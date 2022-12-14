Chef Catherine Fulvio's Christmas ham and how to make the most of leftovers 

Like all of us, renowned chef and ALDI ambassador Catherine Fulvio is getting ready for Christmas Day with her family. As expected, the mother of two is the one doing the cooking but with her kids now 19 and 20, she may get some help in the kitchen.

The Wicklow woman says it is all about getting ahead on Christmas Eve and her family has even created some traditions around the food preparations for the big day.

“We have a little tradition now in our house, starting when the children were small. We do our Christmas baking on Christmas Eve. It could be Christmas cookies, it could be gingerbread men — it's usually mince pies and it’s so nice. [We] put on the Christmas music, make some mulled wine and do a bit of baking, and have a bit of fun together. It’s a lovely thing to do."

The tradition goes back to her own childhood when her mother would make mince pies on Christmas Eve.

“I try to get ahead on Christmas Eve. I’m all for a no-stress Christmas so on Christmas Eve when I have helping hands, I peel the butternut squash, I peel the carrots, peel the spuds, peel the sprouts — leave everything ready. Make the cranberry sauce, make the stuffing — simple jobs — and have them all in the fridge.”

Preparing ahead of time and getting the less appealing jobs out of the way means a little less stress on Christmas Day itself and this is Catherine’s top tip for anyone cooking Christmas dinner. Then, for Christmas Day, her strategy is to "just get the turkey on, cook the vegetables, assemble everything else and make the gravy of course,” she says.

“I think it takes the good out of it on Christmas Day if you’re peeling vegetables and doing all of those less interesting jobs. Cooking the turkey is more of a glamorous job I think and glazing the ham — they’re all the big jobs so get all of the small jobs done the day before. Then on the day, you can just relax. You can be pottering in and out of the kitchen, seeing how things are going.”

When it comes to a starter, most are salad-based or soup which can all be done beforehand. If it’s a soup, you can simply reheat it on the day and if it’s a salad — have everything ready to go in the fridge so all that is left to do is assemble.

“Some people cook the ham the day before. I tend to put it on early on Christmas Day. I soak it the night before and then on Christmas Day I boil it and then glaze it. I would have my glaze prepared on Christmas Eve,” she says, also revealing her tips for the perfect ham (more on that below).

When it comes to saving money, stores such as ALDI have plenty of offers on vegetables, she says, so be sure to prep it yourself instead of buying anything pre-chopped — and to use up your leftovers.

“You don’t want to jam your freezer with all of this food, you want to use it and get days out of it as much as you can,” she advises.

We tend to overindulge over the festive period and it often means our fridges and cupboards are fully stocked at all times — whether it's leftover meat, cheese, or endless boxes of Roses. This can be where the real challenge lies but Catherine says there are plenty of ways to make the most of your Christmas leftovers.

“There’s lots you can do with your leftovers. You can actually freeze the ham so you could dice up the ham and freeze it and use it in a pasta dish another time — a lovely creamy, parmesan-y pasta dish with that lovely Christmas ham mixed into it would be absolutely adorable,” she says.

“You can break up the pudding and mix it and make a nice — this sounds odd but it really works — apple tart with Christmas pudding mixed into it is gorgeous. It’s really, really nice and you can mix Christmas pudding in with softened ice cream, re-freeze it and then you’ve got a lovely parfait for another night so there’s loads you can do.”

As for the turkey, take it all off the bone, and again, you can freeze it.

"I tend to actually cook it and make a really nice curry or a pasta bake with lots of lovely cheese because you have cheese left over as well so use up that cheese, get it into that pasta bake, get your breadcrumbs on top.

“Bake that in the oven and then you can freeze that and have that then to keep you going over the Christmas period and into January.”