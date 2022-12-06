Soup recipes: How to make Mexican chicken tortilla soup that will warm you on cold days

Shred leftover roast meat or crumble tofu into this yummy soup - the only rule is you must top it with tortilla chips
Soup recipes: How to make Mexican chicken tortilla soup that will warm you on cold days

Mexican chicken tortilla soup is a full meal in a bowl.

Tue, 06 Dec, 2022 - 08:53

Tortilla soup, known as sopa de tortilla is a popular broth made from tomatoes, onions, garlic and chilli and then boosted with flavoursome meats and vegetables. It is served topped with avocado and sometimes charred corn. I eat mine with corn tortillas that I have cut into wedges, sprayed with oil and sprinkled with cumin, salt and chilli flakes and air-fried for five minutes. Crunchy and delicious. 

Chicken Tortilla Soup

recipe by:Ciara Mc Donnell

This delicious Mexican chicken soup is a vehicle for leftover roast chicken and any limp veg hanging around the fridge

Chicken Tortilla Soup

Servings

4

Preparation Time

5 mins

Cooking Time

10 mins

Total Time

15 mins

Course

Main

Cuisine

Mexican

Ingredients

  • 1 tsp olive oil

  • 1 onion, finely chopped

  • 2 cloves garlic, crushed

  • 1 tsp ground cumin

  • 1 tsp ground coriander

  • 1/2 tsp chilli flakes

  • 1 tin black beans

  • 1 tin chopped tomatoes

  • 750ml chicken stock

  • Salt and pepper

  • Leftover roast chicken, shredded

  • Juice of 1 lime

  • 50g coriander, chopped

  • For the toppings:

  • Tortilla chips

  • Avocado

  • Feta cheese

  • Corn

Method

  1. In a saucepan sweat the onion, garlic and spices in the olive oil for five minutes or until soft.

  2. Add in the black beans, tomatoes and chicken stock, bring to a simmer and taste for seasoning.

  3. Just before serving, stir through the chicken to warm through, squeeze in the lime juice and stir in the coriander.

  4. Serve topped with a selection of toppings, never forgetting a few tortilla chips.

Read More

Soup recipes: How to make the kind of leek and potato soup that you get in a restaurant

More in this section

Rahul Mandal’s showstopping chocolate and mint candy cane cake recipe for Christmas Day dessert  Rahul Mandal’s showstopping chocolate and mint candy cane cake recipe for Christmas Day dessert 
Soup Stills: Leek and Potato Soup Soup recipes: How to make the kind of leek and potato soup that you get in a restaurant
Midweek Meals: Five family-friendly after-school dinners ready in under 60 minutes Midweek Meals: Five family-friendly after-school dinners ready in under 60 minutes
Soup recipes: How to make Mexican chicken tortilla soup that will warm you on cold days

Midweek meals: Five comfort food favourites for the family to cook in an hour or less

READ NOW

Latest

Darina Allen
Darina Allen

Serving up top food every Saturday

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.234 s