Midweek Meals: Five winter warmer recipes ready in 60 minutes or less

Black-eyed bean, pumpkin and chickpea stew
One of the very best vegetarian one-pot dishes. What’s not to like about black-eyed beans, chickpeas and pumpkin with lots of spices?
Servings6
Preparation Time 11 mins
Cooking Time 30 mins
Total Time 41 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
6 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
1 tsp cumin seeds
1 x 2.5cm (1 inch) cinnamon stick
150g (5oz) onions, chopped
4 garlic cloves, very finely chopped
225g (8oz) fresh mushrooms, sliced approx. 3mm (1/8 inch) thick
450g (1lb) pumpkin or butternut squash, peeled and cut in 2cm (3/4 inch) cubes
400g (14oz) fresh tomatoes, peeled and chopped or 1 x 400g (14oz) tin of chopped tomatoes
2 tsp ground coriander
1 tsp ground cumin
1/2 tsp ground turmeric
a pinch of sugar
1/4 tsp cayenne pepper
450g (1lb) cooked black-eyed beans, strained (reserving the cooking liquid)
225g (8oz) cooked chickpeas, strained (reserving the cooking liquid)
1 tsp salt
freshly ground black pepper
3 tbsp chopped coriander
For the Mint Yoghurt
300ml (10fl oz) natural yoghurt
1 tbsp chopped mint leaves
Method
Heat the oil in a sauté pan over a medium-high heat. When it is hot, put in the cumin seeds and the cinnamon stick. Let them sizzle for 5 - 6 seconds, then add the onions and garlic.
Stir-fry for 3 - 4 minutes until the onion is just beginning to colour at the edges. Add the mushrooms and cook until the mushrooms wilt, then add the pumpkin or squash, tomatoes, ground coriander, cumin and turmeric, a pinch of sugar and the cayenne. Cook for 1 minute, stirring, then cover with a lid and cook over a gentle heat for 10 minutes.
Turn off the heat and tip in the drained beans and chickpeas. Add the salt and pepper, together with 2 tablespoons of coriander. Pour in 150ml (5fl oz) of bean cooking liquid and 150ml (5fl oz) of the chickpea liquid (or 300ml (10fl oz) vegetable stock if you’ve used tinned pulses). Return to the boil, and then reduce the heat and simmer for 10 - 15 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the beans and chickpeas are tender.
To make the mint yogurt, combine the yogurt with the chopped mint in a bowl.
Remove the cinnamon stick from the pan before serving and sprinkle with the remaining coriander. Spoon into serving bowls and top with a dollop of the mint yogurt. Accompany with a good green salad and rice, if you wish.
Chicken and apricot stew with gentle spices
Children also love this mildly spiced curry. The apricots add a fruity sweetness that lifts the stew deliciously. Serve with a big bowl of pilaf rice.
Servings6
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 40 mins
Total Time 50 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
175g (6oz) dried apricots
1/2 - 3/4 tsp crushed chilli flakes or Aleppo pepper
1 tsp ground cumin
1 tsp ground coriander
4 cloves
4 green cardamom pods, lightly crushed
1 tbsp garlic, crushed
1 tbsp fresh ginger, peeled and finely grated
50ml (2fl oz) sunflower oil
5cm (2 inch) of cinnamon bark
270g (scant 9oz) onions, finely chopped
1 1/2 tsp salt
1.3kg (3lbs) boneless, skinless chicken thighs, diced in 2.5cm (1 inch) pieces
10 cherry tomatoes, peeled and quartered
2 tbsp concentrated tomato purée mixed with 125ml (4 1/2fl oz) water
Garnish
3 tablespoons coarsely chopped coriander
Method
Soak the apricots overnight in 450ml (16fl oz) cold water, or if you are in a hurry soak them in hot water for 2 - 3 hours.
To make the masala, combine the chilli flakes or Aleppo pepper, cumin, coriander, cloves, cardamom, garlic and ginger in a small bowl. Add 50ml (2fl oz) water and stir to make a spice paste.
Heat the oil in a large sauté pan over a medium heat and add the cinnamon. Add the chopped onions and salt. Cover and sweat for 4 - 5 minutes until the onion is a little soft. Stir in the spice masala. Add the chicken, toss to coat and cook for 4 - 5 minutes. Add the apricots with their soaking liquid, quartered cherry tomatoes and tomato purée.
Cover and simmer for about 30 minutes until the chicken is cooked through. You may need to reduce the liquid by removing the lid halfway through the cooking.
Season to taste. Serve in a warm bowl, sprinkled with lots of freshly chopped coriander. We serve it with pilaf rice and a green salad.
Salmon Ramen
There is little better on a cold day than a steaming hot bowl of ramen.
Servings2
Preparation Time 15 mins
Cooking Time 25 mins
Total Time 40 mins
Course Main
Cuisine Japanese
Ingredients
2 eggs
1 tbsp toasted sesame oil
3 spring onions
2 cm fresh ginger root
2 plump cloves of garlic
1 red chilli
1 litre chicken stock
2 tbsp soya sauce
2 tbsp mirin
2 tbsp miso paste (optional)
1 ear of fresh corn
1 large carrot
1 head bok choy
A few handfuls baby spinach
250g dried ramen noodles
250g fresh salmon fillet
Method
First, soft boil the eggs. Place them in a pot of boiling water, bring back to the boil and simmer for five minutes. Remove from the heat, drain off the water and run a cold tap into the pan to cool down the eggs and stop them over cooking. Once they have cooled down, let them sit in the cold water until you are ready to serve.
Peel and shred the carrot into very thin strips. I use my Japanese mandoline to do this. If you have never come across a Japanese mandoline, look them up. This is a great little kitchen tool and quite inexpensive. You should be able to get one for about €35 and it is brilliant for thinly slicing and shredding vegetables. You could also use a spiraliser for this if you have one. The point is to shred the carrots very finely into long strips that you can then add to the dish at the end. Adding them to the serving bowls just before you pour over the ramen broth will mean they retain lots of flavour.
Remove the husks from the corn, wash it and then slice into six pieces about 2cm think. Wash and cut the bok choy into bite sized pieces. Set the bok choy, corn, and the shredded carrots aside for now.
Time now to prepare the ramen base. Wash and finely chop the spring onion. Peel and grate the ginger and the garlic. Deseed and finely chop the red chilli. Heat a large pan over a high heat and add the sesame oil. Reduce the heat to medium and add two thirds of the chopped scallions, reserving the rest to garnish your dish. Sautee the scallions for a minute and add the ginger and garlic.
Cook for another minute and add the chilli. Sauté for one further minute before adding the stock, the soy sauce, and the mirin. If you have some miso paste, add that now too. It has a fabulous flavour and will add some lovely depth to the ramen. Just pop two tablespoons in a bowl and stir in about 60ml of the stock to make a loose paste before adding that to the pan. If you do not have miso to hand, do not worry, your ramen will still be delicious without it. Bring the pot to the boil, and then reduce to a simmer. You can let it sit over a low heat while you cook the noodles and salmon.
Bring a large pan of water to the boil and cook the ramen noodles as per the instructions on the pack. Most ramen noodles will cook in four to five minutes. Once they are done, drain them into a colander and rinse thoroughly with cold water.
Heat a heavy based frying pan over a high heat. Add a little toasted sesame oil and then pop on the salmon fillets skin side down. Reduce the heat to medium and cook for three to four minutes until the skin is crisp and golden. Flip over and cook for another three minutes until the fish is just cooked through.
While the salmon is cooking, add the slices of corn and the bok choy to the broth and let them simmer gently. Remove the soft-boiled eggs form the pan of cold water and peel them carefully. The best way to do this is to carefully tap the shell on a work surface until it is cracked all over. You need to crack the shell into small pieces to avoid breaking the egg as you peel away the shell completely.
Time now to serve up the ramen. Warm two deep bowls and share the cooked noodles between them. Add a handful of fresh baby spinach leaves to each, and a serving of the shredded carrot. Ladle over lots of the hot ramen broth and add some corn and bok choy to each bowl.
Carefully slice the eggs in half and add those. Finally, add the salmon to the top, and garnish with the last of the chopped spring onions and some more sliced red chilli if you fancy it. Serve immediately.
Mac and cheesy
Cheese puff-topped mac and cheese? Yes please
Servings8
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 50 mins
Total Time 60 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
400g macaroni pasta
30g unsalted butter
3 tablespoons plain flour
(30g) 600ml whole milk 170ml evaporated milk
1 teaspoon yeast extract
450g Cheddar cheese, grated
2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
8 x 16.5g packs of cheese puffs, blended to a powder
50g breadcrumbs cheese puff crumbs
50g Cheddar cheese, grated
Method
Start by cooking the macaroni as per the instructions. When the macaroni is cooked, drain, rinse under cold water and set aside.
Preheat the oven to 200°C/fan 180°C.
Make the sauce by putting the butter in a saucepan and popping onto a medium heat. When the butter has melted, add the flour and whisk in. Add the milk a little at a time, whisking all the time until incorporated.
When the mixture begins to thicken, add the evaporated milk and yeast extract and cook until the mixture is thick. Take off the heat and allow to sit for 5 minutes.
Add the cheese to the sauce and mix in until melted. Stir in the Worcestershire sauce and half the cheese puffs, then add the macaroni and mix through. Tip it into an ovenproof dish and level off the top.
Sprinkle over the breadcrumbs, remaining cheese puffs and the grated cheese.
Bake for 30–35 minutes. Take out and leave for 10 minutes before eating.
Nadiya’s Fast Flavours by Nadiya Hussain is published by Penguin Michael Joseph. Photography: Chris Terry
Warming Soup
A perfect bowl for winter lunches
Servings4
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 35 mins
Total Time 45 mins
Course Main
Cuisine Irish
Ingredients
1 tbsp olive oil
1 small onion, peeled and sliced
2 cloves of garlic, peeled and finely chopped
1 tsp harissa paste (I use Le Phar Du Cap Bon which I get in SuperValu)
100g pearl barley or dried soup mixture
2 medium carrots, peeled and chopped into rough chunks
1 small turnip (or half a large one), peeled and chopped into chunks
300ml hot water
To serve:
1 handful of fresh greens such as spinach, sliced kale, or finely sliced dark green cabbage
Fresh lemon juice
Method
Heat the oil in a large, heavy-bottomed saucepan on a medium heat on the hob.
Add the onion and stir for 1 minute, next add the garlic and stir again. Cook for 4 minutes.
Squeeze in the harissa paste and step away from the saucepan so you don’t inhale the steam – otherwise you’ll get a lungful of spicy steam & make your eyes water!
Pour in the pearl barley and stir so that the barley is coated with the paste and begins to toast a little in the heat of the saucepan.
Add the chopped carrot and turnip, then pour the water on top of the vegetables and pearl barley.
Bring the saucepan to a simmer, then cover and simmer the contents of the saucepan for 20-30 minutes.
Once the vegetables are still slightly firm (not mushy!) the soup is cooked.
To serve the warming soup, spoon a large ladle of soup into a big bowl, then stir in the fresh greens immediately into the hot liquid so that they wilt a little bit.
Squeeze lemon juice on top and eat straight away. As there is pearl barley in the mixture there should be no need to add bread to the dish, although it is nice to dunk if you have some.