black pepper
white flour, seasoned well with salt, freshly ground pepper and a little cayenne or smoked paprika (optional)
For the egg wash:
2-3 beaten free-range, organic eggs and a little milk
panko or dried white breadcrumbs
To serve:
crunchy little gem lettuce leaves
For the garlic mayo:
225g (8oz) homemade mayonnaise
1-4 crushed garlic cloves (depending on size)
Method
Add the garlic to the mayonnaise and season to taste.
Heat the oil in a deep fry to 180˚C/350°F.
Season the fingers of fish with salt and freshly ground black pepper. Then, dip the fish, first into the well-seasoned flour and then into the beaten egg and finally coat evenly all over with the crumbs of your choice. Pat gently to firm up…!
Heat some olive oil or clarified butter in a wide frying pan over a medium heat.
Cook the fish fingers until golden and crispy on the outside and cooked through into the centre. Drain on kitchen paper.
I love to wrap them in crunchy little gem lettuce leaves, add a dollop of garlic mayo (aioli) or your mayo of choice and enjoy.
Drunken chicken noodles recipe
A perfect recovery dish for the day after the night before
Servings2
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 25 mins
Total Time 35 mins
Course Main
Cuisine Chinese
Ingredients
400g fresh flat rice noodles (ho fun)
2tbsp vegetable oil
350g boneless skin-on chicken thighs, cut into 2.5cm pieces
2 garlic cloves, minced
Thumb-sized piece of ginger, peeled and sliced
3 spring onions, cut into 5cm lengths, whites and greens separated
300g choy sum, cut into 5cm lengths, stalks and leaves separated
3tbsp oyster sauce
2tbsp light soy sauce
1tbsp dark soy sauce
2tsp chicken powder
125ml red wine
1tbsp cornflour mixed with 2tbsp water
1tsp sesame oil
Method
Place the noodles in a colander or sieve (strainer) and loosen under hot water, drain and set to one side.
Heat a wok with the oil over a medium-high heat, then add the chicken thighs and cook for about 12–18 minutes, turning occasionally until golden brown and cooked through.
Now add the garlic and ginger and fry until fragrant, then add the spring onion whites and choy sum stalks along with the oyster sauce, light and dark soy sauces, chicken powder and red wine.
Bring to the boil, then add the softened noodles, spring onion greens and choy sum leaves and combine.
Give the cornflour mixture a stir and pour into the noodle sauce, mixing continuously until the sauce reaches your desired consistency.
Turn off the heat and drizzle with the sesame oil.
Lean beef stroganoff
This recipe was given to me by Patricia O'Flaherty from A Touch Of Magic in Carrigaline
Servings2
Preparation Time 5 mins
Cooking Time 15 mins
Total Time 20 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
1 large onion, sliced and diced
2 crushed cloves of garlic (use a grater for speed!)
400g lean beef or beef medallions, thinly sliced
50g sliced button mushrooms
400ml of beef broth (or 1 stock cube dissolved into 400ml boiling water)
2 tbsp of tomato puree
1 tsp of Dijon mustard
1 tbsp of freshly chopped thyme or use ½ tsp dried thyme
Salt & pepper to season
½ tsp paprika
½ tsp Worcestershire sauce
½ tsp balsamic vinegar
90g of 0% fat-free natural yoghurt (brought to room temperature before using)
Spray oil
Method
Get all your ingredients ready so you’ll whizz through this recipe.
Add thyme to the beef stock and let infuse for a few minutes before you start the beef searing — give the thyme… time!
Spray a non-stick frying pan with some oil and once it's hot, sear your beef until it starts to go golden, remove and set aside to rest.
Add your onion, mushrooms and garlic and sauté for just under a minute on medium heat, you don’t want the garlic burning as it will leave a bitter aftertaste. Once softened, add a few tablespoons of your beef broth and turn up the heat, as the stock starts to reduce keep adding more and more, continuing until you have about ¼ of the stock remaining. As you reduce the stock you are intensifying the flavour.
Next add tomato purée, paprika, mustard, Worcestershire sauce and balsamic vinegar.
Return the beef to the pan and nestle with all the yummy sauce, simmer for a minute to get the beef mingling with the rest of the ingredients, turn off the heat and then stir in your yogurt.
This is yummy served up with either rice, cauliflower rice, potatoes or mixed through pasta.
Butternut squash mac and cheese
Butternut squash is the essential ingredient in this silky smooth mac and cheese
Servings4
Preparation Time 5 mins
Cooking Time 25 mins
Total Time 30 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
1 butternut squash, cubed
350ml milk
Salt and pepper
1 clove garlic, minced
Grating of nutmeg
450g macaroni or small pasta shells
100g strong Cheddar, grated
50g Parmesan or Grana Padano, grated
50g mascarpone (optional)
For the breadcrumbs (otional):
100g breadcrumbs
2tbsp butter
Method
Place the butternut squash, milk and 150ml water into a saucepan and bring to a gentle boil. Stir in the garlic, nutmeg and salt and pepper.
After 15-20 minutes, pierce the squash with a knife. If there is no resistance, turn off the heat and leave to cool slightly while you cook the pasta according to the packet instructions.
Drain the pasta, reserving 1 cup of pasta water.
Using a stick blender, purée the butternut squash in its cooking liquid. Stir in the pasta and cheeses, stirring until the cheeses are melted and the sauce has come together. Taste, adding more seasoning if needed. If the sauce is too thick, add a little pasta water to thin it out.
Melt the butter in a small frying pan and stir the breadcrumbs in foaming butter until golden and crispy. Scatter on top of the mac and cheese just before serving.