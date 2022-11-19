Michelle Darmody: A simple recipe for marzipan for your homemade Christmas cake

Marzipan, once a childhood pet hate is now an adult favourite
Making and moulding marzipan was like a playdough session as a child

Sat, 19 Nov, 2022 - 02:00
Michelle Darmody

As a child, I deplored the beige, gritty layer that came between the Christmas cake and the sweet white icing. 

It got studiously picked off until every bit of the cake and icing was free of its sticky residue. 

The only time I came near marzipan was helping to make the fruit that sat on top of the Christmas cake. 

Making and moulding them was like a playdough session; kneading the colours through the almond paste, rolling an orange ball on a grater to make it look dimpled, pinching the top of a pear, or making tiny little grapes into a bunch. 

We were entertained for what felt like hours.

Funny how as an adult your preferences and tastes change. 

Now I really enjoy marzipan in all its forms, in fact, I add an extra drop or two of almond essence to ensure it’s got a nice strong flavour. 

I tend to make my own but there are plenty of good-quality versions available to buy. 

If making your own, it is worth noting that it has raw egg as an ingredient, so it is best to use the freshest eggs and to make sure those eating it are ok to do so.

Simply rolling and cutting marzipan with a cookie cutter and baking it gives nice results. 

You can press some dried fruit into it, sour cherries give a nice contrast to the sweetness and the almond flavours of marzipan. They are used in the little cookies here for that reason.

Apricots and almond also make a good combination. 

If tempted to bake the many marzipan recipes associated with Christmas, now might be a good time to do a practice run. 

The marzipan recipe included here can be used as is to cover a cake or to add to a stollen. I use a higher proportion of icing sugar than caster sugar as I find it gives a smoother paste and reduces that grittiness I disliked so much as a child.

Marzipan

recipe by:Michelle Darmody

Perfect for your Christmas cake

Marzipan

Servings

16

Course

Baking

Cuisine

Irish

Ingredients

  • 450g ground almonds300g icing sugar

  • 150g golden caster sugar

  • 2 eggs, lightly beaten

  • ½ tsp lemon juice

  • ½ tsp vanilla essence

Method

  1. Mix the icing sugar, almonds and caster sugar together.

  2. Lightly mix the egg, lemon juice and vanilla and add this to the dry ingredients. Bring everything together with a fork then tip it onto a surface that has been lightly covered with icing sugar.

  3. Knead it until well combined, wrap it in baking parchment and then place into the fridge to firm up.

Apricot and almond bake

recipe by:Michelle Darmody

Apricots and almond make a good combination

Apricot and almond bake

Servings

6

Preparation Time

10 mins

Cooking Time

45 mins

Total Time

55 mins

Course

Baking

Ingredients

  • 200g soft butter

  • 160g golden caster sugar

  • 150g plain flour, sieved

  • ½ tsp baking powder, sieved

  • 75g ground almonds

  • ½ tsp almond essence

  • 4 eggs, lightly beaten

  • 5 apricots, de-stoned and sliced

  • 160g of marzipan, chopped

  • a small handful of flaked almonds

Method

  1. Preheat your oven to 180°C and line an 8 x 10-inch baking tin with parchment.

  2. Beat the butter and sugar until light and fluffy.

  3. Mix the flour, baking powder and almonds. Mix the almond essence through the egg.

  4. Slowly add the eggs to the butter mixture, adding a few spoons of the flour to stop it curdling. Add the remaining flour once the eggs are mixed in.

  5. Scoop your mixture into the prepared tin and dot the apricots and marzipan on top. Sprinkle with the slivered almonds and bake for about 45 minutes until a skewer comes out clean. Allow to cool in the tin then slice into whatever size square you wish.

Cherry, chocolate and almond bites

recipe by:Michelle Darmody

A delicious festive treat.

Cherry, chocolate and almond bites

Servings

20

Preparation Time

15 mins

Cooking Time

15 mins

Total Time

30 mins

Course

Baking

Ingredients

  • 100g marzipan, cubed

  • 50g butter and an extra 15g for the chocolate

  • 35g golden caster sugar

  • 1 egg, lightly beaten

  • ½ tsp almond essence

  • 75g plain flour, sieved

  • 35g cornflour, sieved

  • 100g dark chocolate, melted

  • 20 dried sour cherries

Method

  1. Preheat your oven to 180°C and line two large flat baking trays with parchment.

  2. Beat the butter and marzipan until combined and smooth. Beat in the sugar.

  3. Add the almond essence to the egg then slowly add this to the butter mixture until combined. Add a spoon or two of the flour to stop it curdling the mixture. Stir in the rest of the flour with the cornflour and mix until you have a smooth dough.

  4. Place the dough into a piping bag with a serrated nozzle and pipe about 20 little swirls onto the prepared baking trays. Bake for about 12 to 15 minutes until golden. Allow to cool completely.

  5. When they are almost cold heat the chocolate in a bowl over a pot of simmering water, stir in the butter once the chocolate has melted.

  6. Dip the swirls into the chocolate and then place a sour cherry on each one.

