The Green Room: Café dining returns to the Crawford Art Gallery

Following the closure of Crawford Art Gallery's in-house café after 35 years in August, the facility this morning announced a new dining experience in its place, opening later this month.
Speaking on Twitter, the Gallery announced: "The Green Room, run by Beth Haughton and Harold Lynch, will serve breakfast from open at 9am, lunch from 12pm and dinner from 5pm with late opening on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights.
Gallery Announcement and Competition!— Crawford Art Gallery (@CrawfordArtGall) November 17, 2022
We have an exciting announcement to make! A NEW café opens on Friday 25 November! pic.twitter.com/bHc6DSmlGl
"The Green Room, a classic old world dining room in Cork’s cultural epicentre mixes traditional food offerings alongside contemporary trends. The best of local Cork & Irish produce, treated with a light hand by chefs committed to simplicity and flavour."
The Crawford Gallery Café was a popular spot for breakfast and lunch in the city, accumulating many regulars across over three decades before announcing its permanent closure in August, following a two-week summer holiday.
The gallery café was opened in 1986 by the late Myrtle Allen, and later taken on by her daughter, Fern.
It regularly featured in the McKenna Guide’s top 100 restaurants in Ireland and most recently was run by celebrated chef, Sinéad Doran, for well over a decade.
Ms Doran said the decision to close the beloved café must be viewed in the context of the struggles during and after Covid, and in the longer-term context of the gallery’s extended closure from late next year for a multi-million capital regeneration project.
- The Green Room opens on Friday November 25 at Crawford Art Gallery, Emmet Place, Cork City.