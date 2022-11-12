Darina Allen: How we can support the fraught farmers producing our food

It takes real courage to turn on the news these days – one crisis after another, the war in Ukraine shows little sign of abating, global warming, then there’s the escalating cost of living and energy crisis, biodiversity loss, food security issues, and the diminishing fertility of the soil resulting in the dramatic drop in nutrient density of foods.

In the midst of all of this, the farming community who feed us are also in turmoil – confusion reigns…

I’m still reeling from the publication of the recent study conducted by UCD School of Agriculture and Food Science which found that one in every four Irish farmers are considered to be ‘at risk of suicide’ while over 50% experienced ‘moderate to extreme depression. The key triggers appear to be Government policies to reduce climate change, concern about the economics and future of the farm, constant criticism from outsiders with little understanding of farming and the ever-increasing raft of new regulations and paperwork.

Farmers, having done exactly what they were advised to do for decades, now find themselves being lambasted and they believe ‘unfairly’ blamed for disproportionately contributing to climate change.

The Government needs to be very conscious of farmers' mental health when framing new legislation. Despite the perception, the farming community in general is fully aware and anxious to implement measures to sequester carbon and reduce emissions. They fully realise that ‘business as usual’ is no longer an option but they need support and knowledgeable advice to transition to regenerative farming, organic and biodynamic farming practices tick all the boxes. A very difficult situation for all concerned.

Organic farmers are willing and happy to share their experience, more communication is needed between the sectors. Resources need to be poured into research on organic farming production methods. Heretofore, billions have been invested in research into intensive farming methods but little into non-chemical farming. Costs of inputs for conventional farms - artificial fertilizers, pesticides and herbicides have also skyrocketed adding to the challenge and despair of farmers.

At the Farming for Nature Seminar and Awards held in Co. Clare recently, farmers were not without their concerns but many with small holdings seemed happy and content with their lot, proud of their contribution to their natural environment, making a decent living producing nourishing wholesome food for their community. Many were selling at least a portion of their produce direct online via box schemes, Farm Shops or at Farmers’ Markets adding to the viability of the farm.

Every one of our actions has environmental consequences, driving, flying, eating - so spare a thought for the farmers who are producing the food that sustains us. Shop mindfully, support those who are farming sustainably and those who are in transition to regenerative farming. It’s not an easy time for anyone but each and every one of us can do our little bit to ease the burden.

Now that the clocks have gone back, time for warming winter stews, casseroles and a big dish of roast Brambly apples.

Hot Tips

Berbere Spice

You can purchase a berbere spice mix from Fizzy at the EMYE Ethiopian Food Stall at both Mahon Point on Thursday and Midleton Farmers Market on Saturday.

Scoop…

An exciting and beautifully written new Irish food magazine, an inclusive snapshot of Irish food that reflects on the past, celebrates our deliciously diverse present and looks forward to the future and takes a deep dive into a topic to explore all aspects of Irish food and drink.

Published in Spring and Autumn, Scoop is a thought-provoking read leaving you hungry for more. Look out for it on the shelves in your local newsagent.

For more information , see www.scoopfoodmag.com

Book of the Week - Le Cordon Bleu Bakery School

All you keen or wannabe bakers out there, look out for the recently published Le Cordon Bleu Bakery School book ’80 Step-By-Step recipes’ from the famous French culinary school whose most famous alumnae was Julia Child – not just bread, pastries, viennoiseries but also lots of brilliant advice from the very best bakers.

Published by Grub Street.