Midweek meals: Five healthy dinner recipes ready in an hour or less

Healthier lasagne
Lasagne is a dish that is regularly served on the set of Ireland's Fittest Family. This is my go-to lasagne recipe
Servings6
Preparation Time 40 mins
Cooking Time 60 mins
Total Time 1 hours 40 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
For the tomato sauce:
1 tbsp olive oil
1 carrot, peeled and finely chopped
1 celery stick, finely chopped
1 onion, finely chopped
1 red pepper, deseeded and diced
3 garlic cloves, crushed
400g tin tomatoes
1 tbsp dried oregano
For the cheese sauce:
200 ml milk
2 tbsp butter
1 bay leaf
½ tsp nutmeg
2 tbsp flour (white flour or spelt flour)
1 egg, beaten
1 tbsp natural yoghurt
25g Cheddar, grated
salt and pepper
For the lasagne:
2 tbsp olive oil
800g mince
A handful of basil leaves
150g lasagne sheets
Method
First, make the tomato sauce. Heat the oil in a pan over medium heat.
Add the carrot, celery, onion, pepper, oregano and garlic and cook for about six minutes — add a dash of water if the pan becomes dry.
Add in the tomatoes and 300ml of water. Simmer uncovered for about 15 minutes. Remove from the heat and purée the sauce.
Next, make the cheese sauce. Place the milk, butter, bay leaf and nutmeg in a small pan. Slowly heat the milk until the point at which it is about to boil.
Remove the bay leaf and sieve in the flour. Use a whisk to blend the flour into the milk, do this until it begins the thicken.
Remove from the heat and add the egg and yoghurt and whisk until it is smooth. Sprinkle in the cheddar and season to taste.
Pre-heat the oven to 180°C. You will need a large lasagne dish. Heat the oil over a medium heat in a large pot.
Add the mince and cook for about 10 minutes, until browned. Stir in the tomato sauce and basil.
Pour half the mince into the lasagne dish. Top with a layer of lasagne sheets.
Pour the rest of the mince and top with a second layer of lasagne sheets. Pour the cheese sauce on top.
Place the lasagne dish in the oven and cook for about 20 minutes, until golden and bubbling.
Leave the cooked lasagne to stand for five minutes. Divide between warmed serving plates.
Healthy southern fried chicken
A healthy version of fried chicken, this is absolutely delicious.
Servings4
Cooking Time 40 mins
Total Time 40 mins
Course Main
Cuisine American
Ingredients
About 12 chicken thighs, boneless and skin removed
For the coating:
75g plain flour and 75g Cornmeal (polenta, gives a nice crunch)
2 tsp garlic powder
2 tsp smoked paprika
1 tsp dried Italian seasoning
1 tsp flaky sea salt and 1 tsp freshly ground black pepper
Low cal oil for spraying
For the marinade:
200ml buttermilk
1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce
½ tsp freshly ground black pepper
1 tsp flaky sea salt
½ tsp onion granules
½ tsp dried Italian herbs
For the coleslaw:
120g plain Greek yoghurt (fat-free)
60g light mayonnaise
1 tbsp white wine vinegar
2 tsp sugar
1 tsp Dijon mustard
½ tsp salt
¼ tsp black pepper
200g finely shredded green cabbage
100g finely shredded red cabbage (optional)
200g shredded carrots
1 small red onion
1 tbsp granulated sugar (optional to cut through sharpness)
To serve:
Method
For the marinade, this is so easy, just mix the ingredients together in a large bowl, add the chicken and coat well. Cover and chill overnight, or for at least four hours. This tenderises the chicken and gives it a nice bite from the buttermilk, adding an extra kick.
Preheat the oven to 200°C and line a large baking tray with foil or baking paper, you’ll thank me later!
For the crispy coating, mix all the ingredients together in a shallow bowl.
Shake off the excess buttermilk from your chicken and dip into the dry mix, turn to coat well on all sides.
Place on the lined baking tray. Spray each thigh about 4 times with the oil. 6. Cook for 20–25 minutes, or until crispy, browned and cooked through.
While the chicken is cooking, make the coleslaw.
Grate onion with a box grater, it’s less bitter and doesn’t overpower the coleslaw, Scrape grated onion into a large bowl.
Add Greek yogurt, mayonnaise, vinegar, sugar, mustard, salt, pepper in a large bowl and whisk to combine. (Reserve a third of the mayo mix to a small container and add one clove of grated garlic, perfect for dipping wedges or chips!)
Finally add cabbage, carrots, toss to coat. This is a sharp tangy dressing which cuts through the sweetness of the chicken and just adds a yummy bite.
Serve with potato wedges.
Pasta with oven roasted vegetables
Filled with fresh herbs and a hint of balsamic vinegar, this supper with pepper, carrot and beans is ready in half an hour
Servings4
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 20 mins
Total Time 30 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
4 shallots, peeled and sliced
½ red pepper, de seeded and sliced
2 carrots, sliced
handful of green beans, topped, tailed and chopped
bunch of thyme, pulled from the stalk
2 tbsp balsamic vinegar
½ tbsp honey
2 tbsp olive oil
Penne pasta for 4
bunch of parsley, finely chopped
small bunch of chives, finely chopped
Method
Toss all of the vegetables and the thyme in the honey, vinegar and oil. Season well and place into an oven preheated to medium. Roast until the vegetables are soft tossing once or twice.
Put the pasta on to boil in lightly salted water and drain when cooked. Pour the pasta into the oven proof dish with the vegetables and stir ensuring all of the juices coat the penne. You can add a little more olive oil if you wish.
Stir in the parsley and chives and serve.
Baked Salmon
Baked salmon is tasty, quick and easy to prepare
Servings4
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 20 mins
Total Time 30 mins
Course Main
Cuisine Irish
Ingredients
4 salmon fillets (skin off)
200g of bulgur wheat
40g of butter
2 spring onions
1-2 lemons
1 red pepper
1 carrot
Black pepper
Salt
Method
Heat the oven to 180°C. Cut the greaseproof paper into 4 equal pieces.
Pour the bulgur wheat into a large heatproof bowl and pour in enough boiling water to cover it, then cover tightly with cling film and put to one side.
Slice the lemon thinly. Place two slices of lemon dead centre in each piece of greaseproof paper. Put a fillet of salmon on top of the lemon.
Season with salt and black pepper then place a knob of butter (10g) on top of the salmon. Take the 4 corners of the greaseproof paper and pull them together then twist to seal the salmon into a parcel.
Scrunch the paper together so that it is tightly sealed. Place your parcel into an ovenproof dish then put it directly into the oven. Set a timer for 20 minutes.
Finely chop the red pepper, spring onions and carrots into equal-sized pieces. Remove the cling film from the bulgur wheat as it should have soaked up all the hot water at this stage. Stir in the chopped vegetables.
When the timer goes off, remove the salmon parcels from the oven.
To serve, spoon the bulgur wheat salad into a bowl. It can be served warm or cold. Open a parcel and flip the salmon upside down on top of the salad. This will allow the juices captured in the parcel to be used as a dressing for your salad.
Vegetarian enchiladas
Easy, healthy and delicious. I love making this dinner during the week
Servings2
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 30 mins
Total Time 40 mins
Course Main
Cuisine Mexican
Ingredients
1 ripe avocado, peeled and cubed
a handful of mint leaves, chopped
juice of 1 lime
2 tbsp olive oil
½ red onion, finely chopped
1 courgette, sliced into strips
2 red peppers, sliced into strips
30g fajita spice mix (homemade or shop-bought)
1 garlic clove, crushed
2 tortilla wraps
60ml tomato passata
50g Cheddar, grated (optional, remove for vegan or use vegan approved option)
2 tbsp Greek yoghurt, to serve (optional, remove for vegan or use vegan approved option)
Method
Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/gas 4.
Use a fork to mash the avocado, mint and lime juice in a small bowl and set aside.
Heat the olive oil in a pan over a medium heat. Add the onion and cook for about 10 minutes, until softened.
Add the peppers, courgette, spice mix and garlic and cook for 3–5 minutes, then set aside.
Divide the avocado mixture between the two tortillas, spreading it into an even layer. Add a layer of passata, followed by a layer of peppers and courgette mixture.
Neatly roll each tortilla, then place them side by side in an ovenproof dish.
Sprinkle the Cheddar over and place in the oven.
Bake for 15–20 minutes.
Divide the enchiladas between warmed serving plates and top each one with a dollop of Greek yoghurt.