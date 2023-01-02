Midweek meals: Five healthy dinner recipes ready in an hour or less

Method

First, make the tomato sauce. Heat the oil in a pan over medium heat.

Add the carrot, celery, onion, pepper, oregano and garlic and cook for about six minutes — add a dash of water if the pan becomes dry.

Add in the tomatoes and 300ml of water. Simmer uncovered for about 15 minutes. Remove from the heat and purée the sauce.

Next, make the cheese sauce. Place the milk, butter, bay leaf and nutmeg in a small pan. Slowly heat the milk until the point at which it is about to boil.

Remove the bay leaf and sieve in the flour. Use a whisk to blend the flour into the milk, do this until it begins the thicken.

Remove from the heat and add the egg and yoghurt and whisk until it is smooth. Sprinkle in the cheddar and season to taste.

Pre-heat the oven to 180°C. You will need a large lasagne dish. Heat the oil over a medium heat in a large pot.

Add the mince and cook for about 10 minutes, until browned. Stir in the tomato sauce and basil.

Pour half the mince into the lasagne dish. Top with a layer of lasagne sheets.

Pour the rest of the mince and top with a second layer of lasagne sheets. Pour the cheese sauce on top.

Place the lasagne dish in the oven and cook for about 20 minutes, until golden and bubbling.