Soup recipes: How to make Mexican chicken tortilla soup that will warm you on cold days

Tortilla soup, known as sopa de tortilla is a popular broth made from tomatoes, onions, garlic and chilli and then boosted with flavoursome meats and vegetables. It is served topped with avocado and sometimes charred corn. I eat mine with corn tortillas that I have cut into wedges, sprayed with oil and sprinkled with cumin, salt and chilli flakes and air-fried for five minutes. Crunchy and delicious.

Chicken Tortilla Soup recipe by:Ciara Mc Donnell This delicious Mexican chicken soup is a vehicle for leftover roast chicken and any limp veg hanging around the fridge Servings 4 Preparation Time  5 mins Cooking Time  10 mins Total Time  15 mins Course  Main Cuisine  Mexican Ingredients 1 tsp olive oil

1 onion, finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, crushed

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp ground coriander

1/2 tsp chilli flakes

1 tin black beans

1 tin chopped tomatoes

750ml chicken stock

Salt and pepper

Leftover roast chicken, shredded

Juice of 1 lime

50g coriander, chopped

For the toppings:

Tortilla chips

Avocado

Feta cheese

Corn Method In a saucepan sweat the onion, garlic and spices in the olive oil for five minutes or until soft. Add in the black beans, tomatoes and chicken stock, bring to a simmer and taste for seasoning. Just before serving, stir through the chicken to warm through, squeeze in the lime juice and stir in the coriander. Serve topped with a selection of toppings, never forgetting a few tortilla chips.