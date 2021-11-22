Cold weather food: Five soups, stews and casseroles to warm you up from the inside out

Method

First cut the oxtail into pieces through the natural joints. The joints are made of cartilage so you won’t need a saw.

Cut the bacon into 1 inch (2.5cm) cubes. Heat the dripping or olive oil in a frying pan, add the bacon and sauté for 1-2 minutes, add the vegetables, cook for 2-3 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Transfer into a casserole. Add the beef and oxtail pieces to the pan, a few at a time and continue to cook until the meat is beginning to brown. Add to the casserole.

Add the wine and a ¼ pint (½ cup) of stock to the pan. Bring to the boil and use a whisk to dissolve the caramelised meat juices form the pan, bring to the boil. Add to the casserole with the herbs, stock and tomato purée. Season with salt and freshly ground pepper.

Cover and cook either on top of the stove or in a preheated oven 160°C very gently for 2-3 hours, or until very tender.

Meanwhile, cook the sliced mushrooms in a hot frying pan in a little butter for 2-3 minutes. Stir into the oxtail stew and cook for about five minutes.