Restaurant review: Roman-style comfort food a joy to eat at Bar Italia 

As you have no doubt noticed the month of January is rather dark and gloomy, so I’m rather mystified why people choose this month to give up things like meat and wine. I really do wonder what misanthropes’ bright idea it was to suggest living on vegetables in a month where the seasonal favourites are brussels sprouts, turnips and cabbage.

Why not pick a month like July when you can have tender fresh picked lettuce leaves, new potatoes, sweet tomatoes, and an abundance of soft fruits?

In January I crave winter-warming comfort food so I headed to Bar Italia on Dublin’s north quays, opened by David Izzo 23 years ago. I have visited Bar Italia a number of times over the years, and I love that it can double as both an inexpensive venue for family gatherings or a more sophisticated restaurant to meet a friend or a date.

The focus is on Roman cuisine with fresh pasta versions of Cacio e Pepe, Carbonara, and of course ‘Pinsa’ rather than Pizza. Bar Italia claim to be the first in Ireland to make 72 hour fermented pinsa dough from a blend of wheat, soya, and rice flour which gives the typical light fluffy pizza found in Rome.

Sourdough bread, olive oil and aged balsamic vinegar

We began with a basket of nutty sourdough bread and fine quality grissini served with olive oil and aged balsamic vinegar (€4). Some pungent fruity Porzione Olives (€4) served to wake up our palates nicely and we toasted all those misguided souls who were denying themselves pleasure this January.

We split our starters, which began with a trio of Scallops alla Puttanesca (€18). Meaty scallops sitting on discs of crisp pizza/pinsa topped with a rich puttanesca sauce which added pungency and richness but crucially didn’t overwhelm the shellfish. Pallotte Cacio e Ova (€12) is a dish from Abruzzo — ‘meatless’ balls made from bread and cheese and then fried in oil. Served in a light tomato sauce, they were remarkably fluffy, light, and moreish.

Pallotte Cacio e Ova

This may sound unlikely, but I’m certain I detected the scent of truffles in the air several moments before our waiter placed a bowl of Strozzapreti Cacio e Pepe (€18) in front of me.

I had opted for grated black truffle on this classic Roman dish for a supplement of €15 — a fair price given the generous shavings. Bar Italia make their fresh Strozzapreti pasta in-house — the word translates as ‘priest choker’, and the shape is like a short rolled straw.

Cacio e Pepe with Truffles

The intensely creamy sauce coating the al-dente pasta was cut through with lots of spiky black pepper to lift the flavours. It always amazes me how complex a dish you can create with just Pecorino Romano cheese, black pepper and some pasta water (assuming you know what you are doing like Bar Italia does).

My guest’s Strozzapreti Con Sugo al Brasato di Bue’ (€25) had an intensely rich sauce made with slow braised beef cheeks. The beef melted in the mouth but still retained a little of their gelatinous texture, contrasting nicely with the pasta The wine list is extensive and covers every Italian wine region with some interlopers from France and elsewhere.

It begins at the bargain price of €25 (for a decent Rosso Toscana) and extends to the heady heights of Solaia and Sassicaia (both cost over €450).

We opted for ‘Poggio le Volpe’ Roma Rosso DOC (€45), as if in doubt pick a wine from the same region as the cuisine. A blend of Montepulciano, local grape cesanese and syrah, and like other Roma Rosso wines I’ve tried had gorgeous bright fruits and a pleasing bitter cherry character that worked well with both the truffle pasta and the tomato based sauces.

Dessert choices were relatively limited but our Tiramisú (€9.50) had a good kick of bittersweet coffee and booze while my Baba al Limoncello (€9) was a creative take on Rhum Baba with sticky pungent Limoncello replacing the rum.

So don’t be denying yourself this January, seek out some simple joys in Bar Italia instead.

The Tab

Dinner for two including snacks, starters, pasta, desserts, a bottle of wine and an espresso cost €162.00

The Verdict

Food: 8.5/10

Wine: 8.5/10

Service: 9/10

Ambience: 9/10

Value: 8.5/10