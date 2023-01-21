Darina Allen: Here are the 28 food trends I think will become popular in 2023

Now that 2023 is underway, it’s predictions time again.

To interest or maybe just amuse you, I’ve had a fascinating trawl through a myriad of lists to identify the latest food and beverage trends, so here goes.

More than ever, it seems that both food trends and shopping behaviours are strongly influenced by searches on TikTok, Instagram and Pinterest.

There’s broad consensus on the various platforms on the upcoming trends for 2023.

The rise and rise of processed plant-based foods and faux meat sales seems to be slowing. According to Forbes, the stock price for Beyond Meat dropped from $108 to $12 in 2022. There appears to be growing scepticism about the ‘insanely delicious’ taste of Beyond Meat, its supposed health benefits and concern about the complex ingredient list. Plus there’s the realisation that many of the products are in fact highly processed foods of questionable sustainability. Yet new plant-based foods are still launching so watch this space.

No prizes for guessing that the hospitality industry is in for a bumpy ride this year. The combination of soaring energy and food costs, staff shortages, the cost-of-living crisis and ongoing supply issues due to the Ukraine war combine to create the perfect storm for already challenged restauranteurs and hoteliers.

TikTok cooking will continue to delight, focusing on quick, easy and delicious dishes.

1. In 2023, customers will be spending less and be on the lookout for deals, promotions and better value for money.

2. A few figures: 83% of us have less income than before the pandemic, yet two out of three would find it difficult to stop eating out because for seven out of ten, it’s the treat we most look forward to and is an integral part of many of our lives.

3. As the trend towards eating less meat continues, the demand for more interesting vegetarian and vegan options on restaurant menus grows louder. Flexitarian numbers will continue to rise.

4. Foraged finds may have been niche but are now becoming, I wouldn’t quite say, mainstream, but certainly more common on restaurant menus – we’ll see things such as wild garlic, nettles, watercress, and wintercress on our plates.

5. Eating at home with friends is here to stay. It’s three to four times cheaper and we’re all much more chilled about entertaining.

6. Interestingly, dining alone is losing its ‘cringe factor’. I didn’t know it had a ‘cringe factor‘ but apparently solo dining is set to become totally chic; it’s no longer embarrassing to dress up for a solo dining night out.

7. Mindful eating, personal health and protecting the planet will continue to influence people menu and shopping choices.

8. The link between food and emotional well-being is becoming better understood. There is an enduring appeal for local and seasonal produce.

9. During these turbulent post-Covid times we’re craving childhood ‘faves’, like hearty stews, crumbles, pies and bought ‘bikkies’. I got a present of a packet of coconut creams for Christmas, and the memories came flooding back. Is it my imagination or do they not taste the same? We used to call custard creams, ‘poverty creams’ – they’re still spot on.

While we will always dream about food from afar to liven up our cash-strapped lives, we are also craving nostalgic comfort foods, crumbles and riffs on the old favourites like mac and cheese with prawns and dill and chilli con carne lasagne

10. Several platforms predict the rise in ultra-luxurious private clubs, destination supper clubs and themed private party Pop-Ups to continue.

Ethiopian food like this yummy inerja continues to peak our interest and will gain traction this year on Irish menus

11. Deliveroo and other food delivery services have become totally mainstream in every Irish city and increasingly in large towns.

However, it appears that there is a trend towards self-collection as delivery charges continue to rise plus the word is out that deliverers appear to be prioritising customers based on apps that signal generous tippers and vice versa.

12. Shoppers, while still looking for best value, will continue to pay more attention to how their food impacts on the environment.

Brands in general are having to become more eco-conscious and the pressure will continue to ramp up this year. The public is becoming savvier about greenwashing and is demanding cleaner labels, more company transparency and greater efforts to find sustainably produced ingredients. Concerns about animal welfare continue to get traction. Despite the cost-of-living crisis, there will be an increased focus on ensuring animals and poultry, particularly pigs and chickens have happy lives.

13. Now that CBD has been legalised in the US and the UK, ‘Mood’ food and drinks are all the rage. CBD is being embraced by the culinary world and not just in brownies; chefs are adding it to stocks, soups, roasted veg, butter, ice-cream and beverages.

14. Speaking of beverages, the non-alcoholic beverage scene has exploded. Pinterest searches for fancier and more adventurous non-alcoholic beverages is up by 220%. Bottles and canned cocktails will be even more widely available for the ever-growing numbers of ‘sober curious’.

15. Frozé (a new one on me; frozen rosé, strawberries, sugar, lemon juice) slushy sips are the new beverage for the ‘conscious consumer’.

Frozen margaritas, tequila, mescal and rum are really having their moment.

The no booze bonanza is fuelling ever more exciting signature cocktails with lots of fresh herbs, spices and new flavours.

It will be froze all day as frozen rose wine takes precedence

16. We will continue to become more adventurous with ingredients and ‘Cultural Cuisine’ is a thing. There will be lots of mentions of Cuban and Filipino food but the appeal of Pan-African food continues, particularly Ethiopian and Moroccan. Get some berbere spices into your pantry.

17. Back in the kitchen, what ingredients are predicted to be hot in 2023?

Fungi, the ultimate plant-based superfood in all its varied forms, continues to trend. The meaty texture, umami rich flavour, ethical and sustainable production methods tick all the boxes.

Look out for Lion’s mane mushrooms as well as shitakes, portobellos, crimini. Sales of oyster mushrooms have grown by 100% so it’s mushroom mania with dieticians also rowing in and confirming the many medicinal benefits.

18. Dates, first cultivated in 4000 BC, are also a hot trend for 2023. Medjool and delgat noor dates are widely available, and delicious to nibble. Packed with nutrients and great to add to salads, cakes, crumbles and smoothies. Date syrup is also a ‘must have’ store cupboard ingredients for salad dressings and drizzles.

19. Many platforms also mentioned canned fish, served in the tin for extra chic. Not just anchovies, sardines, tuna and salmon but octopus, cockles, mussels, oysters, herring, mackerel and rainbow trout. I’m a big canned fish fan and it’s also packed with calcium and omega 3. Canned fish boards will be all the rage. Check out Galway fishmonger Stefan Griesbach’s www.eatmorefish.ie for a premium selection.

Dates will rise in popularity due to their high nutritional content health benefits

20. Seaweeds are a megatrend, sprinkled dry on salads, pasta, mash, potato salads. Seek out kelp, nori, carrageen as well as sea spaghetti, sugar kelp, pepper dillisk (‘oyster’ of seaweed).

21. In 2023, the craving for hot sauces will continue unabated, and watch as chilli syrups, honey and sauces all up their chilli kick even further.

22. We’ve discovered and love dumplings, from gyoza, pierogi, Chinese dumplings, pot stickers, jizozi, shumi, har gow, xiaolongbao. A trend that is set to grow.

23. Plant ‘pasta’ is another trend mentioned by many platforms.

24. Jackfruit with its meaty texture will become more widely available to satisfy the vegan market.

25. Exotic citrus, Yuzu and finger limes are coming our way soon.

26. Trading bouquets of flowers, (chemical-free and organic of course) for ‘bouquakes’, cakes decorated with or to look like flowers: wildflower cupcakes, daisy desserts, sunflower bread. Check out food TikTok and Pinterest for ideas.

27. Food TikTok offers simple foolproof recipes, shortcuts and top tips that don’t require any special equipment or techniques. Food TikTok currently has 112bn views.

28. A glance at Bord Bia’s projections for 2023 also reveals that one in three people are experiencing digestive discomfort. How shocking is that?

So once again, trends or no trends, seek out and eat real food in 2023.