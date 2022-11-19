Michelle Darmody: A simple recipe for marzipan for your homemade Christmas cake

As a child, I deplored the beige, gritty layer that came between the Christmas cake and the sweet white icing.
It got studiously picked off until every bit of the cake and icing was free of its sticky residue.
The only time I came near marzipan was helping to make the fruit that sat on top of the Christmas cake.
Making and moulding them was like a playdough session; kneading the colours through the almond paste, rolling an orange ball on a grater to make it look dimpled, pinching the top of a pear, or making tiny little grapes into a bunch.
We were entertained for what felt like hours.
Marzipan
Perfect for your Christmas cake
Servings16
Course Baking
Cuisine Irish
Ingredients
- 450g ground almonds300g icing sugar
150g golden caster sugar
2 eggs, lightly beaten
½ tsp lemon juice
½ tsp vanilla essence
Method
- Mix the icing sugar, almonds and caster sugar together.
Lightly mix the egg, lemon juice and vanilla and add this to the dry ingredients. Bring everything together with a fork then tip it onto a surface that has been lightly covered with icing sugar.
Knead it until well combined, wrap it in baking parchment and then place into the fridge to firm up.
Apricot and almond bake
Apricots and almond make a good combination
Servings6
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 45 mins
Total Time 55 mins
Course Baking
Ingredients
200g soft butter
160g golden caster sugar
150g plain flour, sieved
½ tsp baking powder, sieved
75g ground almonds
½ tsp almond essence
4 eggs, lightly beaten
5 apricots, de-stoned and sliced
160g of marzipan, chopped
a small handful of flaked almonds
Method
Preheat your oven to 180°C and line an 8 x 10-inch baking tin with parchment.
Beat the butter and sugar until light and fluffy.
Mix the flour, baking powder and almonds. Mix the almond essence through the egg.
Slowly add the eggs to the butter mixture, adding a few spoons of the flour to stop it curdling. Add the remaining flour once the eggs are mixed in.
Scoop your mixture into the prepared tin and dot the apricots and marzipan on top. Sprinkle with the slivered almonds and bake for about 45 minutes until a skewer comes out clean. Allow to cool in the tin then slice into whatever size square you wish.
Cherry, chocolate and almond bites
A delicious festive treat.
Servings20
Preparation Time 15 mins
Cooking Time 15 mins
Total Time 30 mins
Course Baking
Ingredients
100g marzipan, cubed
50g butter and an extra 15g for the chocolate
35g golden caster sugar
1 egg, lightly beaten
½ tsp almond essence
75g plain flour, sieved
35g cornflour, sieved
100g dark chocolate, melted
20 dried sour cherries
Method
Preheat your oven to 180°C and line two large flat baking trays with parchment.
Beat the butter and marzipan until combined and smooth. Beat in the sugar.
Add the almond essence to the egg then slowly add this to the butter mixture until combined. Add a spoon or two of the flour to stop it curdling the mixture. Stir in the rest of the flour with the cornflour and mix until you have a smooth dough.
Place the dough into a piping bag with a serrated nozzle and pipe about 20 little swirls onto the prepared baking trays. Bake for about 12 to 15 minutes until golden. Allow to cool completely.
When they are almost cold heat the chocolate in a bowl over a pot of simmering water, stir in the butter once the chocolate has melted.
Dip the swirls into the chocolate and then place a sour cherry on each one.