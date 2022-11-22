This recipe for creamy vegetable soup is a perfect midweek lunch for cold days

Simple, wholesome and nourishing, vegetable soup is the perfect choice to warm your belly in winter
Tue, 22 Nov, 2022 - 07:57

recipe by:Darina Allen

Following the Ballymaloe soup formula (1:1:3:5), this versatile soup is smooth, hearty and bursting with flavour

Servings

6

Preparation Time

10 mins

Cooking Time

20 mins

Total Time

30 mins

Course

Starter

Ingredients

  • 50g butter

  • 150g potatoes, peeled and diced

  • 110g onions, peeled and diced

  • 340g chopped vegetables of your choice, diced

  • 1.2l stock or 1l stock and 150ml creamy milk

  • seasoning

Method

  1. Melt the butter in a heavy-bottomed saucepan.

  2. When it foams, add potatoes and onions and turn them until well coated. Sprinkle with salt and freshly ground pepper. Cover with a butter wrapper or paper lid and the lid of the saucepan.

  3. Sweat on a gentle heat for 10 minutes. Add the vegetables and stock, bring it back to the boil and continue to cook until soft, and liquidise. Do not overcook or the vegetables will lose their flavour. Adjust seasoning.

 

For more soup recipes, click here.

Midweek Meals: Five comforting curry recipes to try this week

<p>Some of these dishes are ready in under 30 minutes.</p>

Midweek Meals: Five comforting curry recipes to try this week

Darina Allen
Darina Allen

Serving up top food every Saturday

