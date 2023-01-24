Bye bye bain maries!

For many years when it came to planning your wedding, there was little decision making to be done about food. Meat or fish with a plate of vegetables was a pretty standard choice for many venues. For some, food may be an afterthought and while that might be the case, food is a large part of the day and not every wedding meal needs to come down to the choice of a chicken supreme or salmon. Not to slate the classic wedding meal which has served us well for so many years, but there is a lot more choice when it comes to how we feed our guests nowadays which can be both exciting and overwhelming at the same time.

Aside from the menu itself, there is a lot more to consider, from locally sourced produce for a seasonal menu, to vegetarian and vegan options, as well as dietary requirements. While it may seem like the to-do list is longer than your relationship itself if food is an important part of your life as a couple, exploring the many ways you can feed your guests and ensure necessary soakage for all those glasses of bubbles is a very important part of planning your wedding day.

Without harping on too long about it, Covid-19 changed how we approached weddings. The standard minimum 120 guests and plus-ones for everyone in the audience has made way for smaller intimate weddings, allowing for more creativity when it comes to dining. As well as that, the rise of food trucks throughout the country in the past couple of years also means there is a lot on offer. We all love the appearance of an ice-cream truck for a summer wedding, but how about going full festival mode and hiring a bunch of food trucks with a range of food choices?

Last year, a friend of mine got married, taking over her family farm and creating a three-day festival theme to her nuptials. The food was cooked over the fire, coffee and drinks trucks were brought in; food was very much at the forefront of their special day and they went all out to make it happen. If full festival mode isn’t possible for you, you can bring in just one and it will no doubt be a crowd pleaser. Recently I was at a wedding that served pizza followed by a selection of warm sandwiches later in the evening once we had danced the night away. It was exactly what was needed. There’s nothing glam about the food truck life but that’s what makes it all the more fun and it does mean that a table plan is one less thing you have to do.

If a sit down dinner is important to you but you’re not convinced on a set three-course meal, how about a buffet style? No, I’m not talking about a load of bain maries with curry, rice and vegetables — although that route is absolutely an option — but more a buffet style for each individual table. When my brother got married, they chose a sharing style for their wedding lunch which included platters of cured meats, cheeses, pickled vegetables, breads and dips on the table which were regularly refilled to ensure there was no shortage of food for any of the guests. If choosing one dish is proving too much work, this is a great way for you and your guests to try a variety of dishes.

When wedding numbers were restricted, a lot of people took to celebrating in their home, bringing in private catering and chefs to cook for their special day. Private catering offers you a lot more range in what you serve as you work closely with your chef to plan the menu. This is your opportunity to embrace your love of food. Produce will no doubt be the focus, using vegetables that are in season and sourced locally. Whether you opt for a three course meal, or choose to keep it casual, it’ll no doubt be a meal to remember.

The most important thing to remember when it comes to planning food on your wedding day is that it’s what works best for you. Choose what you want to eat, whether it be the reliable traditional wedding meal that is so well known, or a full on food truck festival — at the end of the day it is your wedding, so you both want to be happy with the food you’re eating!