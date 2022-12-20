Is the supermarket open late? Christmas opening times for all, including Dunnes and Aldi

DUNNES STORES:

The Cork-originating supermarket colossus will open later all this week, up to the wee hours in some major locations.

And though they'll all be closed on Christmas and St Stephen's Days, opening hours will vary from place to place - be sure to check the Store Locator for your local branch.

By way of a rough example of the bigger Dunnes locations, here's a look at the location in Blackpool Shopping Centre in Cork.

Dec 20 - 07:00-22:00

Dec 21 - 23 - 07:00-00:00

Christmas Eve - 07:00-18:00

Christmas Day - CLOSED

St. Stephen's Day - CLOSED

Dec 27 - 28 - 08:30-19:00

Dec 29 - 31 - 08:00-19:00

New Year's Day - 11:00-19:00

SUPERVALU:

The big-box end of the Musgraves retail empire had this to say to us when we asked:

"SuperValu stores will remain open in the lead up to Christmas to ensure customers can purchase their favourite ranges throughout the festive period. All SuperValu stores will close for Christmas Day to allow our hard-working colleagues enjoy the occasion with family and friends.

"As many SuperValu stores are operated by independent retailers, opening hours may vary across the seasonal period. We advise customers to check with their local store for exact times."

TESCO:

Tesco is on its usual extended Christmas hours this year, opening 7am and opening as late as 1am in certain big shops. Christmas Eve closing is at 6pm.

You can check your local branch's hours on their website, and for an idea of some of the bigger locations' hours, here's a look at opening times on Cork's Paul Street.

Dec 20 - 08:00 - 22:00

Dec 21 - 23 - 08:00 - 23:00

Christmas Eve - 07:00 - 19:00

Christmas Day - CLOSED

St. Stephen's Day - CLOSED

LIDL:

The German retailer is closed on Christmas and St Stephen's Days, as well as New Year's Day. Otherwise, the middle aisle is all yours.

Dec 20 - Dec 23 - 08:00 - 22:00

Christmas Eve - 08:00 - 18:00

Christmas Day - CLOSED

St. Stephen’s Day - CLOSED

Dec 27 - 09:00 - 21:00

Dec 28 - 30 - 08:00 - 22:00

New Year’s Eve - 08:00 - 19:00

New Year’s Day - CLOSED

Jan 2 - 09:00 - 21:00

Jan 3 - 08:00 - 22:00

ALDI:

The other German retailer is also closed on Christmas and Stephen's Day, as well as New Year's Day.

Dec 20 - 23 - 08:00 - 23:00

Christmas Eve - 08:00 - 19:00

Christmas Day - CLOSED

St. Stephen’s Day - CLOSED

Dec 27 - NYE - 09:00-19:00

New Year's Day - CLOSED

2nd Jan 09:00-21:00

MARKS & SPENCER:

Marks and Sparks is running extended hours for Christmas shoppers - bear in mind that these are the hours for Patrick Street, Cork and local closing times may vary.