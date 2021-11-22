Cold weather food: Five soups, stews and casseroles to warm you up from the inside out

Stay cosy this week with our favourite winter warmer recipes 
Cold weather food: Five soups, stews and casseroles to warm you up from the inside out

These cold weather recipes will comfort and replenish.

Mon, 22 Nov, 2021 - 08:46

Beef stew with dumplings

Beef, pillowy dumplings and a rich gravy - what more could you want?

Beef stew with dumplings

Servings

4

Preparation Time

10 mins

Cooking Time

2 hours 0 mins

Total Time

2 hours 10 mins

Course

Main

Ingredients

  • 4 tbsp plain flour seasoned with salt and pepper

  • 1kg braising steak, cut into 2.5 cm cubes

  • 4 tbsp olive oil

  • 2 large onions, peeled and finely chopped

  • 2 medium carrots, peeled and sliced

  • 2 celery stalks, sliced

  • 1 turnip, peeled and cut into cubes

  • 570ml beef stock

  • 2 bay leaves

  • 2 tbsp fresh thyme leaves or 1 tsp dried thyme

  • For the dumplings:

  • 175g plain flour

  • 2 tsp baking powder

  • ½ tsp salt

  • 2 tbsp oil

  • 118ml milk

Method

  1. Put the seasoned flour in a plastic bag, add the beef cubes and toss to coat. Heat the oil over a moderate heat in a large saucepan or flameproof casserole dish and add the beef cubes. Brown well on all sides. This should be done in batches, removing the meat from the pan to a warmed plate until all the meat is browned.

  2. Add the onions and cook until they start to turn translucent and add the rest of the vegetables, stirring frequently to brown. Now return the beef to the pan and add the stock, bay leaves and thyme. Bring to the boil, stirring well. Cover tightly and reduce heat to as low as possible. Simmer for at least two hours.

  3. To make the dumplings, sift the dry ingredients into a bowl and add the oil and milk. Stir until the dry ingredients are incorporated and the mixture resembles a batter. Mould the dumplings into small balls. Approximately 15-20 minutes before serving, turn up the heat, bring to the boil and drop the dumplings on to the surface of the stew. If the stew is being cooked in the oven, allow around 30 minutes for the dumplings to cook.

Irish stew with a twist

recipe by:Michelle Darmody

Rich lamb stew with fresh herbs, vegetables and a hint of punchy nutmeg flavour is the perfect midweek meal

Irish stew with a twist

Servings

4

Preparation Time

10 mins

Cooking Time

20 mins

Total Time

30 mins

Course

Main

Ingredients

  • 2 onions, finely diced

  • dash of rapeseed oil

  • 2 carrots, diced

  • 4 smoked streaky rashers, cut into cubes

  • 2 tsp ground nutmeg

  • 1kg lamb neck, chopped

  • large bunch of thyme, removed from the stalk and chopped

  • bunch of rosemary, removed from the stalk and chopped

  • 6 baby potatoes, quartered

Method

  1. Heat the oil in a large saucepan and gently sauté the onion on a low heat. When they are transparent, stir in the carrots and rashers, until the bacon turns golden.

  2. Stir in the nutmeg and lamb, until the lamb is brown all over. Add the rosemary and potatoes. Cover the ingredients with water and allow to simmer over a low heat, without a lid.

  3. Allow to bubble away, until the potatoes have softened and the lamb is cooked through. Taste and season.

Shin of beef and oxtail stew

recipe by:Darina Allen

Oxtail makes an extraordinary rich winter stew and combines beautifully with herbs, tender beef and mushrooms - serve with creamy mash

Shin of beef and oxtail stew

Servings

4

Preparation Time

20 mins

Cooking Time

2 hours 20 mins

Total Time

2 hours 40 mins

Course

Main

Ingredients

  • 2 whole oxtails

  • 450g shin of beef or stewing beef, cut into 4cm (1½ inch) cubes

  • 110g streaky bacon

  • 30g beef dripping or 2 tablespoons olive oil

  • 225g onion, finely chopped  

  • 225g carrots, cut into 2cm (¾ inch) cubes

  • 55g celery, chopped 

  • 1 tbsp tomato purée

  • 1 bay leaf

  • 1 sprig of thyme and parsley stalks

  • salt 

  • pepper

  • 150ml red wine

  • 450ml homemade beef stock or 600ml all beef stock

  • 170g mushrooms, sliced

  • 15g roux

  • 2 tbsp parsley, chopped

Method

  1. First cut the oxtail into pieces through the natural joints. The joints are made of cartilage so you won’t need a saw.

  2. Cut the bacon into 1 inch (2.5cm) cubes. Heat the dripping or olive oil in a frying pan, add the bacon and sauté for 1-2 minutes, add the vegetables, cook for 2-3 minutes, stirring occasionally.

  3. Transfer into a casserole. Add the beef and oxtail pieces to the pan, a few at a time and continue to cook until the meat is beginning to brown. Add to the casserole.

  4. Add the wine and a ¼ pint (½ cup) of stock to the pan. Bring to the boil and use a whisk to dissolve the caramelised meat juices form the pan, bring to the boil. Add to the casserole with the herbs, stock and tomato purée. Season with salt and freshly ground pepper.

  5. Cover and cook either on top of the stove or in a preheated oven 160°C very gently for 2-3 hours, or until very tender.

  6. Meanwhile, cook the sliced mushrooms in a hot frying pan in a little butter for 2-3 minutes. Stir into the oxtail stew and cook for about five minutes.

  7. Transfer the beef and oxtail to a hot serving dish and keep warm. Remove and discard herb stalks. Bring the liquid back the boil, whisk in a little roux and cook until slightly thickened. Add back in the meat and chopped parsley. Bring to the boil, taste and correct the seasoning. Serve in the hot serving dish with lots of champ or colcannon.

Minestrone soup

For a winter evening, this hearty soup is the perfect solution - rich and packed with vegetables, enjoy with crusty brown bread

Minestrone soup

Servings

6

Preparation Time

10 mins

Cooking Time

30 mins

Total Time

40 mins

Course

Starter

Cuisine

Italian

Ingredients

  • oil

  • 100g bacon, chopped (optional)

  • 2 onions, sliced

  • 3 garlic cloves, crushed

  • 2 potatoes, cubed

  • ½ cauliflower in florets

  • ¼ drumhead or hard cabbage, sliced

  • 2 tbsp tomato purée

  • 2 courgettes, sliced into sticks

  • 2 carrots, sliced

  • 1 tbsp fresh basil, chopped

  • 2 tins of chopped tomatoes

  • 3 celery sticks, peeled to remove stringy bits and cut into batons

  • 400g tin white beans (cannellini)

  • basil, to garnish

  • Parmesan, to garnish

  • 2l chicken or vegetable stock

Method

  1. Put the oil in a deep saucepan and warm up over a moderate heat.

  2. Cook bacon, if using, then add onions and garlic until softened.

  3. Next add the cabbage, cauliflower, celery, carrots and potatoes. Cook for 5 minutes, add the tomato purèe and cook for 2-3 minutes.

  4. Now add the tomatoes, the beans and stock. Simmer for about 20-25 minutes or until the potatoes are cooked. Taste and adjust the seasoning.

  5. Add the peas, green beans and cooked pasta. Warm them through. Put a portion into a deep bowl and sprinkle with chopped basil. Serve with a side of parmesan.
    This recipe is from Nick Price, author of The Accidental Chef, published by Booklink

Read More

Neven Maguire, Rachel Allen, Nadiya Hussein and more share their comfort food recipes

More in this section

We are the next generation of food in Limerick: Meet the city's new culinary stars  We are the next generation of food in Limerick: Meet the city's new culinary stars 
Something for the weekend: Six easy slow cook Sunday dinners  Something for the weekend: Six easy slow cook Sunday dinners 
Mary Berry cleans her roasting tins with a dishwasher tablet and other top tips  Mary Berry cleans her roasting tins with a dishwasher tablet and other top tips 
Christmas pudding

Cook along with Darina Allen as she makes her plum pudding for Stir Up Sunday

READ NOW

Latest

Darina Allen
Darina Allen

Serving up top food every Saturday

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices