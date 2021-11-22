Cold weather food: Five soups, stews and casseroles to warm you up from the inside out

Beef stew with dumplings
Beef, pillowy dumplings and a rich gravy - what more could you want?
Servings4
Preparation Time10 mins
Cooking Time2 hours 0 mins
Total Time2 hours 10 mins
CourseMain
Ingredients
4 tbsp plain flour seasoned with salt and pepper
1kg braising steak, cut into 2.5 cm cubes
4 tbsp olive oil
2 large onions, peeled and finely chopped
2 medium carrots, peeled and sliced
2 celery stalks, sliced
1 turnip, peeled and cut into cubes
570ml beef stock
2 bay leaves
2 tbsp fresh thyme leaves or 1 tsp dried thyme
For the dumplings:
175g plain flour
2 tsp baking powder
½ tsp salt
2 tbsp oil
118ml milk
Method
Put the seasoned flour in a plastic bag, add the beef cubes and toss to coat. Heat the oil over a moderate heat in a large saucepan or flameproof casserole dish and add the beef cubes. Brown well on all sides. This should be done in batches, removing the meat from the pan to a warmed plate until all the meat is browned.
Add the onions and cook until they start to turn translucent and add the rest of the vegetables, stirring frequently to brown. Now return the beef to the pan and add the stock, bay leaves and thyme. Bring to the boil, stirring well. Cover tightly and reduce heat to as low as possible. Simmer for at least two hours.
To make the dumplings, sift the dry ingredients into a bowl and add the oil and milk. Stir until the dry ingredients are incorporated and the mixture resembles a batter. Mould the dumplings into small balls. Approximately 15-20 minutes before serving, turn up the heat, bring to the boil and drop the dumplings on to the surface of the stew. If the stew is being cooked in the oven, allow around 30 minutes for the dumplings to cook.
Irish stew with a twist
Rich lamb stew with fresh herbs, vegetables and a hint of punchy nutmeg flavour is the perfect midweek meal
Servings4
Preparation Time10 mins
Cooking Time20 mins
Total Time30 mins
CourseMain
Ingredients
2 onions, finely diced
dash of rapeseed oil
2 carrots, diced
4 smoked streaky rashers, cut into cubes
2 tsp ground nutmeg
1kg lamb neck, chopped
large bunch of thyme, removed from the stalk and chopped
bunch of rosemary, removed from the stalk and chopped
6 baby potatoes, quartered
Method
Heat the oil in a large saucepan and gently sauté the onion on a low heat. When they are transparent, stir in the carrots and rashers, until the bacon turns golden.
Stir in the nutmeg and lamb, until the lamb is brown all over. Add the rosemary and potatoes. Cover the ingredients with water and allow to simmer over a low heat, without a lid.
Allow to bubble away, until the potatoes have softened and the lamb is cooked through. Taste and season.
Shin of beef and oxtail stew
Oxtail makes an extraordinary rich winter stew and combines beautifully with herbs, tender beef and mushrooms - serve with creamy mash
Servings4
Preparation Time20 mins
Cooking Time2 hours 20 mins
Total Time2 hours 40 mins
CourseMain
Ingredients
2 whole oxtails
450g shin of beef or stewing beef, cut into 4cm (1½ inch) cubes
110g streaky bacon
30g beef dripping or 2 tablespoons olive oil
225g onion, finely chopped
225g carrots, cut into 2cm (¾ inch) cubes
55g celery, chopped
1 tbsp tomato purée
1 bay leaf
1 sprig of thyme and parsley stalks
salt
pepper
150ml red wine
450ml homemade beef stock or 600ml all beef stock
170g mushrooms, sliced
15g roux
2 tbsp parsley, chopped
Method
First cut the oxtail into pieces through the natural joints. The joints are made of cartilage so you won’t need a saw.
Cut the bacon into 1 inch (2.5cm) cubes. Heat the dripping or olive oil in a frying pan, add the bacon and sauté for 1-2 minutes, add the vegetables, cook for 2-3 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Transfer into a casserole. Add the beef and oxtail pieces to the pan, a few at a time and continue to cook until the meat is beginning to brown. Add to the casserole.
Add the wine and a ¼ pint (½ cup) of stock to the pan. Bring to the boil and use a whisk to dissolve the caramelised meat juices form the pan, bring to the boil. Add to the casserole with the herbs, stock and tomato purée. Season with salt and freshly ground pepper.
Cover and cook either on top of the stove or in a preheated oven 160°C very gently for 2-3 hours, or until very tender.
Meanwhile, cook the sliced mushrooms in a hot frying pan in a little butter for 2-3 minutes. Stir into the oxtail stew and cook for about five minutes.
Transfer the beef and oxtail to a hot serving dish and keep warm. Remove and discard herb stalks. Bring the liquid back the boil, whisk in a little roux and cook until slightly thickened. Add back in the meat and chopped parsley. Bring to the boil, taste and correct the seasoning. Serve in the hot serving dish with lots of champ or colcannon.
Minestrone soup
For a winter evening, this hearty soup is the perfect solution - rich and packed with vegetables, enjoy with crusty brown bread
Servings6
Preparation Time10 mins
Cooking Time30 mins
Total Time40 mins
CourseStarter
CuisineItalian
Ingredients
oil
100g bacon, chopped (optional)
2 onions, sliced
3 garlic cloves, crushed
2 potatoes, cubed
½ cauliflower in florets
¼ drumhead or hard cabbage, sliced
2 tbsp tomato purée
2 courgettes, sliced into sticks
2 carrots, sliced
1 tbsp fresh basil, chopped
2 tins of chopped tomatoes
3 celery sticks, peeled to remove stringy bits and cut into batons
400g tin white beans (cannellini)
basil, to garnish
Parmesan, to garnish
2l chicken or vegetable stock
Method
Put the oil in a deep saucepan and warm up over a moderate heat.
Cook bacon, if using, then add onions and garlic until softened.
Next add the cabbage, cauliflower, celery, carrots and potatoes. Cook for 5 minutes, add the tomato purèe and cook for 2-3 minutes.
Now add the tomatoes, the beans and stock. Simmer for about 20-25 minutes or until the potatoes are cooked. Taste and adjust the seasoning.
Add the peas, green beans and cooked pasta. Warm them through. Put a portion into a deep bowl and sprinkle with chopped basil. Serve with a side of parmesan.
This recipe is from Nick Price, author of The Accidental Chef, published by Booklink