The Menu: Beaujolais wines and jolly Christmas times

Beaujolais nights

Even as he contemplates the possible necessity of building his own ark during this spell of extremely ‘soft’ weather (to be filled, naturally, with finest foodstuffs!), The Menu is desperately praying for some respite from this ongoing deluge, most especially on the evening of November 17, the traditional Beaujolais Nouveau Night when French wine lovers take to the streets to celebrate the arrival of the first new wine of the year.

It has become something of a tradition on Leeside as well, particularly at On The Pig’s Back, where French-born proprietor, Isabelle Sheridan, has staged regular evenings of food and wine and this year she hosts Beaujolais Wine Producer, Domaine du Pere Jean, plus special guest Remi Matray introducing his family’s wines, Cote de Brouilly and Beaujolais Villages Nouveau. With a four-course menu on the night inspired by the Beaujolais region, there will be boards and tasting plates along with three Beaujolais wines to taste, all taking place in On the Pig’s Back’s very lovely Douglas Woollen Mills outpost. (€35 per person, booking 0214617832 or email online@onthepigsback.ie)

But the reason that The Menu is praying for clement weather on that evening is because L’Atitude 51 wine bar has in recent years taken to staging their own Beaujolais nights in al fresco settings. This year are putting their faith in the weather gods that they might once more take to their riverside seated space under canopies by the River Lee for a Parisian-style street festival outside their Union Quay home with French-inspired dishes, six wines and all the atmosphere you can handle.

Fret not, if the monsoon persists, as the event will move indoors, with flights of nouveaux wines from star organic and biodynamic Beaujolais producers, including Foillard, Lapalu, Dufaitre, Chanudet, Desvignes and Vionnet, accompanied by a classic hot dish and plates of charcuterie and cheese. Tickets cost €45pp and include a flight of five different Beaujolais wines and hot dish/platter, kicking off at 5pm. Email info@latitude51.ie to book. And do dress for the cold weather!

Wine takes flight

And as we’re on the subject of wine, ELY Wine Bar, in Dublin, is offering Secret Pairing nights, a new culinary and wine-paired experience in which diners will be surprised with three of the ELY team’s favourite wines served up with tasty, seasonal plates. (Available every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, €59 per person, 2 people minimum.)

ELY are also offering Wine Flights, each week picking three wines for keen imbibers to explore with tasting notes and guidance also provided.

A Deise Christmas

Waterford hosts its 10th annual Winterval Festival (November 18 to December 23) kicking off next week with a host of festive activities to lift Deise spirits in the run in to Christmas and as always the programme includes a substantial food and drink offering, alongside a mix of community and professional live acts and amenities, most especially, the wonderful Winterval Christmas market, a series of wooden chalets in the cultural quarter, featuring over 100 food, drinks, crafts and gift producers and creators.

Bo Bech will guest chef with JP McMahon at Aniar.

Chef Swap heads west

It’s chef-swapping time once more in Galway’s Aniar as Michelin-starred JP McMahon welcomes his fellow starred chef, Bo Bech, from Denmark, as the pair collaborate on a unique menu at Aniar in Galway’s West End.

During his almost 30-year career, Bo, once nicknamed ‘the Alchemist’, trained under Marco Pierre White, Michel Roux, Alain Senderens and Alain Passard and is renowned in his home country for his TV appearances as the formidable host of Denmark’s answer to Kitchen Nightmares.

Diners can expect a highly creative 20-course menu, with a focus on game and seasonal vegetables, all locally sourced. Each of the Chef Swap at Aniar dinner menus follows the same format as the regular Aniar tasting menus, 20 courses at €135 per person, optional wine pairing, €75.

The Chef Swap programme began in 2017 and chefs to date have included Ross Lewis, Chapter One, Sasu Laukkonen, Ora, in Helsinki, Nathan Outlaw, England; Daniel Burns of Luksus-Tørst, Brooklyn; Adam Reid of The French, Manchester; and Amanda Cohen of Dirt Candy in NYC.

Wild Irish Foragers

TODAY’S SPECIAL

Sharon and Gordon Greene of Wild Irish Foragers & Preservers have been producing some of The Menu’s favourite Irish foodstuffs for some years now, a range of syrups, cordials, preserves and sauces, created almost entirely from foraged and cultivated ingredients sourced from their own fifth generation family farm, in Co Offaly, and it is no surprise they have been serial winners at the Blás na hÉireann Irish Food Awards through the years, this year securing yet another gold, for their Dandelion Flower Preserve.

The preserve might well be a class of lemon and orange ‘marmalade’ without rinds, for the clear umber jelly sports all the deep potency of a rich Seville orange confiture, sweet, honey-like notes of the dandelion petals mellowing the citric tang—is it any wonder traditional dandelion jam was known as ‘poor man’s honey’.

The Menu paired it with an ash log of St Tola Goat’s Cheese, which he likes to age and age until it becomes a crumbly, chalky cheese with a sharp lactic tang.

The gentle honeyed sweetness softened any bitter lactic extremes and drew out the creamy umami flavours in the mid-range.

And then, as he can never be stopped, The Menu had it for dessert, drizzled on a bowl of finest Scúp vanilla ice cream where it was equally efficacious!