Soup recipes: How to make the kind of leek and potato soup that you get in a restaurant

Leek and potato soup recipe by:Darina Allen One can use both the white and green parts of the leek in this recipe. The classic winter soup loved by all age groups. Servings 8 Preparation Time  10 mins 10 mins Cooking Time  20 mins 20 mins Total Time  30 mins 30 mins Course  Starter Starter Ingredients 50g (2oz) butter

450g (1lb) potatoes, peeled and cut into ¼ inch (5mm) dice

110g (4oz) onion, peeled and cut into ¼ inch (5mm) dice

450g (1lb) white parts of the leeks, sliced (save the green tops for another soup or vegetable stock)

salt and freshly ground pepper

850ml– 1.2 litre (1 ½ - 2 pints) light chicken stock

125ml (4 ½ fl oz) cream

125ml (4 ½ fl oz) milk Method Melt the butter in a heavy saucepan, when it foams, add the diced potatoes, onions and leeks, turn them in the butter until well coated. Season well, sprinkle with salt and freshly ground pepper and toss again. Cover with a paper lid (to keep in the steam) and the saucepan lid. Sweat on a gentle heat for 10 minutes, or until the vegetables are soft but not coloured. Discard the paper lid. Add 850ml (1 ½ pints stock, bring to the boil and simmer until the vegetables are just cooked. Do not overcook or the soup will lose its fresh flavour. Liquidise until smooth and silky, taste and adjust the seasoning. Add cream and creamy milk to taste. You may need to add extra stock if you would like the soup a little less thick. Note: A tablespoon of finely sliced buttered leeks served in the centre of this soup makes a more substantial version.

