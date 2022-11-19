Michelle Darmody: A simple recipe for marzipan for your homemade Christmas cake

As a child, I deplored the beige, gritty layer that came between the Christmas cake and the sweet white icing.

It got studiously picked off until every bit of the cake and icing was free of its sticky residue.

The only time I came near marzipan was helping to make the fruit that sat on top of the Christmas cake.

Making and moulding them was like a playdough session; kneading the colours through the almond paste, rolling an orange ball on a grater to make it look dimpled, pinching the top of a pear, or making tiny little grapes into a bunch.

We were entertained for what felt like hours.

Funny how as an adult your preferences and tastes change.

Now I really enjoy marzipan in all its forms, in fact, I add an extra drop or two of almond essence to ensure it’s got a nice strong flavour.

I tend to make my own but there are plenty of good-quality versions available to buy.

If making your own, it is worth noting that it has raw egg as an ingredient, so it is best to use the freshest eggs and to make sure those eating it are ok to do so.

Simply rolling and cutting marzipan with a cookie cutter and baking it gives nice results.

You can press some dried fruit into it, sour cherries give a nice contrast to the sweetness and the almond flavours of marzipan. They are used in the little cookies here for that reason.

Apricots and almond also make a good combination.

If tempted to bake the many marzipan recipes associated with Christmas, now might be a good time to do a practice run.

The marzipan recipe included here can be used as is to cover a cake or to add to a stollen. I use a higher proportion of icing sugar than caster sugar as I find it gives a smoother paste and reduces that grittiness I disliked so much as a child.

Marzipan recipe by:Michelle Darmody Perfect for your Christmas cake Servings 16 Course  Baking Cuisine  Irish Ingredients 450g ground almonds300g icing sugar

150g golden caster sugar

2 eggs, lightly beaten

½ tsp lemon juice

½ tsp vanilla essence Method Mix the icing sugar, almonds and caster sugar together. Lightly mix the egg, lemon juice and vanilla and add this to the dry ingredients. Bring everything together with a fork then tip it onto a surface that has been lightly covered with icing sugar. Knead it until well combined, wrap it in baking parchment and then place into the fridge to firm up.

Apricot and almond bake recipe by:Michelle Darmody Apricots and almond make a good combination Servings 6 Preparation Time  10 mins Cooking Time  45 mins Total Time  55 mins Course  Baking Ingredients 200g soft butter

160g golden caster sugar

150g plain flour, sieved

½ tsp baking powder, sieved

75g ground almonds

½ tsp almond essence

4 eggs, lightly beaten

5 apricots, de-stoned and sliced

160g of marzipan, chopped

a small handful of flaked almonds Method Preheat your oven to 180°C and line an 8 x 10-inch baking tin with parchment. Beat the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Mix the flour, baking powder and almonds. Mix the almond essence through the egg. Slowly add the eggs to the butter mixture, adding a few spoons of the flour to stop it curdling. Add the remaining flour once the eggs are mixed in. Scoop your mixture into the prepared tin and dot the apricots and marzipan on top. Sprinkle with the slivered almonds and bake for about 45 minutes until a skewer comes out clean. Allow to cool in the tin then slice into whatever size square you wish.