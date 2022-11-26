Darina Allen: Here is my formula for the perfect bowl of soup, and a chicken stock recipe  

- 1 cup chopped onion
- 1 cup chopped potatoes
- 3 cups of any vegetable of your choice or a mixture eg carrot, carrot, parsnip and celeriac…pea, bean
and courgette…
- 5 cups stock or 4 stock + 1 cup creamy milk
Chicken stock
This recipe yields 3.5 litres of richly flavoured homemade stock that will keep for several days in the refrigerator
Servings8
Preparation Time 25 mins
Cooking Time 3 hours 0 mins
Total Time 3 hours 25 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
2–3 raw or cooked chicken carcasses or a mixture of both giblets from the chicken (neck, heart, gizzard — save the liver for a different dish)
1 onion, sliced
1 leek, halved
4 outside celery stalks or 2 lovage leaves
2 carrot, cut into chunks
a few parsley stalks
sprig of thyme
6 black peppercorns
Method
Chop up the carcasses as much as possible. Put all the ingredients into a saucepan and cover with about 3.4 litres cold water. Bring to the boil. Skim the fat off the top with a tablespoon. Simmer very gently for 3–4 hours. Taste, strain and remove any remaining fat. Do not add salt.
For a more intense flavour, boil down the liquid in an open pan until it reduces to about half of the original volume. Taste and add salt.
Pheasant or guinea fowl stock is also made on the same principle as chicken stock. Use appropriately in game dishes.
Goose or duck stock may be made in the same manner as chicken stock. However, some chefs like to brown the carcasses first for a richer flavour and darker stock.
Chicken and Coconut Soup
All these ingredients can be easily found in Asian shops on most supermarket shelves and keep well in your pantry.
Servings4
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 15 mins
Total Time 25 mins
Course Main
Cuisine Irish
Ingredients
900ml (1 1/2 pints) homemade chicken stock
1 x 400g (14oz) can coconut milk
8 thin slices of fresh ginger or galangal
2 lemongrass stalks
1 tablespoon red curry paste (we use Mae Ploy)
1 - 2 tablespoons sugar
1/2 onion (50g/2oz), thinly sliced
225g (8oz) crimini or brown mushrooms, thinly sliced and slivered if larger
5 tablespoons fish sauce
225g (8oz) chicken breast, very thinly sliced
1/4 - 1/2 teaspoon salt
2 limes, juiced (at least 50ml/2fl oz or more to taste)
1 tablespoon grated lime zest
20g (3/4oz) fresh basil leaves (use Thai basil if available)
110 - 225g (4 - 8oz) cooked white rice (optional)
To serve:
fresh basil leaves
Method
Remove the tough outer leaves of the lemongrass, use only the pale tender portion, chop into 5cm (2 inch pieces) and slightly crush with the back of a knife.
Place the chicken stock, coconut milk, ginger, lemongrass, curry paste, sugar and sliced onion in a saucepan and bring to a boil.
Add the mushroom and fish sauce. Reduce the heat to medium, and simmer for about 4 minutes.
Add the shredded chicken, salt, lime juice, lime zest and basil. Simmer for about 3 minutes until the chicken is just cooked through and changed from translucent to opaque – taste and add the rice if using.
Serve soup with a few fresh basil leaves
Creamy tomato soup
Deliciously easy, this soup can be made with good quality tinned tomatoes
Servings6
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 20 mins
Total Time 30 mins
Course Side
Ingredients
For the béchamel sauce:
110 g butter
110 g flour
1 pint milk
Few slices of carrot
Few slices of onion
3 peppercorns
Small sprig of thyme
Small sprig of parsley
Salt and freshly ground pepper
750 ml homemade tomato purée
or 2 x tins of tomatoes, liquidized and sieved
1 small onion, finely chopped
15 g butter
250 ml homemade chicken stock or vegetable stock
2 tablespoons freshly chopped basil
Salt, freshly ground pepper and sugar
120 ml cream
Method
Melt the butter and cook the flour in it for 2 minutes on a low heat, stirring occasionally. Use as required. Roux can be stored in a cool place and used as required or it can be made up on the spot if preferred. It will keep at least a fortnight in a refrigerator.
Put the cold milk into a saucepan with the carrot, onion, peppercorns, thyme and parsley. Bring to the boil, simmer for 4-5 minutes, remove from the heat and leave to infuse for 10 minutes. Strain out the vegetables, bring the milk back to the boil and thicken to a light coating consistency by whisking in 45g of roux. Season with salt and freshly ground pepper, taste and correct seasoning if necessary.
Sweat the onion in the butter on a gentle heat until soft but not coloured. Add the tomato purée (or chopped tinned tomatoes plus juice), Béchamel sauce and homemade chicken stock. Add the chopped basil, season with salt, freshly ground pepper and sugar. Bring to the boil and simmer for a few minutes.
Liquidize, taste and dilute further if necessary. Bring back to the boil, correct seasoning and serve with the addition of a little cream if necessary. Garnish with a tiny blob of whipped cream and some basil.
Note:
Tinned tomatoes need a surprising amount of sugar to counteract the acidity.
Fresh milk cannot be added to the soup – the acidity in the tomatoes will cause it to curdle
This soup needs to be tasted carefully as the final result depends on the quality of the homemade purée, stock etc.
