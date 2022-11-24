Are you buying the Tower 4-litre air fryer on Black Friday? We tested it and here is the review

I’m the first one to admit I am not great in the kitchen. I just don’t have the patience for cooking anything slightly complex and the thought of it makes me want to give up and get a takeaway.

However, like most people across the country, I’ve been hearing a lot of positive things about air fryers. Possibly too much. To the point where I didn’t want to give in to the hype. Almost like when it feels as though the whole world is bragging about the latest Netflix series, and you’re almost hesitant to watch it yourself because it surely can’t be *that* good?

I was skeptical to say the least, hearing rumours of how great this gadget is for cutting energy costs, how you can look literally anything in it, how it will change my life forever, and so on. But on Wednesday night, I finally got my TOWER 4l Air Fryer out of the box and gave it a go.

My recipe of choice: crispy chicken wings. Perfect for someone who wants a takeaway-esque dinner with very little prep involved.

I headed to my local shop and picked up a pack of chicken wings, some seasoning and some cornflour for that all-important crisp.

Like I said, patience is not my strong point when it comes to the kitchen, but this little recipe could not be easier and with the help of my new best friend, the air fryer, it was all very simple.

To start, I patted my chicken wings with a paper towel (because every recipe I looked up told me to do this). Then in a bowl, I added salt, pepper and southern fried chicken seasoning before coating the wings in corn flour.

After carefully scanning the instruction manual and being surprised that I needed no oil at all, I finally popped my wings into the air fryer.

One thing I didn't anticipate loving was the timer. No more alarms for 30 minutes and legging it back to the kitchen when I realise I forgot to set one and my food has been in there for far too long. On the TOWER 4l Air Fryer, it automatically shuts down once the timer is finished, which is a handy bonus.

Now, I was probably overly cautious with my cooking time for fear that I would give my housemates food poising after declaring that I was going to change our lives forever with this gadget, so all in all, I gave them about 25 minutes at 180 degrees. According to my friend Mr Air Fryer, chicken drumsticks take about 25-30 minutes, but he didn’t tell me about wings. So, I played it safe.

The result? Extremely crispy, juicy wings cooked to perfection. Topped with Cali Cali Smokey BBQ sauce, this was the perfect midweek treat.

So now, I'm counting down the hours until I can try a new recipe. I’m officially converted. And my new party piece is making delicious crispy chicken wings.

Maeve was gifted the TOWER 4l Air Fryer