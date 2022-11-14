Midweek meals: Five low-effort family dinners ready in 30 minutes or less

Method

To make the pastry, mix your flour and salt and start to rub in the cubes of butter. You do not want to handle the mixture too much as the resulting pastry will not be as crisp. Rub the butter quickly until it forms what looks like rough breadcrumbs.

Add your egg and water mix and bring this together with your hand as quickly as you can. Put the pastry on a sheet of baking parchment and wrap it up. Place it in the fridge for at least an hour before using it.

Grease and flour a size loose base tart case, of about 9 inches. Preheat the oven to 180°C.

On a lightly floured surface, roll your pastry so that there is a circle bigger than the tart case. Press it slightly with your hand into the case, but do not force it. Bake your case blind, remove it from the oven and allow it to cool slightly in the tin. Trim the edges if needed.

Make a white sauce by melting the butter in a saucepan and adding the flour.

Stir until the mixture forms a smooth paste, cook while stirring continually for about two minutes, start adding the milk slowly, beating vigorously until all of the milk is added and a smooth paste is formed.

Flake the fish and add it into the sauce with the lemon zest, mustard, egg yolks and spinach and mix them all well.

Whisk your egg whites until very stiff and fold them into the sauce.