Midweek meals: Five quick and easy dishes to enjoy that use up Christmas leftovers

Turkey and ham bake
This bake uses turkey ham and stuffing and is a big hit with anyone I serve it to
Servings4
Preparation Time 5 mins
Cooking Time 30 mins
Total Time 35 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
250g leftover turkey meat, roughly chopped
250g leftover ham, roughly chopped
1 head broccoli, cut into small florets
250ml stock
100ml full-fat milk
2 tbsp cornflour
200g breadcrumbs or leftover stuffing
100g Parmesan, grated
3 tsp dried oregano
Method
- Preheat the oven to 180°C .
Place meat and broccoli in an oven-proof dish.
In a saucepan, add the stock and heat.
Reduce heat and simmer for 5 minutes
Whisk milk and flour together and whisk into the stock.
Increase heat and continue whisking until sauce begins to thicken.
Pour sauce over the contents of an oven proof dish.
In a bowl, mix together the parmesan, crumbs or stuffing & oregano.
Sprinkle over the rest of the ingredients. Bake in the oven for 25 minutes and serve piping hot
Puff Pastry with Roasted Cauliflower, Cashel Blue Cheese and Beetroot
You can use roast broccoli or any blue cheese in this recipe. Brie would also work really well with some cranberry sauce.
Servings8
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 20 mins
Total Time 30 mins
Course Starter
Ingredients
1 sheet puff pastry
1 egg beaten
¼ head roasted cauliflower
50g Cashel blue cheese
50 g creme fraiche
½ cooked beetroot
Small bunch mint to garnish
Method
Preheat oven to 190°C.
Cut the puff pastry into rectangles and brush with beaten egg. Place on a lined baking sheet and cook for 15-20 minutes until golden in colour and fully risen.
Meanwhile, take some tips off the cauliflower and place the rest in a blender with the Cashel blue cheese and creme fraiche.
Place contents in a piping bag if you have one.
Finely dice the cooked beetroot.
Once the pastry has cooled, pipe out some of the cauliflower mixture along the top. Place the charred pieces of cauliflower along the top and dot some diced beetroot on top. Sprinkle with mint and serve immediately.
Turkey and ham pie
Rich with turkey and ham, this is a real treat after Christmas
Servings6
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 30 mins
Total Time 40 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
2 leeks, sliced
2 cloves of garlic, finely chopped or crushed
a knob of butter
250g turkey, shredded
250g ham, diced
150g leftover vegetables, chopped
30mls cream
2 tsp Dijon mustard
200mls thick gravy
a sheet puff pastry
½ tbsp milk
1 egg yolk
Method
Preheat your oven to 200°C.
Sauté the leeks and garlic in the butter until the leeks have softened. Mix the turkey, ham and vegetables with the leeks and scoop into an ovenproof dish.
Mix the cream, mustard and gravy together, season if needed. Pour this over the turkey mixture and toss everything together.
Mix the egg yolk and milk to make a wash for the pastry and set aside.
Shape your pastry so that it fits over the ovenproof dish, keeping some strips aside for decorating the top of the pie. Press all around the edge of the pastry sheet with the back of a fork to seal it. Decorate with the extra strips using the egg wash to stick them on. Brush the top of the pie with the wash and cut a hole in the centre so the steam can escape while it is baking.
Bake for about 30 minutes until the pastry is golden and the filling is bubbling.
The Ultimate Christmas Toastie
A sandwich made from Christmas dinner leftovers is the ultimate Christmas brunch.
Servings4
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 12 mins
Total Time 22 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
8 slices fresh white bloomer bread
4 tbsp cranberry sauce
4 tbsp horseradish sauce
200g vintage Irish Cheddar
8 thin slices of Christmas ham
8 thin slices roast turkey Leftover turkey
stuffing
3 large eggs
2 tbsp plain flour
30 ml milk
20g butter
½ tsp flaky sea salt
Method
Preheat your oven to 200°C.
Spread the cranberry sauce across four slices of bread and the horseradish across the other four. I use a lot of horseradish on my toasties, as I love the bit of heat it brings, but tone that down a little by using less if you prefer. Thinly slice some leftover turkey and ham, and the cheddar cheese.
Assemble the sandwiches. Start by adding a layer of ham to each of the slices of bread that have been spread with horseradish, then a layer of cheese, then some stuffing, followed by a layer of turkey and then another layer of cheddar. Finally, add the slices of bread that have been spread with cranberry sauce to complete the sandwiches.
Pop the eggs into a bowl along with the flour, sea salt and milk. Melt 20g of butter and add that to the bowl. Whisk to combine into a batter and pour it into a wide bowl or dish.
Heat a heavy-based non-stick pan over a high heat. When it is good and hot, add a generous knob of butter and reduce the heat to medium. Dip both sides of each of the sandwiches into the egg mixture and let that soak into the bread a little. You will likely need to pan-fry these two at a time unless you have an enormous pan, so dip them in batches of two as well.
When the butter has melted and is foaming, put the sandwiches into the pan and cook them for three minutes on each side. Once they are done in the pan, transfer the sandwiches to a non-stick baking tray and bake in the preheated oven for another five to six minutes until they are golden brown, and the cheese is melting and dripping down the sides of the sandwiches.
Serve the sandwiches immediately. Just cut them cut in half, sprinkle with a little flaky sea salt and some extra cranberry sauce on the side. The red lemonade is optional!
Turkey stir fry
A super quick, easy and healthy midweek dinner option
Servings4
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 15 mins
Total Time 25 mins
Course Main
Cuisine Thai
Ingredients
2 tbsp coconut oil
1 onion, finely sliced
1 chilli, finely chopped
4 garlic cloves, crushed
a thumb-sized length of ginger, grated
a handful of broccoli, broken into small florets
1 carrot, peeled and cut into matchsticks
1 pepper, finely sliced
400g turkey mince
3 tsp soy sauce
1 tsp fish sauce
125g brown rice
a handful of basil leaves
Method
Heat the coconut oil in a large pan over a medium-high heat.
Add the onion, chilli, garlic and ginger and stir-fry for about 3 minutes.
Add the broccoli, carrot and pepper and stir-fry for another 3 minutes.
Add the turkey mince, soy sauce and fish sauce and stir-fry for 8 minutes or until the turkey is cooked through.
Meanwhile, cook the rice according to the instructions on the package.
Spoon the cooked rice into warmed serving bowls, making a well in the centre. Spoon the stir-fry on top. Tear the basil leaves and scatter over the stir-fry. Serve without delay.