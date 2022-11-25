Wine with Leslie: Here are the wines I will be sipping this Christmas and New Year

From now until Christmas I will be suggesting some of my favourite wines to suit not just Christmas Dinner but most of the other food we eat in a typical December.
In next week’s ieFood magazine, free with next Saturday’s, I suggest pairing Christmas dinner with a red and white Châteauneuf-du-Pape from the same producer. This got me thinking that you could do the same with a rich Amarone and perhaps a fruity Soave or Lugana from a Veneto producer.
O’Brien’s Rizzardi range comes to mind — a producer I mention a lot because O’Briens keep their prices so keen, but also Zenato if you can afford a bit more.
This is reduced from closer to €20 and is excellent value. Classic red fruit, morello cherry and blackberry aromas, crunchy and textured with juicy, red and black fruits on the palate, with a savoury bitter tinge and touches of spice. This will happily suit cold meats as a starter or perhaps with pepperoni pizza.
Rosso di Montalcino is the baby brother of Brunello di Montalcino which drinks earlier and is more approachable in price. This is from one of the highest vineyards in Montalcino and has Inky dark red fruit aromas, with liquorice tinged berry notes but on the palate red fruits come to the fore such as raspberry and strawberry, ripe and layered red liquorice and lively taut fruits.
This is due to go up but you will still find it at €15 in some shops. This is Carpineto’s house wine so to speak with a dose of Merlot (I reckon) to balance the Sangiovese. Elegant and fruity with moreish floral red fruit and pleasing structure and concentration. Try with Spag-Bol or on its own.
Made from 100% Turbina, a new name for what we used to call Trebbiano di Lugana from vineyards facing onto beautiful Lake Garda. Tropical fruit aromas, grapefruit, citrus and peach notes on the palate, creamy and fresh but with bristling acidity. A fine match for a seafood risotto, shellfish or smoked salmon.
From what is claimed to be the very highest vineyard in Montalcino which helps bring out the classic rich red fruit character. Floral, black cherry aromas with a lively fruit-focused palate with more dark cherry and some strawberry coulis notes - balanced, concentrated and elegant as is always the case with Carpineto.
Tommasi’s Amarone is a little drier in style - this has a garnet centre, cherry and ripe berry aromas and pleasing darker fruits on the approach. Ripe and bitter cherry fruits appear on the mid-palate and lively cherry skins linger on the finish - beautifully drinkable despite those concentrated fruits, this also displays elegance and finesse.
This is a fine new addition to the Jameson range and is a throwback to the style that Jameson would have used in its early years.
The Single Pot Still style means a mix of malted and unmalted barley and this version is matured in Sherry and Bourbon casks plus Virgin Irish, American and European oak casks for extra character.
Light chocolate and spice aromas hit the nose first with background honey notes, fruity and zesty on the approach followed by salted caramel and tangerine - the finish that begins with honey and vanilla and ends with hot spices such as nutmeg and clove.