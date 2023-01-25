Two Munster restaurants are the new additions to the 2023 Michelin Guide 

Tipperary and Cork are home to the restaurants that made the grade for the first time on this year's prestigious dining guide
Two Munster restaurants are the new additions to the 2023 Michelin Guide 

The Bishop's Buttery at the Cashel Palace Hotel is a new entry to the 2023 Michelin Guide.

Wed, 25 Jan, 2023 - 12:27
Ciara McDonnell

Kicking off Michelin season, today the guide announced that the two new additions from the island of Ireland were from Munster. 

The Bishop's Buttery at the Cashel Palace Hotel has quickly become a favourite among fans of five star dining. 

Fans included the much-missed Vicky Phelan, who pronounced it "divine" during her visit last summer. Our own Joe McNamee pointed out recently that it is no surprise that this magnificent hotel was almost immediately accepted into the prestigious global Relais & Chateau Guide. Michelin doesn't care about fans of course, and they have cited the restaurant's ambience and surroundings as a huge win, as well as sublime cooking and commitment to local ingredients. 

"Take a seat by the fire in this striking, vaulted room set in the cellars of a beautifully restored Palladian manor house, which was once home to the Archbishops of Cashel. The concise menu uses plenty of local Tipperary produce and the detailed dishes are boldly flavoured and as elegantly dressed as the room. Desserts are a highlight, and the 'apple and caramel' is a must-try."

Meanwhile, Terre at Castlemartyr continues to receive ace reviews. This hyper luxe dining experience is tipped for at least one star in this year's awards, and is, says Michelin, a thoroughly grand affair. 

This year's awards will take place at a launch event held at the iconic Silverstone Circuit in Northamptonshire, on Monday 27th March.

