Couple behind SpitJack to open new restaurant in an iconic Cork shop this weekend 

The couple behind Cork and Limerick's The SpitJack restaurants have a new business on the way.

Laura Sureda and Richard Gavin's latest culinary endeavour will open in Brown Thomas, Cork, on Saturday.

Brown’s Brasserie is inspired by the finest French cuisine and aims to showcase "the very best in local produce".

The duo will partner with John O’Mahony for this latest venture, having seen John coming on board with the SpitJack team in 2018 taking on the role of Executive Head Chef.

Richard Gavin, Laura Sureda & Executive Head Chef John O'Mahony Picture: Joleen Cronin

Some of the dishes diners can expect to enjoy in this new establishment include a range of classic Eggs Benedict brunch dishes, including The Legrand topped with sumptuous crispy streaky bacon, the Saumon Fumé with Ballycotton Smoked Salmon, and the Le Noir for those who need their Jack McCarthy Black Pudding fix.

For something lighter, the Le Petit Déjeuner pairs one locally sourced side with any-style eggs, or pick from three varieties of French toast (berries, apple & almonds, dry cured bacon) to tickle your palate.

For a heartier bite from 12 noon during the week, or from 1.15pm at the weekend, a selection of salads, light bites, mains, and desserts will be on the menu.

The French Dip includes rotisserie North Cork sirloin steak, West Cork Chicken Ballotine and Ballycotton Hake.

Both menus also include vegetarian options and a vegan Pithivier, a roasted vegetable and butter bean ragù, complete with grilled asparagus, tomato salsa & rocket.

There will also be a hefty cocktail menu including Aperol Spritz's, Sangria, Mimosas and Bellinis.

Brown’s Brasserie’s Breakfast and Brunch menu will be available Monday to Friday from 10am to 12pm, Saturday from 9am to 1pm, and Sunday from 11am to 1pm.

The daytime menu will be available Monday to Friday from 12pm to close, and Saturday and Sunday from 1.15pm to close.