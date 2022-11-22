This recipe for creamy vegetable soup is a perfect midweek lunch for cold days

Vegetable soup
Following the Ballymaloe soup formula (1:1:3:5), this versatile soup is smooth, hearty and bursting with flavour
Servings6
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 20 mins
Total Time 30 mins
Course Starter
Ingredients
50g butter
150g potatoes, peeled and diced
110g onions, peeled and diced
340g chopped vegetables of your choice, diced
1.2l stock or 1l stock and 150ml creamy milk
seasoning
Method
Melt the butter in a heavy-bottomed saucepan.
When it foams, add potatoes and onions and turn them until well coated. Sprinkle with salt and freshly ground pepper. Cover with a butter wrapper or paper lid and the lid of the saucepan.
Sweat on a gentle heat for 10 minutes. Add the vegetables and stock, bring it back to the boil and continue to cook until soft, and liquidise. Do not overcook or the vegetables will lose their flavour. Adjust seasoning.