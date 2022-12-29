This TikTok recipe for cacio e pepe from The Pasta Queen is the perfect midweek dinner

With 2.6m followers on TikTok and 1.8m on Instagram, it was only a matter of time before social media sensation Nadia Caterina Munno – AKA The Pasta Queen – released her own cookbook.
Born in Rome, Munno is all about the traditional way of pasta-making, passed down to her from generations – in fact, her great-great-grandparents started a pasta factory in the 1800s in southern Italy. The book covers everything from how to make and roll out the perfect dough, which pasta shapes to use, and the best sauces to go with it.
The recipes are all about simple but bold flavours – and you might recognise a few that have gone viral on social media, including the spaghetti al limone, the classic carbonara or the assassin’s spaghetti (a spicy dish that has a colourful tale to go with it).
Munno’s charisma and dramatic storytelling helped her become a huge hit on social media, and her personality oozes from every page (you’ll even learn her ladle is called ‘Bruno’ and her large serving fork ‘Antonietta’, because why on earth not?).
The Pasta Queen: A Just Gorgeous Authentic Italian Cookbook by Nadia Caterina Munno, with Katie Parla from HarperCollins. Photography by Giovanna Di Lisciandro.
The Pasta Queen's Cacio e Pepe
This silky pasta dish comes together in a flash
Servings4
Preparation Time 3 mins
Cooking Time 9 mins
Total Time 12 mins
Course Main
Cuisine Italian
Ingredients
300g finely ground Pecorino Romano
1tbsp coarsely ground black pepper, plus more for garnish
Sea salt
450 grams homemade Tonnarelli or store-bought fresh spaghetti alla chitarra
Method
Fill a large pot halfway with water. Bring the water to a rolling boil over high heat.
While the water is coming to a boil, in a medium bowl, combine the Pecorino Romano and 240 millilitres water and stir passionately, adding more water a little at a time as needed to make a luscious cream.
In a large frying pan, heat the ground pepper over low heat, swirling to lightly toast it and bring out its gorgeous aromas, about 30 seconds. Add a splash of water and swirl to infuse it with the pepper’s spicy and smoky aromatics. Remove the pan from the heat.
Once the water has reached a rolling boil, season lightly with salt. Drop in the tonnarelli and cook until the pasta is tender, two to two-and-a-half minutes.
Transfer the pasta directly to the pan with the pepper. Pour in the Pecorino Romano sauce and toss vigorously until the pasta is drenched in peppery sauce and the sauce is silky and smooth. Add the tears of the gods [the pasta water] a spoonful at a time if the sauce is clumpy and stir passionately until smooth.
Serve drizzled with any remaining sauce in the pan and garnish with a scrunch of pepper.
