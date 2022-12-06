Soup recipes: How to make Mexican chicken tortilla soup that will warm you on cold days

Tortilla soup, known as sopa de tortilla is a popular broth made from tomatoes, onions, garlic and chilli and then boosted with flavoursome meats and vegetables. It is served topped with avocado and sometimes charred corn. I eat mine with corn tortillas that I have cut into wedges, sprayed with oil and sprinkled with cumin, salt and chilli flakes and air-fried for five minutes. Crunchy and delicious.
Chicken Tortilla Soup
This delicious Mexican chicken soup is a vehicle for leftover roast chicken and any limp veg hanging around the fridge
Servings4
Preparation Time 5 mins
Cooking Time 10 mins
Total Time 15 mins
Course Main
Cuisine Mexican
Ingredients
- 1 tsp olive oil
1 onion, finely chopped
2 cloves garlic, crushed
1 tsp ground cumin
1 tsp ground coriander
1/2 tsp chilli flakes
1 tin black beans
1 tin chopped tomatoes
750ml chicken stock
Salt and pepper
Leftover roast chicken, shredded
Juice of 1 lime
50g coriander, chopped
For the toppings:
Tortilla chips
Avocado
Feta cheese
Corn
Method
In a saucepan sweat the onion, garlic and spices in the olive oil for five minutes or until soft.
Add in the black beans, tomatoes and chicken stock, bring to a simmer and taste for seasoning.
Just before serving, stir through the chicken to warm through, squeeze in the lime juice and stir in the coriander.
Serve topped with a selection of toppings, never forgetting a few tortilla chips.