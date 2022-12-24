Restaurant Review: Richard Corrigan aims for national-treasure status with Park Café

He's back. Richard Corrigan's last venture in Dublin was for a brief few months in 2008, and he joked on radio recently that he was disappointed he wasn’t greeted by the Artane Boys Band on his return to Dublin’s restaurant scene.

Corrigan has described Park Café as a "good value Trattoria/Café’ and he is not wrong" The à la carte menu is fairly priced and packed with creative takes on classic dishes - think comfort food injected with a large dollop of Corrigan’s ebullient personality.

There is roast 'piglet' for sharing, "fillet au poivre", and some modernised old-school dishes - literally, some of the desserts I last tasted in boarding school. However, like a TV ad might say: "This is not just any rice pudding, this is Rice Pudding with Lychee, Rose Water, Caramel, Pistachio, Pears, Quince and Cavan Honey!" - you get the idea.

Mixed Oysters

We began with a plate of ‘Mixed Oysters’ (€22) which included two creamy sweet Natives from Kellys in Galway, two Flaggy Shores dressed in a zingy sweet-sour Vietnamese dressing and two pitch-perfect Carlingford Oysters grilled Rockefeller style. This last was an inspired choice - crisp breadcrumbs on top and a salty-sweet oyster basking in sweet butter and parsley underneath - arguably the best start to a meal I’ve had all year.

Pressed Pork Terrine (€16) had 'Christmas Pudding' fruits to add some sweetness and lift, and some buttery malt toast on the side. Good as this terrine was, the star of the small plates section is likely Peter’s Omelette’ (€16). This buttery soft, perfectly seasoned omelette came with sweet salty smoked pancetta and, best of all, meaty savoury Escargot cooked à la Bordelaise. The snails in red wine sauce, the Parmesan and chive accents on top, the delicate eggs - this is a wonder dish and probably the best dish of the evening despite tough competition.

Yellowfin Tuna Schnitzel

Lobster Spaghetti with tomatoes and basil was cooked al-dente, had generous levels of lobster, excellent tomatoes and a warming savoury sauce thanks to the addition of some spiced Vadouvan oil. Yellowfin Tuna Schnitzel meanwhile had been crisp fried in herbed breadcrumbs but pleasingly remained lightly pink in its centre. A spiky flavourful Tartar sauce on the side enlivened proceedings while blobs of anchovy caper sauce added heft and cut through the richness of the schnitzel. Crispy thin-cut fries with punchy aioli (€6) added extra indulgence, while properly dressed garden leaves (€5) rounded out our mains nicely.

Like everything else the Park Café wine list has been given proper thought and offers a good selection by the glass with 500ml carafe options also available. Bottle prices start at €31 for white and €36 for red, and there are excellent choices at the middle and higher end. As we were fish-focused we went with a Greco di Tufo from Vesevo in Campania, a floral weighty white that matched our food nicely, particularly the lobster and the tuna.

Soft Serve with Caramelized Popcorn

Desserts cost a mere €6-8 and my guests Chocolate Tart Soufflé had light buttery pastry and lots of creamy rich chocolate, not that I think she noticed as she was far more focused on my Soft Serve ‘99 ice cream with Caramelised Popcorn. I thought I was safe as she doesn’t particularly like popcorn, but this did not deter her in the slightest once she tasted it - I'm ordering two next time.

Park Café is a joyful soulful place and Corrigan’s long years of experience and his clearly talented restaurant manager son (also Richard) have made this one of the openings of the year. From his thoughtful takes on classic dishes, to the brilliantly chosen staff, down to even the lighting and the music. I honestly can’t wait to go back - never mind the Artane Boys Band, after this meal I'm thinking they should have welcomed Richard home with Bono, Michael D., Sinead O'Connor and the Irish Women's Soccer Team. Welcome home, I didn't realise it, but we missed you.

The Tab:

Dinner for Two including oysters, starters, mains, sides, dessert and a bottle of good wine, cost €195.25 - don't be put off, you could easily have a meal here for €120.

The Verdict:

Food: 8.5/10

Wine: 8.5/10

Service: 9.5/10

Ambiance: 9.5/10

Value: 9/10

In a Sentence:

A charming, fun meal, packed with flavour and Richard Corrigan’s endearing personality.