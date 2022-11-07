Midweek meals: Five winter warmers you can cook in an hour or less

Method

Heat the oil in a large, heavy-bottomed saucepan on a medium heat on the hob.

Add the onion and stir for 1 minute, next add the garlic and stir again. Cook for 4 minutes.

Squeeze in the harissa paste and step away from the saucepan so you don’t inhale the steam – otherwise you’ll get a lungful of spicy steam & make your eyes water!

Pour in the pearl barley and stir so that the barley is coated with the paste and begins to toast a little in the heat of the saucepan.

Add the chopped carrot and turnip, then pour the water on top of the vegetables and pearl barley.

Bring the saucepan to a simmer, then cover and simmer the contents of the saucepan for 20-30 minutes.

Once the vegetables are still slightly firm (not mushy!) the soup is cooked.

To serve the warming soup, spoon a large ladle of soup into a big bowl, then stir in the fresh greens immediately into the hot liquid so that they wilt a little bit.