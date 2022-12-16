When you're sick of turkey, try Colm O'Gorman's perfect post-Christmas pasta recipe 

I love a traditional Christmas lunch, and also love eating leftovers for a day or two after the big day, but I do tire of turkey and ham by about day three.

For that reason, I have learnt to order a smaller turkey, enough for a great Christmas day and to make my fabulous Christmas toasties for a few days after the big day (you can find my Ultimate Christmas Toastie recipe here).

For me, Christmas is all about having lots of down time with loved ones, about sharing time together, and of course, great food is central to that.

By day three of the holidays though, I usually move to preparing quick and easy dishes, something delicious that can be made in less than thirty minutes is about right for post-Christmas Day cooking in my opinion.

After the hours in the kitchen preparing Christmas Day lunch, I am eager to keep things simple for a little while and maximise time with loved ones.

Simple does not mean comprising on flavour of course. It is easy to cook fabulous food in less than thirty minutes, something that will delight and satisfy everyone.

This pasta dish is perfect for that kind of holiday meal. It takes about twenty minutes to cook but tastes fantastic.

The flavours are clean and simple, but deeply satisfying.

Silky pasta in a creamy sauce of nutty brown butter with crispy sage and parmesan, with pan fried sausage and finished with a generous grating of more parmesan cheese.

This is the kind of casual, easy meal that is perfect after a long afternoon walk or on the couch as everyone settles in to watch something festive on TV.

You can use linguine for this dish, but I favour fresine. Fresine is thicker than linguine and has a rougher finish which means sauce the will cling to the pasta more.

You should find it easily enough in larger supermarkets, but any dried ribbon pasta, even spaghetti, will work well.

If you can get hold of some Italian sausage, that would be perfect, but any good quality high meat content pork sausage will work beautifully.

Aim for 80% pork content and avoid anything that is too strongly flavoured.

Definitely do not use anything with paprika or chilli, or anything but pork sausages, as too strong a flavour will overpower the brown butter and sage.

This recipe serves four, but you can easily scale it up or down as required.